The best Xbox expansion card and SSD deals I've found this Black Friday, from someone with almost 130 games installed on their Xbox Series X

I have a lot of games installed on my Xbox Series X... and I mean a lot; last I checked, I had 128 games downloaded and ready to play, most stemming from my expansive backlog. Storage is a constant concern for me, understandably. I've made a point of finding the best ways to expand my Xbox's drives so I never have to worry about downloading the next game I want to play — because it'll already be there. This Black Friday, I figured it's time to share the love with all the very best Xbox storage deals I can find on expansion cards, SSDs, hard drives, and beyond.

Black Friday 2023: Best Xbox Series X|S expansion card deals

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox — 1TB | was $149.99 now $124.99 at Walmart The WC_BLACK C50 is my go-to recommendation for a pure Xbox Series X|S expansion card. It's fast, it's stylish, and it's often more affordable than the Seagate alternative. Right now, you can get the 1TB version for a great price — just plug it in and play all your favorite current-gen Xbox titles.

Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox (Refurbished) — 1TB | was $139.99 now $119.99 at GameStop Want to save just a little extra cash on an Xbox Series X|S expansion card? Seagate's 1TB offering can be had for just $119.99 if you're okay with a refurbished product. This is coming straight from GameStop, a licensed retailer, so it should be a quality and reliable product. If you're a GameStop Pro member, you can save an additional $6.

✅Perfect for: Those who want the best possible price on a 1TB expansion card and don't mind a refurbished product. ❌Avoid if: You're hesitant to trust refurbished products and would rather spend more to buy brand-new. 💰Price check: See at Amazon (out of stock) 🔍Our experience: Seagate Xbox Storage Expansion Card review: Quality of life comes at a price

Black Friday 2023: Best Xbox external SSD deals

Samsung T9 Portable SSD — 4TB | was $439.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy The Samsung T9 is a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C external SSD with up to 4TB of storage. It's Samsung's best portable SSD ever, with staggering speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and fantastic durability and build quality. It's normally overkill for playing backward compatible Xbox games, but this deal is so good I bought one for myself.

✅Perfect for: Those who need a reliable, durable, high-speed portable SSD with plenty of storage for basically any application. Useful for games, media storage, massive files, and anything else you might store on a portable SSD. ❌Avoid if: You're just looking for mass storage and speed doesn't matter, as you're largely paying for the blazing read and write speeds here. 💰Price check: $249.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: We don't have a review of the Samsung T9, but I bought this SSD myself and the experience of playing backward compatible games, using apps, and storing/transferring Xbox Series X|S games has been utterly flawless. 100% worth it.

Samsung T7 Portable SSD — 2TB | was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The Samsung T7 is the external SSD that served me well for years with storing games on my Xbox Series X. The balance between cost, quality, and performance here is exemplary — there's a reason this is one of the most critically-acclaimed portable SSDs of all time. And now it's more affordable than ever.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a great, all-around portable SSD with the perfect mixture of speed, build quality, good design, and price. ❌Avoid if: You're looking at this to play Xbox Series X|S games, as this USB SSD just isn't fast enough (you'll want an expansion card for that). 💰Price check: $99.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: Samsung T7 review: The portable SSD to get

WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive for Xbox — 1TB | was $179.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy The P40 Game Drive isn't as consistently affordable as the T7 listed above (with 2TB of space at the same price), but justifies that cost increase with higher sustained speeds across the board and fancy RGB lighting to make your setup shine. With that in mind, this deal is still pretty great.

✅Perfect for: Those who value style, with the P40 Game Drive boasting RGB lighting along its edges (rainbow by default, customizable only with PC). The average speeds are also higher than the current champion, the Samsung T7. ❌Avoid if: You'd rather trade the difference in speed (less noticeable on Xbox, anyways) and the RGB lighting for double the storage with the Samsung T7 listed above. 💰Price check: $99.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: WD_BLACK P40 Game Drive SSD for Xbox & PC review: Another great storage solution, but with RGB

Black Friday 2023: Best Xbox external hard drive deals

WD_BLACK D10 Game Drive for Xbox — 12TB | was $394.99 now $289.99 at Best Buy Need a ludicrous amount of storage for your games? This is a ridiculously roomy 12TB hard drive from the experts at Western Digital for less than $300. It should be noted that this isn't the lowest price I've seen this at, but it's still a solid deal on a whole lot of mass storage.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a truly monstrous amount of hard drive space for storing Xbox Series X|S games, playing backward compatible titles, or using apps. ❌Avoid if: You require speed. Hard drives are great for mass storage, but they aren't as fast as more modern SSDs. This also definitely won't play Xbox Series X|S games. 💰Price check: $289.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: We haven't reviewed this exact drive, but Western Digital (specifically its WD_BLACK gaming-focused sub-brand) has been incredibly consistent for me.

