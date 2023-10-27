My top picks for Xbox accessories under $100 that you can buy NOW in Early Black Friday deals

Navigating the vast landscape of Xbox accessories can be a daunting task, let alone during the Black Friday sales. Amidst a sea of options ranging from top-tier quality to mere imitations, we're here to guide you toward the real gems that offer the best value for your hard-earned cash.

The gaming world is awash with tempting gadgets adorned with shiny buttons and mesmerizing RGB lighting. It's easy to get lost in the allure, but fear not. Whether you're treating yourself, your trusty Player 2, or another Xbox enthusiast in the family, we've scoured the current market for the finest deals available. And, as we approach the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, count on us to steer you through the madness.

With prices constantly in flux, one retailer's steal could be swiftly matched by another. We're committed to pointing you to the ideal sources for your Xbox accessories and presenting alternatives when they make sense.

As a self-confessed overspender in the Xbox accessory department who has invested a small fortune over the years, I'm always on the prowl for discounts on covetable items. Stick around, and you'll be among the first to discover the cream of the crop in Xbox accessory deals. From now through to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, I've got you covered.

Best early Black Friday Xbox deals under $100

Xbox Series X|S Core Wireless Controller (Pulse Red)| was $64.99 now $49.99 at Walmart It's the basic Xbox Series X|S controller, but that standard is excellent. Also it's a scientific fact that red makes you go faster, maybe. You're getting a controller design that's time-tested and in a beautiful color. This is a red hot buy. Price check: $59.99 at Amazon

Xbox Stellar Shift Wireless Controller | was $69.99 now $49.99 at Target This gorgeous color-changing Xbox controller is so mesmerizing you'll almost not want to use it. It was discounted at Amazon and went out of stock pretty fast, but you can still get this price at Walmart and Target, but go quick as it's a rare price drop on this beautiful controller.



💰Price Check: $49.99 at Walmart

HyperX - Cloud Stinger Wired | was $49.99 now $19.88 at Walmart This was already a cheap headset, and HyperX makes some of the best at the lower end of the price bracket, but at $19.99, this is a steal for a wired headset from a reputable brand, and being wired means it's compatible across other devices like Nintendo Switch and Playstation, anything that uses an audio jack. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better quality headset for less than $20, and the Cloud Stinger is light, comfortable, and has a flip-to-mute mic. It's also on sale at Best Buy! Price check: $19.99 at Best Buy

LucidSound LS35X Headset | was $179.99 now $47.80 at Amazon



This tops our best-of list for Xbox headsets if you're looking for a wireless headset that delivers great sound and supreme comfort. The on-ear dials and controls are both intuitive and responsive, allowing you to effortlessly adjust volume, power, and sound mix to your preference. It won't be available at this low price for long.



👍Price Check: $59.95 at Walmart

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

The official Black Friday always falls the day after Thanksgiving, which this year is Friday, November 24, 2023. The deals will ramp up over the weekend and finish with Cyber Monday on November 27, 2023.



However, the concept of Black Friday sales seems to blur the lines of time each year. Retailers are progressively launching their deals earlier, with some beginning as soon as October 27, such as Best Buy, while Walmart kicks off its online promotions in November. In fact, the question "Did Black Friday ever end?" seems more relevant than ever.



While it's tempting to believe that the best deals are exclusive to the official Black Friday weekend, it's crucial to remain vigilant. Some retailers may inflate prices before the sales, or they may simply recycle the same deals for an extended period.



Rest assured, we are keeping a watchful eye on these practices and will only recommend exceptional prices on top-notch Xbox accessories. So, stay tuned for the best deals, whether they emerge before, during, or after the official Black Friday dates.

What makes an accessory compatible with Xbox?

Could we eventually see some Starfield accessories in the sale? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

A question that often pops up, particularly when we're talking about Xbox controllers or looking for the best Xbox headsets, is what exactly makes an accessory compatible with Xbox — and conversely, what renders it incompatible?



Believe me, I've been there, snagging what seemed like an incredible deal, only to discover that the sweet Razer headset I had my eye on was tailored for Playstation, or that fancy controller with those elusive Hall Effect sticks seemed to sync up with every gadget under the sun except my beloved Xbox console (I'm giving you the side-eye, GameSir T4 Kaleid).



So, what's the scoop? Well, it all boils down to the nitty-gritty of technical compatibility with Xbox, and it mainly hinges on its proprietary wireless signal. It's also why you won't stumble upon many third-party wireless controllers designed explicitly for Xbox. Outside of Razer and the PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra, you won't find any.



Playstation consoles use Bluetooth as their standard wireless connectivity, which results in a broader spectrum of deals and accessory options. Xbox, on the other hand, dances to its own tune, employing a unique signal reminiscent of Wi-Fi. So, accessories designed exclusively for Xbox leverage this signal, while those advertised as "compatible with multiple devices" usually include a special adapter or dongle to bridge the compatibility gap with Xbox.

Xbox and Playstation play by different rules in the audio department, too. Playstation supports virtual surround sound in its accessories, while Xbox boasts its audio features like Windows Sonic, Dolby Atmos, and STS-X. These features rely on distinct software and hardware setups, making it challenging for brands to create universal compatibility and often leading them to craft separate editions for each console.



The key takeaway? Always double-check an accessory's compatibility before hitting that purchase button. Don't be lured by phrases like "Xbox layout" — they don't always translate to actual Xbox compatibility. Better yet, keep a close eye on our deals page because we've got the lowdown on what's a true blue (or should that be green?) Xbox match and what's not. We've got your back when it comes to accessorizing your Xbox console.