Get two of the best indie games I've ever played for under $10 — I PROMISE you won't regret it
Pick up two of my favorite all-time games for less than what you paid for lunch.
Indie games are already quite affordable compared to the large AAA offerings from some of the industry's biggest studios, but during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season, you can get them for even lower prices. Such is currently the case for FAR: Lone Sails and FAR: Changing Tides, which are on sale for $3 at GMG and $6.72 at GMG, respectively (the codes are for Steam). These two titles are, hands down, some of the best indie games I've ever played — and thanks to these incredible deals, you can get both of them for just shy of $10.
FAR: Lone Sails | was
$14.99 now $3 at GMG (Steam)
Embark on a lonely and melancholic adventure through the post-apocalyptic ruins of the civilization that came before, doing everything you can to keep your all-important vessel in one piece as you brave hazardous weather and other dangerous obstacles.
FAR: Changing Tides | was
$19.99 now $6.72 at GMG (Steam)
Changing Tides expands on the world introduced in Lone Sails, putting players in the shoes of a new protagonist as he voyages across stormy seas to find a new home. The sequel features a new ship, new environments, and a longer overall runtime.
Also at: Xbox ($6.99)
✅Perfect for: Players that like the sound of a peaceful, yet melancholic experience with masterful environmental storytelling, well-paced instances of tension, and clever puzzles
❌Avoid if: You're looking for something that's action-packed and highly replayable, or you want something with a long runtime
🔍Our experience: FAR: Lone Sails PC review — A glorious vehicular odyssey | FAR: Changing Tides Xbox review — A journey for the risk averse
Don't miss these beautiful masterpieces
Most post-apocalyptic games have a dynamic world, and emphasize the survival aspect — find water, hunt food, build shelter, etc. But the two games in the FAR series are different in that they present you with a linear and structured adventure to go on, with one simple goal: keep moving forward, and search for something better than the remains of the past.
That journey is possible thanks to the vehicles you get to control — a part-train, part-boat in Lone Sails, and a submarine-type craft in Changing Tides — and in each game, you form a symbiotic relationship with them. They give you an
effective method of transportation and protect you from the dangers of the elements as you push further and further into the wasteland, and you ensure they're kept fueled and in good repair, and will sometimes even need to do some puzzle-solving to clear large obstacles they can't smash through. This dependency on one another leads to something of a friendship with your ship, and in both games, I grew to care about it in the same way I'd worry about a companion NPC.
For the most part, the voyages are peaceful, even with threats like hazardous weather adding tension to the mix. However, they're also distinctly melancholy, due in large part to their phenomenal environmental storytelling that hints at what happened to the civilization that came before. Throughout your odyssey across land and sea, there's just enough visible to give you a rough idea of past events, but what's presented also often leaves you with even more questions for the game to answer later. Both games had me absolutely captivated with this drip feed approach, and it only strengthened my resolve to press on.
Then there are the absolutely beautiful musical scores from composer Joel Schoch. Like the games themselves, they're notably pensive and sorrowful, though occasionally broken up with moments of excitement and wonder. In-game, the tracks shift dynamically to match what's happening to the player and their vessel, ensuring that everything you're hearing as you play is a perfect fit for the gameplay. FAR's paint-like art direction is striking, too, and its subdued color palettes do an excellent job of selling FAR's post-apocalypse.
Both Lone Sails and Changing Tides are some of the best PC games and best Xbox games I've ever played, and despite their short length — Lone Sails is about three hours long, and Changing Tides is around six or seven — I found them to be incredibly moving. I still think about them all the time, and when they're this affordable thanks to Cyber Monday, there's no reason not to pick them up. I promise you won't regret it.
Brendan Lowry is a Windows Central writer and Oakland University graduate with a burning passion for video games, of which he's been an avid fan since childhood. You'll find him doing reviews, editorials, and general coverage on everything Xbox and PC. Follow him on Twitter.