13 outstanding deals on tech you actually need — Batteries, chargers, cables, and more under $30 for Amazon Prime Day
People tend to focus on the fun toys or flashy tech for Prime Day, but this is a great time to save on the tech you actually need.
During Amazon Prime Day, it's tempting to buy the "fun" tech and accessories, like a new laptop or pair of headphones. It certainly doesn't help that most sites (Windows Central included) tend to focus on the products we may want, but don't always need.
Well, I'm changing that. In one way or another, all of us need batteries, cables, and chargers — so here are 13 that are currently discounted for Prime Day. If you're going to buy these things anyway, you may as well take advantage of these deals and save yourself some cash.
Being part of Prime Day, though, most of these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not subscribed, it's worth checking out our Amazon Prime membership FAQ for a breakdown of the numerous benefits.
Batteries, cables, and chargers — the Prime Day necessities
I won't waste any time. After all, what is there for me to say? These are batteries, cables, and chargers — you know what they are, and you know what you need.
Windows Central is covering plenty of other fantastic Prime Day deals if you're interested in exploring, and I've also rounded up a list of the best deals on tech I've actually reviewed and recommended.
Here, though, I'll be focusing on the little necessities — and nothing on this list will cost you more than $30.
✅Perfect if: You want to stockpile on disposable batteries while spending as little as possible.
❌Avoid if: You need the longest-lasting batteries you can buy (look below).
👉See at: Amazon.com
👀Also consider: Amazon Basics AAA Alakaline Batteries (36-pack) for $13.89 $11.80 at Amazon
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You want high-performance disposable batteries with a good amount of staying power.
❌Avoid if: You'd rather save money and get even more batteries (look above).
👉See at: Amazon.com
👀Also consider: Energizer AAA Alkaline Batteries (32-pack) for $17.99 $14.39 at Amazon
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You use a lot of disposable batteries and want something more convenient and cost effective.
❌Avoid if: You're getting disposable batteries for things you don't often use (or to save for later).
👉See at: Amazon.com
👀Also consider: Amazon Basics Rechargeable AAA Batteries (24-count) for $16.49 $12.48 at Amazon
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You have rechargeable AA or AAA batteries (like the ones above).
❌Avoid if: You... don't have rechargeable AA or AAA batteries (this won't do anything for standard disposable batteries).
👉See at: Amazon.com
✅Perfect if: You have Xbox Wireless Controllers and are tired of using disposable batteries.
❌Avoid if: You're using third-party/non-Xbox controllers.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You need a durable, reliable HDMI 2.1 cable that can handle the best TVs and game consoles.
❌Avoid if: You're just looking for the most basic cable you can find (look below).
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You just need a short, basic HDMI cable that you can still trust will work.
❌Avoid if: You want something longer or more premium (look above).
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You need durable, high-quality USB Type-C cables to use with all your devices.
❌Avoid if: USB Type-C isn't what you're looking for.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You need to connect your modern devices and accessories to legacy USB Type-A ports.
❌Avoid if: All your devices and chargers now rely on USB Type-C.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You need a compact, travel-ready, and fast USB Type-C charger for your phone or tablet.
❌Avoid if: You want to charge multiple devices at once, especially laptops (look below).
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You have multiple devices you want to charge at once, including a laptop.
❌Avoid if: You're just looking for a simple charger to plug in your phone or tablet (look above).
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You have a phone with wireless charging and want to try it for yourself.
❌Avoid if: You'd rather plug your phone in for the fastest charging speeds.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
✅Perfect if: You're always on the go or traveling and want to keep your devices charged.
❌Avoid if: You're usually at home or never have to worry about your devices dying when out and about.
👉See at: Amazon.com
💳Prime exclusive: This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members, with dozens of other benefits included.
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft.
