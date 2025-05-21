This year's Memorial Day deals have kicked off early, covering the week leading up to the holiday with some major discounts. If you're shopping for a new monitor, Samsung has you covered with its unbelievable promotion.

Three of its best 49-inch Odyssey ultrawide gaming monitors are on sale, and when you buy one, Samsung is tossing in a 27-inch QHD monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate for free.

The best overall deal involves the Samsung Odyssey G95C, on sale for 50% off. That drops the price from $1,599.98 to $799.99. Add the $300 value of the Odyssey G5 that's included for free, and you have one mega deal.

Samsung's Odyssey G91SD and G95SD are also on sale and part of the free G5 deal; you can check them out right here.

BOGO monitors Samsung Odyssey G95C (49")

Was: $1,599.98

Now: $799.99 at Samsung 🚨 A Samsung Odyssey G55C 27" monitor is included for FREE (a $300 value) when you buy the Odyssey G9. The Odyssey G95C is an incredible super ultrawide gaming monitor for those who don't want to pay extra for OLED. It's big enough that you essentially get two QHD displays in one, and its 240Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time is key to a great gaming experience. Size: 49 inches. Resolution: 5120x1440. Aspect ratio: 32:9. Panel: Curved, LED, VA. Refresh rate: 240Hz. Response time: 1ms (GtG). VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync compatible Brightness: 450 nits. HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 1000, HDR10+ Gaming. Curve: 1000R. 👉 See at: Samsung.com

BOGO monitors Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G91SD

Was: $1,599.98

Now: $1,299.99 at Samsung 🚨 A Samsung Odyssey G55C 27" monitor is included for FREE (a $300 value) when you buy the Odyssey G9. Samsung's Odyssey G91SD is a super ultrawide monitor that bumps the display up to QD-OLED for incredible color and contrast. It's sized as if you have two QHD monitors side-by-side, and its 144Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms response time will satisfy most gamers. Size: 49 inches. Resolution: 5120x1440. Aspect ratio: 32:9. Panel: Curved, QD-OLED. Refresh rate: 144Hz. Response time: 0.03ms (GtG). VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync compatible Brightness: 250 nits. HDR: HDR10+ Gaming. Curve: 1800R. 👉 See at: Samsung.com

BOGO monitors Samsung Odyssey QD-OLED G95SD

Was: $2,199.98

Now: 1,899.99 at Samsung 🚨 A Samsung Odyssey G55C 27" monitor is included for FREE (a $300 value) when you buy the Odyssey G9. Samsung's ultimate monitor, the G95SD, is a super ultrawide with QD-OLED panel. It has some of the best color and contrast you'll find, and the 240Hz refresh rate with 0.03ms can accommodate even the most powerful gaming hardware. Size: 49 inches. Resolution: 5120x1440. Aspect ratio: 32:9. Panel: Curved, QD-OLED. Refresh rate: 240Hz. Response time: 0.03ms (GtG). VRR: AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, G-Sync compatible. Brightness: 250 nits. HDR: HDR10+ Gaming. Curve: 1800R. 👉 See at: Samsung.com

Is the free Samsung Odyssey G5 monitor any good?

Samsung's G55C is included for free with the discounted Odyssey G9 super ultrawide monitors. (Image credit: Samsung)

I've been covering deals events for a long time, and I don't recall ever seeing something like this.

Usually, you'll get either a sale price or a free add-on; rarely do you get both. The Odyssey G9 (G95C) is by far the best deal, hitting 50% off before you even consider the additional free monitor.

Saving $300 on the other Odyssey super ultrawides isn't bad either, especially if you can't live without the superb color and contrast afforded by QD-OLED technology.

So what's the deal with the free monitor Samsung is tacking on to its super ultrawides?

The Odyssey G55C is regularly priced at $300, so it's not like Samsung is giving away something inconsequential.

It's a 27-inch curved gaming monitor with a VA panel, 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync compatibility.

It's a perfectly capable gaming monitor in its own right, and it's yours to keep, sell, trade, or give away.

This deal is live now and should run through the holiday weekend, but I wouldn't wait too long if you're interested. I've seen Samsung's previous add-on deals sell out before expected.