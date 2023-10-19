The best early deals on power banks for Black Friday 2023: Stay charged for less

If you are looking for affordable power banks to charge your gadgets while on the go, we are here to help you out.

While most power banks aren't too expensive, there are some that run quite steep retail prices. This is especially true for expensive and large power banks to help keep electronic devices like the Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, Logitech G Cloud and more fully charged.

It can be tough to decide which power banks are worth your hard-earned cash and if their specifications will suit your needs. So we at Windows Central have gathered together the best collection of early Black Friday discount deals for power banks to help you save money and decide which power bank is right for you.

Do note that prices rise and fall on a whim, and power banks do get more stock every once in a while. So, if none of these deals interest you, be sure to come back, as this page will be updated to showcase the best deals for power banks currently available.

Best early deals on power banks for Black Friday

Anker 313 Power Bank | was $21.89 now $17.99 at Amazon If you need a cheap but effective power bank to charge your phone while traveling, then the Anker 313 Power Bank is the way to go. This slim charger comes with a 10,000mAh battery life, 12W power delivery, a USB-C port, a micro USB port, and a trickle-down to recharge low-power devices. Price check: was $31.07 now $25.84 at Walmart

Anker 537 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K for Laptop) | was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Anker 537 Power Bank is equipped with 65W power delivery, 24,000mAh capacity, two USB-C ports, and 30W recharge power. This device is ideal for iPhone and MacBook users looking for a power bank to keep their gadgets charged while at work or traveling. Price check: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Anker

BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank | was $49.99 now $23.19 at Amazon Charge your iPhone while camping with the BLAVOR Solar Charger Power Bank. This power bank can recharge smart devices wirelessly or with USB-C wires. It features 10,000mAh of battery life, it's waterproof, and it comes equipped with a dual flashlight and a compass carabiner. Price check: was $28.99 now $23.19 at Walmart

Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank | was $129.99 now $99.99 at Amazon The Baseus Blade is one of the most powerful power banks on the market, built to meet the demands of energy-hungry machines like gaming consoles and high-end laptops. It is equipped with power deliveries of 100W (output) and 65W (input), multiple USB-C and USB-A ports, and a battery life of 20000mAh. Price check: was $129.99 now $99.99 at Baseus

Baseus Airpow Portable Charger | was $29.99 now $19.99 at Amazon The Baseus Airpow Portable Charger is a high-quality power bank that will keep your smart devices charged at an affordable price. It features a power delivery of 18W, battery life of 10,000mAh, the capability of charging two devices at once, and multiple safety precautions like overcharge protection and overheat protection. Price check: $20.00 at Baseus

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

Black Friday always falls on the final weekend of November, just a day after the holiday of Thanksgiving. This year, the sales event itself doesn't kick off until Nov. 24, 2023, and once it does, it will run through that weekend to Cyber Monday.

While there are many Black Friday GPU deals available now — and we expect to see many in the days and weeks following it, too — the best ones are sure to come when Black Friday weekend actually arrives. That doesn't mean you shouldn't pull the trigger on great deals you find early, though, especially since some of what's on offer now may not be during the event.

Black Friday buying advice

What should I expect for Black Friday deals on power banks?

It's next to impossible to pre-ordain which power banks will go on sale during Black Friday. However, we can expect to see deals for power banks made by popular manufacturers like Anker or Baseaus. While you are most likely to see price cuts on normal power banks designed for Macbooks or iPhones, expect to see discounts for premium power banks designed for cloud-gaming handhelds like the Lenovo Legion Go.

These expensive power banks are highly sought after for their high-wattage power delivery and large milli-amp-hour (mAh) battery life, as cloud gaming consoles require a ton of power. During events like Black Friday or Cyber Monday, these devices are usually discounted at more affordable prices than they are at retail, so keep an eye out for these deals should they pop up.

Where will the best power bank deals be on Black Friday?

There's no sure-fire, guaranteed way to predict which online and local retailers will be offering the best Black Friday until the event starts. However, we can make a few guesses based on previous Black Friday events and which retailers have consistently offered the best deals.

For consumer-friendly discounts on power banks that are worth purchasing, the best US retailers to keep an eye out for are Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Newegg. Sometimes, the manufacturers of these power banks, like Anker or Sharge, will also offer discounts on their official websites. On the UK side of things, British buyers will most likely find discounts at Amazon UK or Argos.

If we discover any more vendors offering worthwhile deals once Black Friday commences, we'll add them to the list.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a power bank?

Power Banks are usually pretty pricey to buy at retail price at most storefronts outside sales events such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday. With this in mind, Black Friday is probably the best time to buy a power bank, as the discount deals there have a high chance of reducing the price of power banks that normally run over $100 to potentially much less.

Black Friday also provides discounts for items that are already cheap at retail price to the point where they become inexpensive and cost practically nothing. This way, you will be able to save a ton of money that can be used to buy other items like PC gaming accessories or some of the best PC games.