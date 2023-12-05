Two of EA's best games in years are 90% OFF right now with Xbox Game Pass, including the Dead Space remake!

When I stumbled onto this deal, I had trouble believing it was real for a moment. Two of EA's best games in literal years — and brand-new 2023 releases to boot — discounted by a staggering 90% off on Xbox? It's real, though, and I know because I immediately bought both of these games even with their inclusion in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The critically-acclaimed, award-winning survival horror game remake Dead Space (2023) is currently just $7.99 at Microsoft for its Digital Deluxe Edition. If you're looking for something more co-op friendly, with grand and epic battles against unbelievably large monsters (think Monster Hunter but with more gadgets), the genuinely fantastic WILD HEARTS is just $8.99 at Microsoft for its Karakuri Edition. Both deals require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so check out other deals below to save even more money on the subscription service and some discounted Xbox gift cards.

Dead Space (2023) Digital Deluxe Edition | was $79.99 now $7.99 at Microsoft w/ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate This remake of a classic survival horror game isn't just one of the very best horror games of 2023, it's one of the best horror games of the decade. It's a brilliant reimagining of the gore-filled, sci-fi terror fest that is Dead Space, and right now its Digital Deluxe Edition (which includes 5 unique cosmetic items) is just $8.

WILD HEARTS Karakuri Edition | was $89.99 now $8.99 at Microsoft w/ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Monster Hunter has achieved mainstream appeal with its epic combat against monstrous foes, but WILD HEARTS from the EA Originals program is actually a fantastic, compelling, and unique spin on the formula. The world is beautiful, the combat is tight and satisfying, and the instant gadget building adds a ton of variety and strategy.

Both Dead Space and WILD HEARTS are actually included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thanks to EA Play. However, that also means you need that subscription to take advantage of this deal. Save even more money and gain access to hundreds of games across Xbox, Windows PC, and the cloud in the process with the below deals on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox gift cards (which basically gives you free cash to spend at the Microsoft Store).

Deals so good on games so amazing, I just had to buy them

Dead Space (2023) landed near the beginning of the year, so it's easy to forget about it when discussing the best games of 2023. However, the Dead Space remake absolutely deserves to be in the conversation, as it's one of the scariest and most well-done survival horror games in years. It proudly stands alongside the legendary Resident Evil remakes, improving over the original with far more than updated visuals and audio design.

It's scarier, it's more fun to play, it's more accessible and approachable, and the story has been fleshed out even more. It's a remake done right, and is the perfect game for any horror fan. With the Digital Deluxe Edition for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S being 90% off (again, that's just $7.99 at Microsoft), you can hop into EA's best horror adventure possibly ever. With this edition, you're also scoring three unique cosmetic suit upgrades and two unique cosmetic suit textures.

In our 5/5 review of Dead Space (2023), our Samuel Tolbert concluded that "Motive Studios delivers a remake that isn't just a faithful adaption of Dead Space for the modern age, but a love letter to the entire franchise."

WILD HEARTS is another one of EA's best games in years, but it's one that flew under the radar. A new franchise in a genre that lacks the mainstream appeal of survival-horror, WILD HEARTS had to fight an uphill battle to be noticed. Some performance issues at launch certainly didn't help, although those flaws remain in the past now. Despite those obstacles, WILD HEARTS has established itself as a wonderfully hectic, fun, and creative spin on the gameplay formula pioneered by the legendary Monster Hunter franchise.

The basic premise is the same: track and hunt down massive, terrifyingly powerful and diverse beasts to earn money and collect resources for gear upgrades; explore a gorgeous and varied world; follow an original story pitting you against the biggest forces in nature. However, WILD HEARTS improves upon its inspiration with tighter combat and ingenious gadgets, which you can construct instantly to help you traverse the world or battle monsters. Need a platform to give you a boost up? Got it. What about a massive wall to protect yourself? Got it. A zipline to shoot you to a new location? Got it. That barely scratches the surface of what WILD HEARTS lets you do, and the Karakuri Edition (which includes some cosmetic goodies) is just $8.99 at Microsoft for Xbox Series X|S.

In our 4/5 WILD HEARTS review, our Alex Cope concluded that "the gameplay loop of hunting monsters and using their parts to create gear is addictive, the weapons are entertaining to use, the Karakuri system is deep and filled with secrets, and the world of Azuma is beautiful and immersive." He also lamented the aforementioned performance issues and bugs, but the game feels much better to play now.

Both of these games are included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft's quintessential subscription service that gives players access to hundreds of high-quality games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC with Xbox Game Pass, lets you stream most of those games on practically any device through Xbox Cloud Gaming, and even includes many of EA's best games from the recent and distant past with EA Play. On top of that, you get online multiplayer access on consoles, exclusive discounts and offers (like the ones in this article), and unique perks every month. It's a great deal, even before you're able to buy some of the best Xbox games of the year for a staggering 90% off.

Be sure to check out some of the other discounted EA games listed above, and save as much money as possible by stocking up on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and discounted Xbox gift cards with the deals a little further up the article.