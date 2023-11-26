The cheapest way to add 1TB of storage to your Xbox Series X is better than every Seagate deal

As the Xbox's library of games grows with each passing year, it becomes imperative to upgrade your Xbox Series X|S with more storage space to accommodate new titles. One such device is the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card, which can add 1TB of data space to your console simply by plugging it in. Unfortunately, this Xbox storage expansion card is pretty expensive to purchase, as its MSRP is usually $149.99. For a limited time, though, you can pick up the WD_BLACK C50 card on sale for just $124.99 at Best Buy.

👀Alternative deal: WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card — 1TB + Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack for $149.99 $124.99 at Western Digital

Why you should buy the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card

Add extra data storage for your Xbox Series X|S with the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

When it comes to finding expansion cards to expand storage space for your Xbox Series X|S, Seagate's Xbox expansion cards are the most popular devices to do the job. They add one terabyte of storage space, and they're easy to use as they only require you to plug it into the back of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. However, customers should be wary of their wallets as Seagate's expansion card runs at a steep retail price of $219.99.

The WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Expansion Card on the other hand has a much cheaper MSRP of $149.99 and is functionally identical to Seagate's card. The C50 is already forcing Seagate to lower prices, but it's still typically the more affordable card. Thanks to these Cyber Monday deals at various retailers you can to buy it at a 15% discount for $124.99 at Best Buy.

So, if you're looking for one of the best storage upgrades for your Xbox Series X|S to create more room in your collection for the best Xbox games, then this deal is for you. This deal for WD_BLACK 1TB C50 Expansion Card is a great, affordable option to extend your Xbox's library with some of the hottest games of 2023 like Starfield, Alan Wake 2, or my personal pick for Game of the Year, Lies of P.