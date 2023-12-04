Get a great deal on a 2 TB portable SSD with USB-C which works perfectly with USB-C laptops, phones, and tablets

Whether you're gaming on a PC or a console or you need to transfer files between a USB-C phone or tablet, it never hurts to have more storage. Having a secure and durable SSD to backup files from your phone or tablet on the go, or to keep your entire Steam library on so you can move from computer to computer without worrying about redownloading the games is almost a requirement in 2023.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD (2TB) | was $224.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD has some great features. Durable design, lightweight, and portable. Personally, I use my portable SSD to load my most played games so that I can switch from different PCs without having to re-download all of the games each time.

✅Perfect for: PC users or people looking to transfer files from USB-C phones or tablets. It can also be used on the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S but only to play last-gen games. ❌Avoid if: You are looking for the fastest read speed, this only has a 1050MB/s read speed. 💰Price check: $99.99 at Western Digital (2TB) 🔍Alternative: SanDisk Extreme Pro $154.99 with 2000MB/s read speed at BestBuy

Deals STILL AVAILABLE!

Get tons of speedy storage for less

The 2TB model of the Sandisk Portable SSD (Image credit: Sandisk)

If you're looking for a great portable external SSD and you don't need the absolute fastest read speeds, the 2TB model of the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD is a great option. If you're looking for more options for great portable SSDs, we have you covered with our Best portable and travel SSDs guide. While the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD didn't make it on this list, it still has a great overall review score, and it has the backing of the SanDisk stamp of quality.

Best Buy is hosting a 3-day sale and the 2TB model of the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is one of the best bang-for-your-bucks models and capacities on sale right now. The Best Buy sale ends tomorrow, so if you have been looking to pick up a compact and portable SSD, as we probably all are due to how much space everything is taking up now, grab this deal before it expires.

Some of the best things about shopping online nowadays are firstly the reviews, and secondly, the customer questions on sites like Best Buy. SanDisk answered some great questions in response to customer questions. For instance, SanDisk explained that the SSD comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a USB-C to USB-A adaptor, so have no fear if your PC doesn't have a USB-C port.

SanDisk also explained that while some models only have 128-bit encryption, This model, SDSSDE61-2T00-G25, is encrypted with 256-bit.

Storage Capacity - 2000 gigabytes

Storage Drive Type - SSD

Maximum Read Speed - 1050 megabytes per second

Maximum Write Speed - 1000 megabytes per second

Interface(s) - USB Type C (USB 3.2 Gen2)

The SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD has an impressive 4.7 stars with over 1500 reviews. Several users commented that it works great on their phones and tablets, including a USB-C iPad Pro if that is the use case you're looking for. Other users have been using it to transfer files between their Samsung S23 and their tablets.

As we all know, storage is one of those things we can't get enough. Until we figure out how to store petabytes of data on crystals like they do in Superman, we will all be forced to continue to buy more storage, especially as game sizes bloom out of control. You need 149GB of space to download the newest Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, check out our Modern Warfare 3 review if you haven't had a chance yet.

I'm always on the lookout for great storage deals, especially from reputable manufacturers like SanDisk. As we probably have all been made aware, there are a lot of storage options being sold by reputable websites like Amazon that are off-brand products promising to be 2 TB for a measly $20, but they are much smaller drives and overwrite your data. Don't be fooled by those and get the dependability of a great SSD from SanDisk.