Helldivers 2 brings alien-killing co-op in February 2024 on Windows PC

Feet first into hell means a close-up look at some alien bugs.

Helldivers 2 is coming to Windows PC as well as PS5, and during a PlayStation State of Play on Thursday, the developers at Arrowhead showed off a bit of gameplay, as well as revealing that Helldivers 2 has been delayed. Originally slated to launch in 2023, Helldivers 2 is now arriving on Feb. 8, 2024.

You can take a look at the gameplay footage on YouTube, as a squad of Helldivers try to take down a Bile Titan.

PlayStation Studios games tend to come to PC later on, at least for single-player games. For multiplayer and co-op experiences, PlayStation is pursuing a new strategy of launching these games on both platforms at the same time.

Preorders for Helldivers 2 will open up on Sep. 22, 2023, where you can pick the regular edition of the game or the Super Citizen Edition, which includes special armor and a unique submachine gun.

Analysis: Co-op games need to be on PC day one

I'm glad to see PlayStation making sure that any co-op or multiplayer titles hit PC at the same time as PS5, because it's necessary in order to ensure a healthy playerbase. Helldivers 2 looks fun, and while I'll be waiting a bit longer to play it than I imagined, given how packed the rest of 2023 is looking to be, I'm perfectly content to wait.

It does make me wonder what the next multiplayer game up from PlayStation is. Perhaps Firewalk Studios' mysterious Concord?