Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is borrowing one of Gears of War's best modes — and it's live right now

The Siege Update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is live right now, bringing a twist on the classic Gears of War Horde mode.
The latest update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is live now, bringing the Siege mode for players to take on.
As shown during the Warhammer Skulls 2025 livestream earlier this year, the Siege mode is essentially Gears of War's Horde mode adapted to the gameplay of Space Marine 2, with a couple of extra interesting tweaks.
Players fight against wave after wave of the most brutal enemies in Space Marine 2, dispatching onslaughts of Tyranids and Thousand Sons. Players can also call in reinforcements, bringing in extra forces with Cadians, additional Space Marines, or even a Redemptor Dreadnought.
At a certain point, players will also be able to extract, being rewarded with Armoury Data, Requisition points, and XP. Alternatively, squads can just keep on going, fighting until they fall.
Accompanying this update is the launch of new customization packs, with the White Scars Chapter Pack and the Blood Angels Cosmetic Pack adding new weapon and armor customizations for Season Pass owners to use.
Space Marine 2 getting a Horde mode just makes sense
Space Marine 2 already draws the Gears of War franchise to mind in a lot of ways, as both franchises are third-person shooters where players fight massive waves of enemies.
More directly borrowing what is arguably Gears of War's most iconic mode is a great idea, and I'm looking forward to checking the Siege update out with a friend or two this weekend.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Epic Games Store and Steam), and PlayStation 5.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Titus has crossed the Rubicon Primaris, and he's ready to stop the forces of Chaos and the all-consuming Tyranids from overrunning more Imperial strongholds. I've enjoyed my time with the game, so get ready to jump in, as new enemies, weapons, and more are regularly added.
Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | GreenManGaming (Steam)
