Humble Choice selections for June 2025 include WH40K: Boltgun, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 and 2 remastered, and Nobody Wants to Die among other titles.

The June 2025 lineup of games included with the Humble Choice bundle has officially been revealed, and it is a stacked month! The bundle features eight titles across a plethora of genres for a unique combination guaranteed to add value to your Steam or Windows PC library. The best part? You can add all eight games to your ever-growing backlog for just $11.99 as part of your subscription to Humble Choice.

Let's take a look at the well-reviewed titles included with this month's bundle:

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Humble Bundle Presents: Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun - YouTube Watch On

Developed by Auroch Digital, published by Focus Entertainment, and boasting a Very Positive review ranking with nearly 14K reviews (and counting), Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun has more than safely secured its spot among the top of the list for boomer shooters.

Boltgun is a new corner of the Warhammer 40K universe, putting you in the muck and blood-covered boots of a Space Marine in intense first-person action that's just oozing nostalgia.

Calling it "addictive and satisfying", Windows Central's Alexander Cope had this to say in his review of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun:

"If you’re a fan of Warhammer 40,000 who wants to experience the glorious power fantasy of being an unstoppable Space Marine or a fan of gory, action-packed 1990s-era first-person shooters, then Warhammer: Boltgun could stand out as one of the best Xbox games for you."

The retail price for WH40K: Boltgun is $21.99, so this is quite a nice deal.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered

Humble Bundle Presents: Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes you just want to revisit a classic and its sequel for the nostalgia, or you want to experience it for yourself for the very first time. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered, developed by Aspyr and Crystal Dynamics and published by Aspyr, is there for you.

Experience the much-loved tale of a vampire who has been slain by their former master, only to rise again.

Any good tale of betrayal comes with a bonus act of vengeance, so slay your way through fellow vampires using powerful telekinetic attacks and the power of the Wraith Blade. Solve puzzles, slash your way through your former brethren, and consume the souls of your fallen foes so that you can take revenge on your betrayer.

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 and 2 Remastered currently sits with a Very Positive ranking on Steam with over 2,300 reviews. The game retails for $29.99.

Nobody Wants to Die

Humble Bundle Presents: Nobody Wants to Die - YouTube Watch On

Developed by Critical Hit Games and published by PLAION, Nobody Wants to Die is set in a futuristic dystopia with a suspiciously vintage, noir atmosphere.

As a serial killer wreaks havoc on 2329 New York, players take on the role of Detective James Karra and must investigate the crime scenes using time-manipulation powers and sweet futuristic tech to put a stop to the killer.

It's a stunning narrative adventure with photorealistic graphics that dares to explore the dangers of transhumanism and immortality through the classic detective noir lens.

Nobody Wants to Die retails for $29.99 and currently sits with a Very Positive Steam rating across more than 3,000 reviews.

Dungeons of Hinterberg

Humble Bundle Presents: Dungeons of Hinterberg - YouTube Watch On

Up until this point, you may have been doubting me when I said that this month's Humble Choice collection was diverse, what with all the gritty, grimy stories in the previously listed games. If you're looking for something a little more brightly colored, Dungeons of Hinterberg should catch your eye.

Dungeons of Hinterberg sends you to a cozy tourist trap in the Austrian Alps where you enjoy an idyllic lakeside scenery, glide down steep mountains on your snowboard, solve challenging puzzles, and explore maze-like dungeons. Harness the power of magic and arm yourself with a trusty sword to slay monsters and find treasures.

This surprise hit is the debut release from Microbird Games, published by Curve Games, that retails for $22.99 and currently holds a Very Positive rating on Steam with more than 1.6K reviews.

In his review of Dungeons of Hinterberg, our own Samuel Tolbert called the game "the most accurate vacation simulator" while applauding the "smorgasbord of gameplay elements that weave together in a mostly-smooth magical adventure."

Tchia

Humble Bundle Presents: Tchia - YouTube Watch On

Another surprise hit for the wholesome crowd, Tchia offers a poetic coming-of-age story inspired by the islands of New Caledonia.

Climb, swim, sail a boat, and glide through the air in an open-world adventure that is as magical as it is heartwarming. Explore the sandbox to control any animal or object, or go on an adventure to rescue your father from an evil ruler.

When you need a break from saving the day, relax and grab your playable ukulele for a personal jam session.

Tchia, developed by Awaceb and published by Kepler Interactive, currently holds a Very Positive review rating on Steam and retails for $29.99.

Sker Ritual

Humble Bundle Presents: Sker Ritual - YouTube Watch On

If you're looking for something a little more intense, Wales Interactive's round-based zombie survival FPS Sker Ritual sets you and up to three of your favorite zombie-fodder friends.

Solve mysteries, thwart a sinister plot of domination and control, and mow down waves of "Quiet Ones" in this spin-off from Wales Interactive's Maid of Sker horror adventure.

Sker Ritual holds a Very Positive rating on Steam with over 4,000 reviews, and players can also access the content from the recent anniversary update, which added all new hidden objectives, rewards, and quality of life improvements. The game retails for $24.99.

Biped

Humble Bundle Presents: Biped - YouTube Watch On

Next up in the something-for-everyone bundle is Biped, developed by NEXT Studios and published by NEXT Studios and META Publishing.

This one's a sporty strategy adventure for the co-op fans that focuses on teamwork and collaboration in the moments that matter the most. Featuring a simple, yet innovative control setup up players can swing, slide, chop, and more as they traverse a lively planet with varied biomes.

With 30 stages to explore, you and your bipedal robotic bestie will navigate the puzzling paths and wear cute hats.

This game has a Very Positive Steam rating across 7,000 reviews, so it's easy to see why a sequel for this one has already been announced. Biped retails for $14.99.

Havendock

Humble Bundle Presents: Havendock - YouTube Watch On

Round out the cozier side of this bundle with Havendock, a colony sim where you build your own city from the ocean up. No, I didn't make a typo there—your city is set right in the heart of the ocean.

Developed by YYZ Studio, published by Pretty Soon and IndieArk, Havendock just recently released its 1.0 update, so diving in now gives players the full experience of managing an ecosystem set across the ocean's surface.

Build farms and fields, cook up tasty dishes, and make your dock as inviting as possible to lure in more settlers and grow your own utopia on the ocean.

Havendock currently retails for $19.99.

But wait, there's more!

This is a very diverse bundle of games. (Image credit: Humble)

At the risk of sounding like an infomercial, it's important to add that Humble Choice bundles also includes one month of IGN Plus (retail price $4.99), which includes even more free games.

If you're tired of playing games, you can try to learn how to make your own instead with the included 1-month subscription to Boot.dev (retail price $49.00).

The Humble app also features more than 50 DRM-free indie favorites in its vault, including adventures like A Short Hike and the delightfully humorous Roombo: First Blood.

Humble Choice is a great way to experience new games each and every month, while saving money and benefiting great charities.

For the month of June, 5% of every Humble Choice membership is donated to The Trevor Project — the leading organization operating programs to help prevent and respond to the public health crisis of suicide among LGBTQ+ youth.

More than $210,000 was donated to Comic Relief USA's Red Nose Day by Humble Choice members in May.