We already knew that Korean developer Shift Up's action game Stellar Blade was coming to Windows PC this June, but now, it appears we have an exact release date of June 11, 2025.

That's thanks to a trailer that apparently went up a little early on PlayStation's YouTube channel. Per this trailer, this port is bringing a bunch of extras that PC players would expect, including ultrawide (32:9) monitor support, DLSS 4 and FSR 3, higher-resolution textures, and more.

There's also a new boss battle, as well as 25 new costumes, adding to the already-impressive roster of outfits available for protagonist EVE to try out.

At the time I'm writing this, the trailer has been pulled from the PlayStation YouTube channel, though you can still see it on Reddit. The trailer ends by noting that preorders are live, which is still not the case at the moment.

Stellar Blade first launched exclusively for PlayStation 5 back in April 2024, quickly reaching a million copies sold. The game also received a crossover DLC with NieR: Automata, letting players dress EVE up with 2B's now-iconic outfit.

Interestingly, the PC version of Stellar Blade is also being published by PlayStation, just like the console version, adding to the ever-growing list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC.

June 11 isn't far away, so I'm curious when we'll see preorders go up and this trailer's official debut. It could happen by itself without any fanfare, but it's also possible that this trailer was meant to be included as part of a State of Play presentation.