As low as $550!? The best LG OLED TV deals this Cyber Monday are at Best Buy, and there's no competition

I've wanted an LG OLED TV for so long, now. I keep telling myself I need to buy a new mattress and bed first, like a responsible adult, but then Cyber Monday deals like this come around and my Best Buy credit card really starts to burn a hole in my wallet. This Cyber Monday, Best Buy has the best deals on LG OLED TVs, and there's no competition. After all, you can get a 48-inch LG Class A2 TV for just $549.99 at Best Buy right now... Yeah, that's not a typo.

LG Class A2 OLED (48-inches) | was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy LG's most affordable OLED TVs still look incredible, even if they don't have quite as many features or game as well as the more expensive models. The picture quality is phenomenal, and you're still getting those impeccable, perfect blacks. This size is exclusive to Best Buy in the US, and is just $550 right now. Full disclaimer: This TV is usually discounted, but this is still the lowest price the TV has ever been sold at.

LG Class B3 OLED (65-inches) | was $1,999.99 now $1,299.99 at Best Buy The best LG OLED TV for most people, the B3 ups the picture quality and brightness over its A2 little sibling, but is also incredible for gaming on Xbox Series X|S thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports. 65-inches is the TV sweet spot, and that size is the closest it's ever been to $1,000 for this TV. 📺Other size: LG Class B3 OLED (77-inches) for $2,899.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy

LG Class C3 OLED (65-inches) | was $2,099.99 now $1,599.99 at Best Buy LG's legendary OLED TV is better than ever with the C3 model, which combines next-level processing with unbelievable brightness levels and every feature imaginable you can shove into a TV as thin as this one. It's an incredible TV, and it's a whole lot more affordable right now. Of course, it's all the best TV for gaming, with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 ports, variable refresh rate (VRR) support, impeccable HDR support, and even NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support. 📺Other sizes: LG Class C3 OLED (48-inches) for $1,299.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy | (77-inches) for $3,199.99 $2,499.99 at Best Buy 👀Alternative deal: Want your TV to have Amazon Alexa built-in? You can save a little extra by buying from Amazon, with the LG Class C3 OLED (65-inches) for $1,526.99 at Amazon

✅Perfect for: Those who want the absolute best contrast levels you can get in a TV, with impeccable picture quality and lots of features ❌Avoid if: You're trying to find the most affordable TV possible, as OLED TVs are still more expensive than regular smart TVs 💰Price check: $1,596.99 at Walmart (C3, 65-inches), $1,796.99 (B3, 77-inches) 🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a trusted retailer with in-store pickups, fast standard shipping, lenient return windows, and great customer support. Those with My Best Buy memberships get a lot more benefits like exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, faster (free) shipping, better device protection, and more. If you want to learn more, check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships

Your best chance to secure an LG OLED TV for less than $1,000

All three of the main LG OLED classes, on sale together for Cyber Monday. (Image credit: Windows Central)

I'm struggling not to pull the trigger on one of these deals. Seriously, I need a new mattress (and my TV is working fine). I can wait another year, maybe for the C4! But... These deals are really, really good. Especially the LG Class A2 OLED, which I honestly didn't know existed until today. It seems LG released its most affordable OLED TV ever in smaller quantities, even making the 48-inch model here exclusive to Best Buy.

Best Buy has discounted the A2 OLED TV a lot since its release, but it has never been lower than it is right now. $549.99 for a high-quality, gorgeous 4K OLED TV? My goodness, that's tempting. Of course, if you prefer more real estate, you can spend extra for the more premium Class B3 or Class C3 OLED TVs. The sweet spot for most people will be the Class B3, which has 99% of the features of the C3 but loses a little picture quality, brightness, and hundreds of dollars off its price tag. It's also perfect for gaming on your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console, with a crisp 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Whichever TV you buy, you can rest assured you'll have the best-looking TV out of all your friends. Heck, the A2 OLED is so affordable, it'd make an awesome gift to your kids, too. Either way, I'm here struggling not to whip out the ole' credit card to make a purchase I don't really need.

I do suggest making your purchase from Best Buy, though. You can maybe save a few bucks at other retailers (or if you want Amazon Alexa instead of Google Assistant on your TV, a decent chunk at Amazon), but Best Buy offers in-store pickup, fast standard shipping, solid customer support (that has helped me in the past), and solid return windows. If you're a My Best Buy member, it's more of a no-brainer, since you're enjoying a 60-day return window, free shipping, and other benefits.