Microsoft's best and latest Surface Pro 9 is just $639 right now — but only from its SECRET refurbished store

Microsoft is hosting a major Black Friday sale at its online store right now, with up to $800 off to be had on the latest Surface Pro 9 up for grabs. But, what if I told you there was a way save even more money, and buy a Surface Pro 9 for EVEN less? Let me introduce you to Microsoft's lesser known "Certified Refurbished" store.

Microsoft's Certified Refurbished storefront is the place to be if you don't mind buying Surface PCs that have been recently returned by someone who decided they didn't want it. They are inspected and tested by Microsoft to ensure they are still like new, and given new a new warranty and packaging to be sold to a new owner.

Because these are technically used, Microsoft has to sell them for less than a brand-new model. Because of this, for Black Friday, you can actually save EVEN more money on a Surface. This year, Microsoft's latest Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 are on the list, bringing them down to around $650 each!

Surface Pro 9 | was $939 now $639 at MIcrosoft Store Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1 tablet runs Windows 11, offers amazing performance, and provides two USB-C ports. Combined with the detachable keyboard and Surface Pen, it can turn into a very great portable laptop. Powered by 12th-Gen Intel Core chips, up to 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage, this is everything you could ever want from a 2-in-1.

✅Perfect for: Travel, productivity workflows, media consumption, taking notes and drawing with a digital pen. ❌Avoid if: You prefer a traditional laptop form factor.

Surface Laptop 5 | was $849 now $649 at Microsoft Store The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's MacBook Air competitor, best suited for productivity workflows and light creative tasks. It has Intel's powerful 12th-Gen Intel chips, one of the best keyboards and trackpads in the PC space, and is available in two sizes: 13.5-inch or 15-inch variants.

✅Perfect for: Productivity workflows, travel, light photo and video work. ❌Avoid if: You are a gamer or want a versatile 2-in-1.

There's so many reasons to buy refurbished

The latest Surface Laptop. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The term "refurbished" gets a bad wrap, but I don't think that's fair. A refurbished PC is a PC that has been doubly inspected by the manufacturer to ensure it's up to snuff. In the case of Microsoft, the company literally treats it like a brand-new Surface, with a full year of warranty and new packaging to boot.

In fact, Microsoft will go so far as to give these brand new casings if the external chassis is damaged in any way. They're also cleaned, so when it arrives and you unbox it, it's like nobody else has ever touched it before you. There's really no reason NOT to buy refurbished in this day and age, especially if you're trying to reduce your carbon footprint.

I was surprised to see Microsoft's latest flagship offerings in its refurbished store this year. Most of the time, Microsoft only has older Surface models available. So when I saw the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 listed, I was shocked. I became doubly shocked when I saw the prices, with up to $800 in savings to be had on these already lesser expensive versions of Microsoft's latest products.

The Surface Pro 9 for $639 is simply unheard of, with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD too. It's the same story for the Surface Laptop 5, also with an Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage. What's great is almost all configurations are available, in most colorways too. So you can totally spec out a Surface Pro 9 with an Intel Core i7 and 32GB RAM if you want, and still save a ton of money.

Surface Pro 9 is Microsoft's flagship 2-in-1, featuring a gorgeous 13-inch display and thin aluminum chassis with a built-in kickstand. In our Surface Pro 9 review, we called it the best 2-in-1. The Surface Laptop 5 is Microsoft's premiere laptop, with a beautiful keyboard and trackpad and thin profile for taking with you on the go.

Pair your Surface with some accessories

If you're buying a Surface Pro, to make the most of it you're going to want to pair it with some accessories. Luckily, for Black Friday Microsoft has slashed prices on the Surface Pro Signature Keyboard and Surface Slim Pen 2, which are the two accessories I'd definitely recommend you buy to complete your new Surface Pro 9.

Surface Pro Signature Keyboard | was $279.99 now $190.99 at Microsoft Store You can't buy a Surface Pro without also buying a dedicated Type Cover accessory to go with it. This peripheral turns the Surface Pro 9 into a versatile laptop, complete with a full-size trackpad and one of the best keyboard sin the business. Plus, this bundle includes a Surface Slim Pen 2, which charges wirelessly in the keyboard.