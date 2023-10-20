Pixels gone wild: Black Friday's boldest 4K and Ultrawide monitor deals
Ah, Black Friday. The biggest sales event of the year, where you can find crazy deals for the best 4K monitors and the best ultrawide monitors. Luckily for us, some Black Friday monitor deals can come rather early or even last a couple of weeks after the official day has come and gone.
We at Windows Central are constantly scouring the internet for the best discounts to help you find 4K monitors and ultrawide monitors being sold for significantly lower prices than usual.
4K monitors are excellent for displaying crisp and clear imagery so you can take in every detail of your projects, shows, or even video games. Meanwhile, ultrawide monitors, including curved monitors, are perfect for multitasking between programs or browser windows. Here are the very best Black Friday 4K monitor and ultrawide monitor deals going on now.
The best early monitor deals for Black Friday
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43"4K UHD Monitor | was
$999.99 now $499.99 at Best Buy
Whatever you watch, play, or work on with this 43-inch TV will look beautiful since it offers a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and beautiful 4K resolution with HDR600. It also supports AMD FreeSync for anyone who has a compatible AMD GPU in their laptop or rig.
Price check: $549.99 at Amazon
Samsung M80C 32" 4K UHD Monitor | was
$699.99 now $499.99 at Amazon
This sleek and extremely thin 4K monitor comes with a remote so it can be used like a TV. It also supports HDR10 and HDR10+ to allow colors to really shine through while surfing the net or watching your favorite shows. It's 32 inches, offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and comes equipped with Streaming TV.
Similar deal: $499.99 at Best Buy
Dell UltraSharp U4924DW Curved Monitor | was
$1,999.99 now $1,251.99 at Amazon
Earlier this year in my Dell UltraSharp U4924DW review, I talked about how this monitor is a multitasker's best friend, especially when used with the free Windows FancyZones window management software. It has an impressive color gamut, comes with the cables you need to connect it to your desktop, and doesn't require any tools to assemble.
Price check: $1,295.43 at B&H
Samsung Odyssey CRG Series 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor | was
$1,999.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
With the ability to support a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR, this QLED panel is an ideal option for gaming. What's more, if you have a compatible AMD GPU or NVIDIA GPU, you can take advantage of FreeSync or G-Sync, to reduce tearing in games for a far smoother playing experience.
Similar deal: $899.99 at Best Buy
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch Curved Gaming Monitor | was
$1,999.99 now $899.99 at Amazon
If you want an even more impressive curved, ultrawide monitor, then this is the one to go with. It once more features a QLED panel, but it supports a stunning 240Hz refresh rate and speedy 1ms response time to keep up with your gaming systems.
Similar deal: $999.99 at Best Buy
When does Black Friday start?
Pinning down the exact day for Black Friday deals is somewhat tricky. Amazon's actual Black Friday deals event runs from Nov. 23 through Nov. 24, however, each retailer is different. Most will have awesome deals leading up to these days while others will trail the days or weeks afterward with serious discounts.
Don't worry. We at Windows Central are busy scouring the internet to keep up with the latest discounts and will update this page accordingly. So check back regularly to see what the very best Black Friday gaming TV deals currently are.
4K and Ultrawide monitors FAQ
Should I use a 4K or ultrawide monitor?
This is really a matter of preference. 4K means that a monitor will have better resolution than average to help details come through more crisply and is a great option for people who work on creative projects, love to watch movies or play video games. Meanwhile, anyone who tends to multitask between more than one program at a time will benefit from having an ultrawide monitor, which has the space to comfortably split the screen between multiple windows.
Does 4K really make a difference?
It can definitely be noticeable compared to lower pixel count displays. 4K literally means there are roughly 4,000 pixels running horizontally across a screen. Within TVs and monitors, this number is usually around 3840 x 2160 pixels and makes it so there is more clarity and crisp details in the images that are displayed compared to lower-pixel monitors.
What size monitor is considered ultrawide?
Any display with a 32:9 aspect ratio is considered to be ultrawide. This is basically two 16:9 screens put next to each other. Even though 21:9 monitors are large, they are not considered ultrawide but rather are seen as monitors with additional screen space.
Is ultrawide the same as 4K?
No, there are some 4K ultrawide monitors out there, but both features are not guaranteed to be on a monitor. Ultrawide refers to the aspect ratio of a display, while 4K refers to the amount of horizontal pixels that make up the display. In other words, ultrawide refers to the shape of the display, whereas 4K refers to the clarity of the imagery that the display produces.
