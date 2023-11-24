This RTX 4050 gaming laptop is just $599 — no, that's not a typo — and is a better deal than Steam Deck

If your budget for portable gaming sits around the $600 mark, you might as well go all-in on a traditional 15.6-inch laptop like the MSI GF63 thin, down to $599 at B&H Photo for Black Friday. You're already coming in $100 cheaper than MSRP for an ASUS ROG Ally, and it's a broader investment than a Steam Deck as a first-time gaming laptop. Let's break down the pros and cons.

MSI GF63 Thin — Core i5-12450H, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4050 | was $899 now $599 at B&H Photo The latest NVIDIA 40-Series laptop GPUs support AI-powered DLSS 3 upscaling tech to push extra performance and up to 144 FPS framerates, even on this entry-level RTX 4050. Modern USB-C and HDMI-out also allow for external monitors and traditional peripherals, if you prefer.

✅Perfect for: Entry-level budget gaming on the go, ideal as a first-time laptop or an alternative to a Steam Deck/ASUS ROG Ally. ❌Avoid it if: You crave 4K gaming. Even with DLSS 3, the hardware in this laptop is better suited to targeting 144Hz at 1080p. 💰Price check: $599 at Newegg

The best budget gaming laptop deal so far

A heavy red theme is typical of MSI's obsession with its iconic brand color. (Image credit: MSI)

There's no pretending that the hardware inside this gaming laptop is world-class, but it's far from the bottom-of-the-barrel junk you usually find among budget-grade gaming laptops. The RTX 40-Series GPU does most of the heavy lifting alone.

DLSS 3 upscaling tech from NVIDIA means less stress on the GPU with AI-powered tech to push for higher framerates. It's perfect for a 15.6-inch laptop with a 1080p screen like this, prioritizing its 144Hz refresh rate instead.

Essentially, you're looking at similar performance to an ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go handheld, but with a much larger screen and more flexibility to act as an everyday computer thanks to its standard port selection and RGB keyboard.

If you're a parent looking for a modern (but affordable) gaming laptop that'll run the latest games without blowing out your bank account, this is an excellent option from a reliable brand. Just don't wait too long, or you'll likely miss your chance!