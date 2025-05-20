Democracy is as stake, as the Illuminate attack on Super Earth has arrived.

The horror that has been clearly coming for some time is now here, as the Illuminate invasion of Super Earth is underway in Helldivers 2. Billions are dying, cities are devastated, democratic flags are being disrespected, it's a catastrophe.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios and publisher PlayStation Studios shared a new trailer for the Heart of Democracy update on Tuesday, confirming that the update is live. You can check out the trailer below:

In a deep dive accompanying the reveal trailer, Arrowhead Game Studios shared more insights on what players can expect diving into the new heart of the war.

As previously promised, there's new Illuminate forces at work, including the Stingray fighters and nightmarish Fleshmobs. There's also the hulking Leviathans, which fly through the air and take a ludicrous amount of firepower to bring down.

Players fighting on the ground of Super Earth will have to be careful not to harm civilians, else they'll be penalized. It's not all bad news though, as the SEAF forces are fighting back as well, meaning players will be getting some AI-controlled assistance for once.

These squads of friendly soldiers can be left to their own devices, but they can also be ordered to follow Helldivers, providing some additional guns to help take on the invaders.

In order to take out the gargantuan Illuminate warships, players need to access the Planetary Defense Cannons. These cannons take a long time to warm up, but they have firepower like nothing else available. As the developers note, players are supposed to aim the cannons directly at the ships, but they can technically fire a shot anywhere...

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A recent update also means that even if you can only hop in for a portion of an operation, your efforts will still help the planetary campaigns.

Helldivers 2 is currently available on Windows PC (via Steam) and PlayStation 5.