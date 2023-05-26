Xbox and PC shooter Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 unleashes new gameplay trailer

What you need to know

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is an upcoming third-person shooter being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.

A new gameplay trailer shows some of the brutal combat players can unleash against the hordes of Tyranids threatening humanity.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 sometime later in 2023.

Are you ready to fight for the Emperor?



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is on the way from developer Saber Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment, and while we don't have an exact release date yet, we do have a new taste of the brutal third-person shooting and melee combat that's in store.

As Ultramarine Captain Titus, players can use weapons like Chainswords, Bolters, and more to dispose of the innumerable Tyranids threatening humanity. You can check out the gameplay trailer below:

The brutal combos on display here seem to be an evolution of the gameplay in the original Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine, which was developed by Relic Entertainment and released back in 2011.

As of right now, we'll get to step into the armored boots of the Angels of Death at some point later in 2023, a year that is rapidly filling up with some of the best Xbox games available.

Windows Central's take

This looks like everything I could've wanted. The original Space Marine is a severely underrated game in many respects, and the shift from fighting Orks to taking on Tyranids by the hundred makes perfect sense for a darker, grittier shift. Hopefully we get a release date before long. Between the ongoing support for Total War: Warhammer 3 and the recent launch of Boltgun, it's a great time to be getting into Warhammer.

Now, to get back to painting my Space Wolves.