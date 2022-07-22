Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC: What are the system requirements?

With Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC, PlayStation is bringing another of its big blockbuster titles to a new audience.

We've now got complete details on the kind of hardware that players will need to enjoy this game on PC, from the minimum specs to simply run the game, all the way up to everything you'll need to unlock the frame rate, crank up all the details, and unleash the ray tracing of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC: Minimum Requirements

The minimum requirements for Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered on PC should be viewed as a "worst case" situation, as the developers indicate it's for running the game at 720p 30 FPS with Very Low graphic presets.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equal

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC: Recommended

The Recommended requirements are on the middle-lower end, provided for anyone who wants to run the game at 1080p 60 FPS at the Medium graphical preset.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC: Very High

The Very High PC specs list is for anyone who wants to run Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 4K 60 FPS with the Very High graphics preset. Crucially, while this is for high-end settings, it'll be without ray tracing.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 RT

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC: Amazing Ray Tracing

At this tier, you can run the game at 1440p 60 FPS or 4K 30 FPS with the High graphics preset, with ray tracing set to High.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6900 RT

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered PC: Ultimate Ray Tracing

Finally, this is the highest tier, which you'll only be able to access if you have top-tier hardware in every regard. This will allow you to run Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at 4K 60 FPS with Very High ray tracing enabled and High graphics preset.

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT

What's next for PlayStation on PC?

If you're playing this game with a compatible NVIDIA GPU, be sure to take advantage of DLSS, which can lower the graphical resources required to run higher settings, bringing otherwise-unobtainable features like ray tracing within reach.

Based on what we've seen so far, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will be one of the best PC games around when it launches. Anyone looking forward to this game should also pay attention, as Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is slated to arrive at some point in Fall 2022.

Outside of that, developer Insomniac is working on the future of the franchise with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, which is slated to launch exclusively for PS5 in 2023. Considering Sony's increased willingness to launch PlayStation games on PC, it seems likely that this next entry will be coming to PC sometime after its console debut.