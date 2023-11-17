The best early deals on 2-in-1 laptops for Black Friday 2023: Top convertibles from Dell, Lenovo, and more

Black Friday 2023 may not be officially here yet, but you can already find plenty of early deals on pretty much everything that money can buy. On the tech side of things, that includes many types of popular devices that we use frequently on a daily basis, such as smartphones, tablets, desktop PCs, and, of course, laptops.

Indeed, laptops are often some of the biggest hot ticket items on sale during the Black Friday season, and some of the best ones to look for are convertible 2-in-1s. Thanks to their touchscreens and either 360-degree hinges or detachable keyboards, these machines can be used both as a laptop and as a tablet. As a result, they're some of the most versatile devices on the market — and that makes them very desirable.

Major manufacturers in the laptop space such as Dell, HP, and Lenovo have already discounted some of their finest convertibles ahead of Black Friday, and as the sales event draws nearer, more bargains are sure to come. To help you find excellent markdowns to take advantage of, we've rounded up all the best early Black Friday deals on 2-in-1 devices below. Make sure you check back here often, as we'll be updating this page frequently with the latest and greatest discounts.

Black Friday 2023: The best early 2-in-1 laptop deals

Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 | was $2,637.38 now $1,499 at Amazon With the highly capable 13th Gen vPro Core i7-1365U CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a beautiful anti-reflective QHD panel with 86% DCI-P3 color and 500 nits of peak brightness, the Latitude 9440 stands tall as one of the premier business convertibles on the market.

HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 | from $1,399.99 now $949.99 at HP HP's Spectre x360 has been a favorite of ours for a long time, and right now, tons of different configurations are on sale for big discounts. Get everything from the simple Core i5-1335U and a basic 1920x1280 display to the excellent i7-1355U and stunning 3K2K OLED visuals.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1 | was $1,549.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy There's a sweet deal on this model of Samsung's Galaxy Book3 360, which includes the top notch Core i7-1360P, 16GB of DDR5, a 1TB SSD, and a nice color accurate FHD AMOLED panel that falls just shy of 400 nits.

✅Perfect for: Mid-range buyers that want to prioritize CPU performance and maximum file storage over elite battery life or a higher display resolution. ❌Avoid if: You're on a tight budget, you need vPro or PRO security, or you want a sharper screen. 💰Price check: $1,049.99 at Samsung 🔍Our review (Pro, non-convertible model): Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro review: The laptop that leaves Surface Laptop 5 in the dust

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 | was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at HP With an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, 16GB of DDR5, a 512GB SSD, and a 400-nit FHD OLED display with stellar color accuracy, this 15-inch convertible from HP is quite a pickup at just $800. Overall, an excellent mid-range option. 💰Price check: $649.99 at Best Buy (worse display)

Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 | was $849.99 now $649.99 at Dell This Inspiron convertible from Dell is probably the most balanced one you'll find at the sub-$700 price point. With a Ryzen 5 7530U, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a FHD 300-nit panel with 100% sRGB, it's got everything you could hope to get out of a budget device. 💰Price check: $849.99 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 | was $849.99 now $679.99 at Lenovo Another attractive option is the Lenovo Yoga 7i 14, which features a Core i5-1335U, a 512GB SSD, and a sharp 2.2K 300-nit 100% sRGB screen. You only get 8GB of memory with it, though, so your multitasking performance won't be quite as good as it'll be with the Inspiron 16. That said, the display is nicer, so keep that in mind. 💰Price check: $899.99 at Best Buy (16GB RAM)

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 | was $749.99 now $484.99 at Lenovo Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 has been discounted below $500 ahead of Black Friday, making it the best option for those on a very tight budget. The 300-nit 1920x1200 touchscreen only has a "just OK" 45% NTSC color gamut, but you'll get solid performance with its Ryzen 5 7530U, 8GB of DDR4, and 512GB SSD. 💰Price check: $699 at Amazon (better CPU, RAM)

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

Black Friday is officially slated to kick off on Nov. 24, 2023, as it always falls on the last Friday of the month and the day just after Thanksgiving. However, many Black Friday deals often go live up to a few days before then, with some discounts — such as the ones above — even available now.

Something to keep in mind, though, is that current deals may get even sweeter once Black Friday officially begins. For that reason, it may be best to wait until the sales event actually rolls around before you pull the trigger on anything, though particularly hot items may go out of stock before it does.

If you do intend to buy early, you should keep an eye out for price drop guarantee offers while shopping around. If your purchase is backed by one of these, retailers will pay the difference back to you if a sale on an item improves after you buy it during this pre-Black Friday period.

When does Cyber Monday 2023 start?

Cyber Monday comes directly after the weekend of Black Friday, which means it's scheduled to begin on Nov. 27, 2023. As the name suggests, the event is generally centered around digital storefronts only, whereas Black Friday deals are widely available both online and in-person. It's common to see Black Friday discounts remain active through Cyber Monday, and special Cyber Monday-exclusive deals may become available until the following Tuesday, too. When Black Friday transitions over to Cyber Monday, we'll be sure to update this article with the latest bargains.

Choosing the best 2-in-1 laptop for you

While Black Friday brings a huge number of different 2-in-1 convertible deals, lots of them aren't worth your time. This is because many of the discounted laptops on offer are older, obsolete models fitted with outdated components. Depending on their age, these may still perform well enough, but in most cases, you can find something newer and better for a very similar price. Generally, I'd recommend devices with 11th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs at least, and ideally ones that have processors from newer generations such as Intel's 13th Gen, Raptor Lake.

It's also important that you have capable internal hardware as well, and enough of it, too. Specifically, I'd make sure a convertible has at least 8GB of DDR4 or DDR5 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage before buying, and preferably more; otherwise, you'll likely experience choppy performance and will run out of file space constantly. I'd also steer clear of any CPU below a Core i3 (Intel) or Ryzen 3 (AMD), such as Intel's N-Series, though these are fine if you're getting a Chromebook. This is because ChromeOS is considerably lighter than Windows 11 and uses fewer system resources.

Don't forget about a good display, either — especially since the touchscreen is one of the most biggest reasons why folks want a 2-in-1 in the first place. Try and get something with close to a peak brightness of 300 nits or more; anything lower, and it'll be difficult to use the device in sunlight. Also, try look for screens with a color gamut of at least 100% sRGB (a high percentage of DCI-P3 is even better), though if you're on a narrow budget, don't shy away from 45% NTSC. Resolution comes down to personal preference; FHD (1920x1080) panels maximize battery life, while 4K UHD (3840x2160) ones have the sharpest picture. QHD (2440x1440) falls in the middle, giving you a balance of both image quality and longevity.