The best early motherboard deals for Black Friday 2023: Get to gaming before it starts

The deals for October are starting to get spooky as we draw closer to Halloween. While Black Friday is just around the corner, that doesn't mean there isn't a deal meant for buyers today. Especially when it comes to motherboards, they're the backbone of every PC.

What you need depends significantly on the CPU you've picked, what PCIE support you need, overclocking requirements, and more. For now, every motherboard here supports DDR5 RAM to simplify the purchasing process. As more deals come in for older Intel 600 series boards, they'll be added as the latest Raptor Lake is backward compatible.

The best early deals on motherboards for Black Friday

Intel Z790 Motherboards

MSI MAG Z790 Tomahawk WiFi Gaming Motherboard | was $319.99 now $249.99 at Amazon



$70 off, and $10 away from its lowest pricing ever. The MSI MAG Z790 is a great entry point for a Z790 motherboard. With 17 of 20 reviews on PCPartPicker coming in at 5 stars.



Price check: $259.99 at Newegg, $289.99 at Best Buy

MSI PRO Z790-P Motherboard | was $249.99 now $208.99 at Amazon



Save $40 on another higher end board from MSI. Coming in at a price point that hasn't been matched since July.



Price Check: $208.99 at Newegg

ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Motherboard | was $609.99 now $549.99 at Amazon



The best of the best motherboards is currently only $10 from its lowest price point. If you're eager to overclock your 13900K to its fullest potential without worry, this is the board for you.



Price Check: $549.99 at Newegg, $569.99 at Best Buy

Intel B760 Motherboards

Asus TUF GAMING B760M-PLUS WIFI D4 Motherboard | was $179.99 now $135.52 at Amazon This deal has been hot, going in and out of stock. Make sure to check in on it if you're looking for one of the best mid-range motherboards for Intel while being only $7 more than its lowest price ever.



Price Check: $172.99 at Newegg

AMD X670 Motherboards

Asus ROG STRIX X670E-E GAMING WIFI | was 499.99 now 469.99 at Amazon



One of most premier motherboards when it comes AMD gaming. Now at the second lowest price it's ever been, and for $30 less than MSRP.



Price Check: $469.99 at Newegg

AMD B650 Motherboards

MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk WiFi Gaming Motherboard | was $259.99 now $219.95



MSI really delivered with this motherboard, now at it's second lowest price since release. Best paired with AMD 7600X or 7700X if you plan to overclock. Otherwise look above to the X670E boards for higher-end CPUs.



Price Check: $219.99 at Best Buy, $219.99 at Newegg

Asus ROG STRIX B650-A GAMING WIFI ATX Motherboard | was $279.99 now $219.99 at Newegg



One of the best mid range boards is at it's lowest price ever. Much like the MSI MAG B650 Tomahawk, this is best paired with AMD 7600X or 7700X if you plan to overclock. Otherwise look above to the X670E boards for higher-end CPUs.



Price Check: $231.00 at Amazon

When does Black Friday start?

While Black Friday isn't technically until Nov. 23 through Nov. 24, there will be plenty of discounts hitting store shelves and online beforehand. The leading weeks before will be crazy for buyers looking to sneak out a deal on their dream PC parts. Check back frequently for updates to this page and our other PC component deals!

While numerous Black Friday deals are already available, even more are expected in the coming days and weeks. It's important to note that the best deals will likely surface during the Black Friday weekend itself. Nonetheless, it's advisable not to hesitate to seize exceptional deals you come across early, especially since some items currently available may not be part of the official event's offerings.

Frequently asked questions about motherboards

Choosing the motherboard that's right for you (Image credit: Windows Central)

You might be wondering what the right motherboard is for you, and if that's the case. We're here to help simplify that!

DDR5 vs DDR4

You might wonder what the correct motherboard is for you, and if that's the case, we're here to help! If you're building a PC from scratch, there's no reason to use DDR4 RAM with the latest CPUs. All you're doing is leaving performance on the table using an older technology. That is, unless you're upgrading your CPU to fit an Intel 600 series motherboard. If that's the case, it's completely understandable.

Consider if you're overclocking

You'll have to ask yourself how much performance you need, though. If you're willing to pay a premium for overclocking or better overclocking performance, consider buying a higher-end Z790 board for Intel or X670 for AMD. This gives you better overhead for more efficient, higher, and more stable overclocks on your CPU.

What's the difference between X670E and X670 Intel boards?

Better CPU overclocking capability

Better RAM/Memory overclocking

Full use of PCIE 5.0 lanes for X670E boards

AMD supports 44 5.0 lanes. The X670E boards make full use of these lanes. With X670, you only have access to four 5.0 lanes. The rest are PCIE 4.0 and 3.0. This means that if you're using an M.2 drive alongside the latest generation graphics cards, you can only have one device running on PCIE 5.0.