13 outstanding deals on tech you actually need — Batteries, chargers, cables, and more under $30 for Amazon Prime Day

The necessities should never break the bank, but right now they're even more affordable.

During Amazon Prime Day, it's tempting to buy the "fun" tech and accessories, like a new laptop or pair of headphones. It certainly doesn't help that most sites (Windows Central included) tend to focus on the products we may want, but don't always need.

Well, I'm changing that. In one way or another, all of us need batteries, cables, and chargers — so here are 13 that are currently discounted for Prime Day. If you're going to buy these things anyway, you may as well take advantage of these deals and save yourself some cash.

Being part of Prime Day, though, most of these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you're not subscribed, it's worth checking out our Amazon Prime membership FAQ for a breakdown of the numerous benefits.

Batteries, cables, and chargers — the Prime Day necessities

I won't waste any time. After all, what is there for me to say? These are batteries, cables, and chargers — you know what they are, and you know what you need.

Windows Central is covering plenty of other fantastic Prime Day deals if you're interested in exploring, and I've also rounded up a list of the best deals on tech I've actually reviewed and recommended.

Here, though, I'll be focusing on the little necessities — and nothing on this list will cost you more than $30.