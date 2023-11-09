I've found 2 unbeatable Early Black Friday deals on both Xbox consoles

Thanks to early Black Friday deals it's never been a better time to buy an Xbox console, whether you are looking for the compact powerhouse that is the Xbox Series S or the bigger beefier Xbox Series S, both Walmart and Dell have some hot bundles right now that can't be beaten on value anywhere else.

Up first, this amazing bundle from Walmart includes the Xbox Series S 512GB and not one, but TWO controllers for a crazy price of $289.99, saving a huge $79.99 off the normal price of the bundle.

The Xbox Series S is a less pricey version of the Xbox Series X. It is capable of running games at 120FPS, HDR resolutions, and and plays backward compatible titles.

The Xbox Series S by itself is usually sold for $300 at most retailers. However, the Starter bundle now offers more value with the 3 months of included Game Pass Ultimate. This Walmart deal blows that out of the water though, offering the console AND an extra controller which normally retails for $64.99 all in for $289.99. If you're purchasing this to be used by the family, the extra controller is a must and you can put the saved cash towards a Game Pass subscription later.

This bundle would also make a great gift to help your friends get into Xbox gaming, ahead of this year's Black Friday. Some Black Friday deals for Xbox accessories to enhance your Xbox Series S are available right now, and you can even upgrade your memory on the Xbox Series S with another 1TB with this WD_Black card deal.

If a disc drive is essential to you, and you simply want the best of the best when it comes to performance, the Xbox Series X is what you need. I listed this amazing deal with Dell for $450 before, but it's just gotten even hotter by offering a free $75 Dell gift card on top, so if there is anything else on the Dell website you want, you are practically getting the Xbox Series X for a rock bottom price of $375.

Xbox Series X: was $499.99 now $449.99 at Dell (with free $75 Gift card) $50 off may not seem like much, but it's also the best deal right now for the Xbox Series X, and it's coming from a reliable and reputable retailer and bundled with a $75 gift card for you to purchase anything else you want, a controller perhaps? 💰Price check: $499.99 at Best Buy

We're well aware of the capabilities of the Xbox Series X. It stands as a formidable gaming powerhouse, pushing the boundaries with support for games at up to 8K and 120 FPS. While it consistently delivers a crisp 4K resolution and a seamless 60 FPS experience for the latest and greatest games, its impressive 1TB storage ensures ample space for your gaming library. Additionally, you have the option to expand storage with additional Xbox storage drives.



Despite its initial $500 launch price, the Xbox Series X has maintained its value. Only in recent months have we witnessed deals as compelling as this one. Given the intermittent availability of Xbox Series X stocks until now, and with Black Friday approaching, the demand is surging. It's unlikely that a better deal than this will surface.

Seize the opportunity now — whether you opt for the Xbox Series X at Dell with a $75 gift card to tailor your perfect gaming setup or choose the Xbox Series S deal for a more compact and portable console with two controllers.When your new console arrives, consider complementing your gaming experience with an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Dive into a vast library of incredible and diverse games, including titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda Softworks, and soon, Activision Blizzard. Don't miss out on this chance to jump into current gen and get the best value for your dollar.