Warhammer Skulls 2022: Everything that was announced

Kicking off the summer gaming events, Warhammer Skulls is a celebration of all games across Warhammer Fantasy and Warhammer 40,000. With Warhammer Skulls, Games Workshop and Xbox partnered to bring a full showcase of updates and reveals on June 1, 2022.

We've rounded up all the announcements from Warhammer Skulls 2022, so whether you play on Xbox, PC, or mobile, we've got you covered. With more gaming events on the way, we'll be sure to keep you posted on any other big developments this summer as well.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

We got a new cinematic trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the upcoming co-op shooter from Fatshark. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and is launching into Xbox Game Pass.

Total War: Warhammer 3 - Immortal Empires

We got a new teaser for the Immortal Empires mode that's coming to Total War: Warhammer 3. This mode, like Mortal Empires before it, is meant to compile everything in Total War: Warhammer so far, massively growing the list of factions in Total War: Warhammer 3 and letting players who own all three games play with everything they've purchased in one huge game map.

Immortal Empires is currently slated to launch sometime in Q3 2022. Total War: Warhammer 3 is currently available in PC Game Pass.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, and Teef

Side-scrolling run-and-gun adventure Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, and Teef now has a release date of Oct 18, 2022.

Warhammer Vermintide 2 is getting a free update on June 14, with Be'lakor strengthing the dangers posed by the Chaos Wastes.

We got a brief update on Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, with the developers at Saber Interactive talking about the effort being put into accurately representing the Emperor's "Angels of Death."



Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is currently slated to launch exclusively on current-generation consoles and PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge card game announced

(Image credit: Games Workshop)

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is a new collectible card game coming to PC in 2023.

Nacon and Cyanide shared an update on Blood Bowl 3, revealing two new teams and how they play. Blood Bowl 3 is currently slated to arrive later in 2022.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector roadmap

(Image credit: Slitherine)

For Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector, there's a full slate of new DLC and updates on the way. The Adeptus Sororitas are being added as a new faction. The Sisters of Battle are slated to arrive later in 2022 around the fall, while future updates improving other aspects of the game are also being planned, including a Horde mode that's "coming soon."

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector is currently available in PC Game Pass.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor is getting a remaster

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr is being remastered! Players on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 can look forward to a rebuilt version of the game later in 2022, with 4K visuals, improved physics, and more.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun brings retro-shooter action

Developed by Auroch Digital and published by Focus Entertainment, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a retro shooter Warhammer game. Styled after titles like Dusk or the original DOOM, players will shoot their way through retro hordes of foes. It's currently scheduled to launch sometime in 2023.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

Have you ever wanted a full classic role-playing game set in the Warhammer universe? Then you're in luck, because Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has been announced. It's being developed by Owlcat Games, the development team behind Pathfinder, and tasks players with guiding a titular Rogue Trader through the dark 40K universe.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus brings mobile strategy

A new strategy game is being built for mobile platforms. Titled Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, the game is being developed by Snowprint, and pre-registration is open right now.