UnionSine External Hard Drive — 1TB | was $55.99 now $44.81 at Amazon Need just a little bit of extra storage for as little as possible? This highly-rated, extremely popular external hard drive from UnionSine will do the trick, giving you another 1TB of mass storage for less than $45.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to spend as little as possible to get another 1TB of storage for their Xbox, perfect for storing their games, apps, and more. ❌Avoid if: You're planning on playing a lot of games from this, especially on Xbox Series X|S. You're better off spending more to get an SSD, if you can. 💰Price check: $45.99 at Newegg 🔍Our experience: I don't have any experience with UnionSine myself (nor have we reviewed any of its products), but this hard drive is very popular on Amazon, with over 25,000 customer reviews and a 4.5-star rating.

Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive for Xbox — 2TB | was $109.99 now $94.99 at Best Buy Admittedly, this isn't the best deal around, but it is still a solid discount on a great collector's item: the gorgeous, RGB-lit Starfield Special Edition Game Drive from Seagate. It's about as fast as an HDD can get, and is perfect for Starfield fans looking to complete their collection.

✅Perfect for: Starfield fans that would love to accentuate their setup with a genuinely beautiful external hard drive. ❌Avoid if: You're just looking for the best possible deal on a solid external drive, as you're paying a bit extra here for the Starfield paintjob and matching lights. 💰Price check: $94.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: We've checked out plenty of Seagate products, and the company always delivers quality storage upgrades for Xbox. 👀Alternative deal: Seagate Starfield Special Edition Game Drive for Xbox — 5TB for $169.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

More great Black Friday deals

Black Friday 2023: Choosing the best Xbox storage upgrade for you

WD_BLACK and Seagate make the two Xbox Series X|S expansion cards... Which will be best for you this holiday season? (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When it comes to choosing the best storage upgrade for your Xbox, things can get a little complicated. After all, there are different kinds of storage that serve different purposes — How can you know which is the very best for you? There are expansion cards, external SSDs, HDDs... Fortunately, I'm here to break it all down for you. Here's how you can go about choosing the best Xbox storage upgrade for you during Black Friday 2023.

Let's start with Xbox Series X|S expansion cards. As the name suggests, these are storage upgrades specific to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S current-gen consoles. If you're still rocking an Xbox One, keep scrolling — these don't apply to you. Xbox Series X|S consoles feature an incredibly fast internal SSD that enables many of their current-gen features, like ultra-quick loading times, improved game performance, and even Xbox-specific features like Quick Resume (which lets you pick up right where you left off in all your most recent Xbox games).

These expansion cards are functionally identical to the internal SSD storage of Xbox Series X|S consoles — that means the same performance and feature set. That means you can install Xbox Series X|S Optimized games (titles designed with these current-gen consoles in mind) on your expansion card and play those games exactly as you would from your Xbox's internal SSD. That's great, and they're dead simple to install; all you have to do is plug your new expansion card into the Xbox Expansion Slot on the back of your Xbox Series X|S.

Xbox Series X|S expansion cards are fast, compact, and incredibly convenient. They're also portable, so you can take all your favorite Xbox games to a friend's house via your expansion card and keep all your save data. Their only major con is that they are expensive versus regular NVMe SSDs, in no small part because there are only two companies making them: Seagate and Western Digital. That's why Black Friday deals are a great time to pick one of these cards up, because they're bound to be discounted.

The Samsung T9 sits at the pinnacle of USB storage, so it may be a little overkill for your needs. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The next kind of Xbox storage are USB drives. These plug into your console's USB ports, and are divided into two categories: SSD (solid-state drive) and HDD (hard-disk drive). Let me preface by stating that both kinds will be slower than the Xbox Series X|S expansion cards. Your console's USB ports simply aren't fast enough, so no USB storage will be able to play Xbox Series X|S Optimized games. That doesn't mean these drives are useless, though — far from it.

USB drives are still great for playing all backward compatible Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games. They're also great for using any Xbox apps. Finally, USB drives can be used to store Xbox Series X|S games, even if they can't play them, letting you save money on storage versus splurging on an expansion card.

So, which kind of USB drive should you choose? Well, external USB SSDs are typically faster and far more reliable than HDDs, but they're also more expensive. On Xbox Series X|S, a good external SSD can actually load and play backward compatible games at basically the same speeds as the internal SSD or expansion cards — on Xbox One consoles, you may actually see games load and play faster than on their internal hard drives. This makes an external SSD a great option for anyone with the budget.

That just leaves hard drives, which are basically only good nowadays for one thing: cheap mass storage. Hard drives are slower and a little less reliable than SSDs, so they're not the best for actually playing your Xbox games. If you need a ridiculous amount of storage to simply download all of your Xbox games, though, there's no cheaper way to obtain it. Hard drives are still far cheaper on average than a comparable SSD, even after SSDs have fallen significantly in price over the years.

For many people, the WD_BLACK C50 is going to be the best all-around choice right now. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Let's summarize:

Xbox expansion cards are strictly for Xbox Series X|S, for storing and playing Xbox Series X|S Optimized games with the best performance and features, and are the most expensive

External USB SSDs are great for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles for playing all backward compatible Xbox games, using apps, and storing Xbox Series X|S Optimized games, and are reasonable in price

External USB HDDs are great for mass storage needs, offering a ton of space for storing all your Xbox games or using apps, and are the most affordable by far

That should be everything you need to know to take full advantage of all the wonderful Black Friday deals on Xbox storage upgrades! Bookmark this page and keep checking back, because I'll be regularly updating it with new deals.