Deal alert: Razer's stylish Xbox controller and charging stand is over $100 off

If you ask me, one of the best-looking Limited Edition Xbox controllers available right now is Razer's Universal Wireless Controller. The manufacturer's iconic black and green colorway is a perfect fit for the Xbox brand, and the transparent exterior of the gamepad echoes the beauty of the fan-favorite Phantom Black controller Microsoft made in 2020. Even with the included charging stand taken into consideration, though, it's always been very expensive at $200. Right now, however, you can get the controller and the stand for just $80 thanks to an amazing GameStop deal.

Razer Xbox Controller and Charging Stand | $199.99 $79.99 at GameStop For superfans of the Razer brand, the company's gorgeous Limited Edition Xbox controller and charging stand combo is a must-have. It's normally very expensive, but this huge discount brings the price down by over $100.

That's a massive $120 discount, and also the lowest we've ever seen the price of the controller go (the same deal was previously available only once before in April). Therefore, if you like the look of it, now is a great time to pick one up while they're this affordable.

Why I recommend this deal

While it's difficult to recommend Razer's Limited Edition controller at its standard $200 MSRP, huge discounts like this one make it much more attractive. Many special controllers sell for around $70-90 standalone, so the fact you can get a gorgeous Razer-themed one and a magnetic charging stand to pair it with for the same price right now ironically makes it a bit of a value buy.

Notably, the included stand is a special version of the Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand we reviewed last year. In our evaluation of the accessory, we found that it served its purpose as a charging dock superbly, and also doubles as an excellent display stand you can use to show off your controllers. It's capable of charging up a controller in under three hours, and is fully compatible with both Xbox One and Xbox Series-era gamepads.

It's important to note that this isn't a third-party controller like the Razer Wolverine V2. Rather, it's an official one licensed by Microsoft that simply sports Razer's branding and iconography. That means it's just as reliable as the controllers you can buy from Microsoft and get with new Xbox consoles, and has all of the same functions. Because of that, it's definitely one of the best Xbox controllers to buy while a bargain like this is available.