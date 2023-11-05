My 6 BEST early Black Friday bargains on Razer gaming goodies

As the gaming community eagerly counts down to Black Friday, early-bird shoppers are already delighting in some scorching deals from the biggest retailers. Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are setting the stage for a gaming gear bonanza, and if you're a PC gamer with a penchant for Razer products, you're in for a treat. I've unearthed a treasure trove of 6 remarkable Razer offerings, all at discounts of up to a jaw-dropping 60% off.



Razercon 2023 announced a bunch of updates to the models mentioned here, but you won't see those in the sales until, well, next year's Black Friday. So reap the rewards now, and get these great value items from one of the most respected brands in PC gaming.



Razer Raptor 27" Gaming Monitor | was $799.99 now $319.99 at Amazon



I listed this item back in the Summer, and it was already a steal at $379, but now it's plummeted to an incredible $319.99, knocking a whopping 60% off the original price. Razer had gamers in mind when they crafted this monitor, complete with built-in cable management, vibrant Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and NVIDIA G-Sync/AMD Freesync compatibility. You can even find it on sale at Razer, but trust me, the best deal is at Amazon. For more insights, check out our in-depth Razer Raptor review.



Razer Viper 8KHz Ultralight Wired Gaming Mouse (ESL Edition) | was $99.99 now $36.99 at Amazon



Buying the E-sports editions of certain items is a savvy way to get the best bargains and some seriously cool designs. The Razer Viper is one of Razer's finest-crafted mice and also one of the speediest on the market. This unique black and yellow design will attract those looking for something a bit different for their rig, and pairs beautifully with the below keyboard that's also on sale.



At Razercon 2023 this year, the Razer Huntsman V3 line was announced, meaning we're going to see some serious discounts on the V2 line, and I've already found the TKL versions with some crazy discounts.

Razer Huntsman V2 TKL ESL Edition | was £179.99 now $65.99 at Amazon



The Razer Huntsman V2 TKL is typically pricey, and for good reason. It's a great keyboard. You can make a hefty saving of 63% here by picking up the ESL edition. Whether you're a die-hard E-Sports enthusiast or just appreciate a visually striking setup, this black and yellow design is reminiscent of something straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. This is one hell of a bargain.



Razer Huntsman V2 TKL TKL Gaming Quartz Keyboard | was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon



Not quite as cheap as the ESL edition, but this version is pretty in pink. Like the others on sale the tenkeyless shaves off the numberpad so your mouse hand can rest closer to your keyboard. The Razer Huntsman V2 features linear optical switches and near-zero latency. Also this color is seriously kawaii.



Razer Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard (Classic Black)| was $159.99 now $109.99 at Amazon



Purveyors of classic black peripherals aren't left out; the OG V2 TKL is also 32% off at Amazon and being price matched at Walmart, so simply grab it from your favorite retailer.



Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset | was $179.99 now $119.99 at Amazon



Another opportunity to grab a less new model at a killer price. This is not the 2023 edition, but we reviewed the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2020 and it still sits comfortably on our Best PC Gaming headset list. It's an incredibly lightweight headset that delivers superior directional clarity through THX spatial audio. It's said to give you a "competitive edge" due to the sound tech it packs, and right now you can get it for 33% at either Amazon or Best Buy in early Black Friday deals.



Razer consistently earns its place on our lists of top PC gaming headsets, the ultimate gaming keyboards, and of course, the finest gaming mice. While Razer products might come with a slightly higher price tag, you're not just buying a brand; you're investing in innovation and aesthetics.



As a gamer in a household of like-minded individuals, I can vouch for the fact that Razer makes for impressive holiday gifts amonst all ages. These early Black Friday deals are the smart way to stay ahead of the holiday shopping rush. Whether you're looking for an upgrade for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone else, Razer is the go-to choice for gaming gifts, and these prices are some of the most enticing I've ever seen for their products. Stay tuned, as I'll be keeping a close watch for more Razer deals throughout the month and, of course, all my favorite pink accessories!

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

The Black Friday sales event is set to begin on November 24, 2023, and will run through the weekend to Cyber Monday. It consistently falls on the last weekend of November, immediately following Thanksgiving.

While numerous Black Friday deals are already available, even more are expected in the coming days and weeks. It's important to note that the best deals will likely surface during the Black Friday weekend itself. Nonetheless, it's advisable not to hesitate to seize exceptional deals you come across early, especially since some items currently available may not be part of the official event's offerings.