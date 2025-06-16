PlayStation hit Stellar Blade just blew past a huge Steam PC sales milestone under a week after launch

Recent updates

Sony PlayStation has brought several of its high-profile exclusive games to Steam over the last several years, with the latest title to join the list of PlayStation games on Windows PC being Stellar Blade — the popular 2024 PS5 action RPG from Korean studio SHIFT UP Corporation. And now, just five days after its June 11 release on the platform, the game has hit a huge sales milestone.

The milestone in question is one million copies sold on Steam as well as over three million sales in total across PC and PS5, with SHIFT UP announcing the latter achievement in a social media post on Monday morning. "To all players around the world who have shown love for Stellar Blade, we extend our deepest gratitude and respect," it reads, with a graphic displaying the sales count.

It's been reported that Stellar Blade hit the one million copies sold mark on PC in three days, with many of those sales likely made over the weekend while most were off work and had free time to play. SteamDB data also shows that it had a peak concurrent player count of 192,078, making its PC release the biggest of any PlayStation Studios single-player game.

To all Players around the world who have shown love for Stellar Blade, we extend our deepest gratitude and respect.#StellarBlade #3Million #ForPlayers #PS5 #PC pic.twitter.com/Q4zopXzxX5June 16, 2025

Stellar Blade is aimed squarely at fans of 2017's award-winning action RPG NieR: Automata, complete with a similarly fluid and stylish combat system, a familiar narrative premise, and a provocatively designed protagonist. In it, Earth has fallen to supernatural creatures called the Naytiba, with humanity's remnants fleeing to a colony world; the survivors eventually send a specialized warrior named EVE to cleanse the planet, though as players progress, they'll learn that the situation on Earth is far more complicated than it seems.

This version of the PlayStation title features some noteworthy PC-specific enhancements, including features like NVIDIA DLSS 4 Super Resolution and its AMD FSR 3 counterpart, NVIDIA DLAA image enhancement, NVIDIA Reflex latency reduction, support for 21:9 and 32:9 ultrawide aspect ratios, an unlocked framerate, and an optional 4K texture pack.

The launch of the PC version also brought some new content, with the biggest addition being a special Boss Challenge Mode. There are also 25 new costumes, three new pairs of glasses, and six sets of new earrings to unlock for EVE to wear, along with localization support for Chinese and Japanese players.

Stellar Blade PC - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PC Games - YouTube Watch On

Stellar Blade's standard edition is $59.99, with a pricier $79.99 Complete Edition that features tons of bonus in-game cosmetics — including unlocks inspired by NieR: Automata and SHIFT UP's free-to-play mobile game GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE — as well as a code you can use for Stellar Blade-themed items in GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE. Notably, CDKeys has the Complete Edition for $78.89 right now; that's only a dollar off, but a dollar saved is a dollar earned.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The explosive popularity of Stellar Blade on PC thus far represents a major bright spot for Sony's ongoing efforts to expand PlayStation's success to Windows PC. Another is the recent decision to get rid of its PC game region locks that went into effect last year in any country that doesn't support PlayStation Network (PSN) usage.