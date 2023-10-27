The best early pre-built gaming desktop PC deals for Black Friday 2023: Perfect picks for newcomers

One of the most resilient audiences, PC gamers generally thrive through price hikes by searching out the best deals on hardware, especially when Black Friday offers a chance to save big on pre-built gaming desktops to skip the part-matching process. Thankfully, some retailers with a little less patience have already launched early deals.

We don’t mind; a bargain is a bargain. Windows Central is searching online and in stores for the best handpicked discounts during Black Friday, and we’ll be listing the top choices among pre-built gaming desktop PCs here.

If you’re looking for a new gaming rig without the hassle of building it yourself, check out our advice on choosing the right one, and keep this page bookmarked to see the hottest deals as we find them.

Best early gaming desktop deals for Black Friday

HP OMEN 40L — RTX 4060 Ti | was $1,499.99 now $1,149.99 at Best Buy Best Buy leads the way with a pre-built OMEN machine, part of HP's gaming subdivision, loaded with an up-to-date NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 7700 CPU. It's a little over $1,000, often a budget limit for some newcomers, but squeezing out the extra cash will be worth it. Anyone looking for a future-proof gaming PC as their first machine or to skip the manual build process and enjoy the most modern parts will love this half-subtle, half-RGB-laden beauty. It comes with Windows 11, USB Type-C ports, and DDR5 RAM, all the latest editions in their respective categories.

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

The Black Friday sales event is set to begin on November 24, 2023, and will run through the weekend to Cyber Monday. It consistently falls on the last weekend of November, immediately following Thanksgiving.

While numerous Black Friday deals are already available, even more are expected in the coming days and weeks. It's important to note that the best deals will likely surface during the Black Friday weekend itself.

Nonetheless, it's advisable not to hesitate to seize exceptional deals you come across early, especially since some items currently available may not be part of the official event's offerings.

How to choose a gaming desktop

(Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Most discounted pre-built gaming desktops on sale tend to feature previous-generation hardware, but that's not bad. Picking up an Intel Core 12th Gen desktop CPU and NVIDIA RTX 30-Series GPU will carry incredible potential and often much better value than buying the latest equivalents. Aiming for Intel 12th or 13th Gen CPUs or AMD's Ryzen 5000 to 7000 Series as an alternative is ideal, and you'll notice that most of your money is spent on the GPU.

A mid-range NVIDIA GeForce 30-Series card, like the RTX 3070 or a Radeon RX 6700 XT from AMD, holds a nice balance of performance and value. Anything higher or lower will naturally affect the performance potential, but if you plan to stick to 1080p gaming, you can afford to drop to something cheaper. 4K gaming will need higher-end hardware, which is when the latest NVIDIA 40-Series RTX cards start to look more attractive.

Overall, the beauty of pre-built desktops is you don't have to waste time figuring out which parts are compatible because that part has been taken care of. However, they are equally as upgradable as anything you might build yourself, and replacing one piece at a time is far easier than matching a collection of components at the start.