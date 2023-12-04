An RTX 3050 Ti and an Intel Core i7 for under $800? That's exactly what you get on this excellent Dell G16 deal.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get a gaming laptop, especially if you know where to find the best deals. The Dell G16 brings PC gaming into a more affordable price bracket at its normal price, but a holiday laptop deal takes $450 off the Dell G16. That deal gets you a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for under $800.

Dell G16 | was $1,249.99 now $799.99 at Dell This gaming laptop runs on a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 and an RTX 3050 Ti. Its large, 16-inch QHD+ display has a 165Hz refresh rate and is taller than what you see on many gaming laptops. This model is at a massive discount right now ahead of the holidays.

✅Perfect for: People who want to game without spending a fortune. ❌Avoid it if: You need the latest internals in a gaming laptop, such as an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU. 💰Price check: $989.99 at Best Buy (AMD Ryzen 7 model)

An affordable gaming PC

Between Alienware's various families of devices and Dell-branded gaming PCs, it can be a bit tricky to find the right laptop. There's a lot of overlap when it comes to PCs these days, including CPU and GPU options in many cases.

Our Zachary Boddy has a guide to help you pick between Dell XPS, Inspiron, G-Series, Alienware, and all of the company's main laptop families.

The Dell G-Series aims to bring gaming into a more affordable price bracket, even when at retail pricing. The Dell G16 is the latest laptop from that series and delivers high value-for-dollar when it comes to gaming on the go.

This particular model is the entry-level Dell G16. It pairs a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. The laptop has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512 GB of storage as well. The Dell G16's QHD+ display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and a 165Hz refresh rate.

While the specs of this version of the Dell G16 are admittedly entry-level, they're enough to let you play many of the best PC games. If you love the design of the laptop but need more power and higher specs, there are models with up to an RTX 4070 and a QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate.