The best early deals on Dell laptops for Black Friday 2023: Join the bezel-free renaissance with an XPS laptop

Dell is back at it again with some amazing discounts on dozens of laptops. Several of them are experiencing some huge sales, and we have some great options for you to pick up this Black Friday. We aren't able to cover every single version of each laptop that is on sale, so if the ones covered here don't have the exact CPU, GPU, or RAM configuration you need, check out the full list of PCs on sale at Dell's Black Friday Sale page.

While we are mostly focusing on the sleek and market-leading XPS line of laptops here, Dell also has several of their Inspiron line of laptops on sale for some amazing prices. They have all the power on the inside, they just aren't as aesthetically pleasing or as likely to cause head-turns from coworkers, as the XPS laptops will.

Being able to grab the Inspiron 16 Plus with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, 16 GB DDR5 and a 1 TB SSD for $450 off at an amazing $1,199.99 is a great deal for those that would be ok missing out on the handsome XPS form factor.

Black Friday 2023: The best early dell laptop deals

XPS 17 Laptop Intel® Core™ i7-13700H RTX 4070 32 GB RAM| was $3,149.00 now $2,449.00 at Dell One of the most powerful Dell Laptops you can get on sale right now. The XPS 17 laptop with the 13th Gen i7 and an RTX 4070 with 32 GB of RAM is a powerhouse that can get you all the performance you need for $700 off for this early Black Friday deal from Dell.

✅Perfect for: Those wanting a large screen and enough performance to play the newest and best AAA games or create video content with all of the features of the RTX 40 series of GPUs. The 13th Gen i7 is no slouch either. ❌Avoid it if: You're looking for a smaller laptop, or you think the i7 won't have enough computing power, in which case Dell has an i9 option for sale in the XPS 15 model later in this article. 💰Price check: $2499.99 at Best Buy 🔍Our review: Dell XPS 17 (9730) review: A powerhouse for creatives but with strange limitations

Inspiron 16 Plus with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H, RTX 4060 16 GB RAM 1 TB SSD | was $1,649.00 now $1,199.99 at Dell Dell's Inspiron lineup is XPS's little brother that is missing some of the style and flair but has the power where it counts. This Inspiron is much cheaper than a similar spec XPS 15 and will give you the performance where you need it. You will just have to deal with bigger bezels and an outdated form factor.

✅Perfect for: Those wanting the most power available and don't care about having the best-looking laptop on the block. With a 13th Gen i7 and RTX 4060 GPU, expect to play most games at 1440p at 60 fps. ❌Avoid it if: You think you will regret not having the XPS's small bezels and market-defining form factor that it is so well known for. 💰Price check: Not available 🔍Our review: Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review: A creator's dream with a sizeable 120Hz display and RTX 4060

XPS 13 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1230U 8 GB RAM 256 GB SSD | was $799.99 now $599.99 at Amazon If you want a more lightweight option, with the great design of the Dell XPS line-up, but don't need all of the bells and whistles. This XPS 13 is under $600 right now and would be great for the average user. Be aware this is missing a lot of features due to the price, while Dell is calling this a 2-in-1 it doesn't have a touch screen.

✅Perfect for: Students or professionals looking for a lightweight laptop that looks great and can perform daily tasks that don't require a dedicated graphics card. ❌Avoid it if: You are looking for a gaming laptop, this is not that. Also, if you plan on using your new laptop for heavy online browsing, the 8GB of RAM could be a bottleneck. This also doesn't have a touch screen. 💰Price check: $1,349.99 at Best Buy with i7 and 32 GB RAM 1 TB SSD 🔍Our review: Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review: Better looking than a Surface, but not longer lasting13

XPS 15 Laptop with Intel Core i7|RTX 4050|32 GB|1 TB|FHD | was $2199.99 now $1,699 at Dell This configuration is a little hard to recommend over the other two options because you are paying $150 for 16GB more RAM. But if you specifically need extra RAM but don't want to pay an extra $200 for the better CPU and GPU, then this option is available.

✅Perfect for: If you're looking for 16 GB RAM over the same spec machine that is $150 cheaper than this is right for you. ❌Avoid it if: if you would rather get 16GB of RAM for $150 less or upgrade to the much more powerful i9 and 4060 for $200 more 💰Price check: Not available 🔍Our review: Dell XPS 15 review: The cutting-edge laptop that pushes boundaries but with odd limitations

XPS 15 Laptop with Intel Core i7|RTX 4050|16 GB|1 TB|FHD | was $1999.99 now $1,549 at Dell This configuration of the XPS 15 9530 laptop is one of the lowest-spec options with a dedicated GPU that is on sale right now. However, it is still no slouch. With a 13th Gen i7, an RTX 4050, and 16 GB of RAM it should be able to handle all but the most demanding of games, especially when using DLSS 3.5.

✅Perfect for: Those looking for one of the best deals on an entry-level Dell XPS laptop that has a dedicated GPU. You should be able to play most games at 1080p and get all of the great features from NVIDIA's RTX GPUs. ❌Avoid it if: You need more graphical power than the 4050 can provide, or if you think 16 GB of RAM won't be enough for what you need. 💰Price check: $1599 at Best Buy 🔍Our review: Dell XPS 15 review: The cutting-edge laptop that pushes boundaries but with odd limitations

XPS 15 Laptop with Intel Core i9|RTX 4060|32 GB|1 TB|FHD | was $2499.99 now $1,999 at Dell If you have been wanting to get an XPS 15, this is the one to go for. The substantial improvements you will get with the Core i9 and 4060 GPU make it worth the extra few hundred dollars. Getting these specs in the great XPS form factor for under $2000 is a steal of a deal.

✅Perfect for: If you want a mid-sized laptop, with a top-of-the-line 13th Gen i9 CPU with a capable RTX 4060 that should be able to play most games at 1440p 60 FPS. This is the best bang for your buck for an XPS laptop right now. ❌Avoid it if: You are looking to save a bit of money by choosing a lower-spec machine. 💰Price check: $2,799.99 at Best Buy if you choose the i9. 🔍Our review: Dell XPS 15 review: The cutting-edge laptop that pushes boundaries but with odd limitations

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

Officially, Black Friday happens on Nov. 24, 2023, but that doesn't mean retailers will wait to apply their discounts. It consistently falls on the last weekend of November, immediately following Thanksgiving, but the deals appear earlier every year, and the same is true this year.

Although some storefronts label their deals with tags like 'early Black Friday,' it's not guaranteed that the price won't drop again. Unfortunately, it's impossible to say whether a hot item will drop further in price. Still, some third-party stores like Newegg offer a price drop guarantee that will reimburse you if you purchase within this early window.

We'll check every deal to see if it's a historically low price, but other savings will still be listed if they're a genuinely great deal. Unfortunately, not every deal will put a product at an all-time low, but hardware that rarely sees discounts, like the Xbox Series X, will always be shared here.

When does Cyber Monday 2023 start?

Cyber Monday follows after the Black Friday weekend, landing on Nov. 27, 2023. It focuses on digital storefronts rather than physical stores, with discounts usually expiring as the Monday ends. Many products will often retain their Black Friday discount throughout Cyber Monday, though some will enjoy a further reduction or even a unique deal. We'll share the best Cyber Monday deals with you as soon as retailers switch and publish their listings.

Choosing the best Dell laptop for you

The Dell XPS lineup of laptops is very similar to other popular brands of laptops, where the main difference between the models is mostly just the size. If you go with the XPS 13, XPS 15, or XPS 17 you will really only be choosing between the size of the screen. To be fair, the XPS 17 does have some more powerful configuration options due to its bigger size, but as far as the deals go for Black Friday, that isn't a huge consideration.

Be aware that some of the XPS models now have a Plus version, which will offer the most powerful and current configuration models for each of the sizes. Dell also offers 2-in-1 variants that feature touch screens and have detachable keyboards to function in a tablet form factor. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is also on sale for this early Black Friday deal.

Dell has the Inspiron line of laptops, which are enjoying some great markdowns right now as well. They are usually a lower spec than the XPS line and are targeted to a more general audience, while the XPS laptops are for power users, or those that want one of the best form factor laptops on the market in the XPS.