Last minute Black Friday discounts on Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and Xbox gift cards is basically free money, but the sale is ending soon!

Discounts on games are great, but what about discounts on access to hundreds of games across multiple platforms? Or even just free money to add to your account for any future purchases? If any of that interests you, Target is the place to go. The retailer is running a 10% discount across Xbox Game Pass subscriptions and Xbox gift cards, making this the perfect time to stock up for yourself or buy gifts for friends and family.

Act fast, though, as this deal may be ending later today at the conclusion of Target's Black Friday promotions.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was $44.99 now $44.99 at Target Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality video games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with online multiplayer access on Xbox. You can also stream many of those games to any device with Xbox Cloud Gaming, play a ton of EA's best games through EA Play, and enjoy exclusive perks, in-game DLC, and discounts. Charge up your account and take advantage of this deal. 👀Other amounts: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) for $16.99 $15.29 at Target

✅Perfect for: Gifts to friends and family invested in the Xbox ecosystem, or just to give your account a boost with free cash to spend in the store or more months without worry about a subscription charge ❌Avoid if: You don't like free money? There aren't a lot of cons to this, if you're interested in Xbox Game Pass or spend money in the Microsoft Store 👀Alternative deal: PC Game Pass (3-months) for $29.99 $26.99 at Target

Keep your subscriptions and keep buying Xbox games... But save 10% on it all

If you're here, there's a good chance you're already an Xbox Game Pass subscriber. At the very least, you're either invested in the Xbox ecosystem by buying the best Xbox games or you're looking for great gifts for friends and family. Whatever brought you here, I don't need to do much to sell you on a 10% discount on all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core subscriptions. I have to do even less to sell you on 10% discounts on all Xbox Gift Cards, because that's just free money in your pocket to spend on games, accessories, and even consoles.

Yeah, you heard me! A 10% discount on Xbox gift cards means a 10% discount on any purchase from the Microsoft Store on both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. Sure, you can buy games (and most of you will), but you can also pick up a new controller, add movies to your collection, snag that premium app you've been eyeing, or finally bring home a brand-new Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Whatever you buy from the Microsoft Store, you're getting a 10% discount through these gift cards. That's awesome for saving money on holiday gift buying and treating yourself.

As for the Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, that's straightforward, too. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you're gaining access to hundreds of games across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and the cloud (bringing those games to practically any device imaginable). Score sweet perks in the form of in-game DLC, free movies and subscriptions, and more; take advantage of exclusive discounts and offers on Xbox games and DLC; play the best games published by EA with the inclusion of EA Play. It's all here, and now you can stack cards to save 10% on the service into perpetuity.

Xbox Game Pass Core is for the simpler gamers, who just want online multiplayer access on their Xbox console. You also get access to over 30 high-quality games hand-selected by Xbox, though, so your library will grow by a fair bit just by being subscribed. A 12-month subscription to Core is already pretty heavily discounted over 1-month payments, but a 10% discount on top? That's an easy decision.

Don't wait on this deal, though, because it could be ending very soon. Target's Black Friday 2023 sales are concluding at the end of the day, and it could take all these promotions with it. If you've been holding out on where to spend your money this weekend, this may be the time to do it.