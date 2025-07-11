I don't care about Genshin Impact, but this is the best power bank I've ever used — and there's still time to save on one before Prime Day ends

This power bank by Ugreen is my new must have accessory

As Amazon Prime Day, or should I say 'week' draws to a close, I've been scouring the site to see if there is anything worth grabbing on the last day of the sales and was surprised to spot this UGreen Genshin Impact power bank I've been using to death for most of this year.

I don't play Genshin Impact, and I couldn't tell you anything about the character this range is inspired by (Kinich), but that didn't stop me from falling in love with the entire collection and in particular, this UGreen Nexode 20000mAh 130W Power Bank. It's the best portable charger I've ever used, and it's currently down to $69.99 (was $89.99) for Prime Day.

Even if you don’t care about the collectible theme, the power bank’s performance, build quality, and travel-readiness make it a fantastic pickup — especially at this discounted price. I've literally taken it around the world with me.

Why should you buy a UGREEN power bank?

It's hard to make a power bank interesting but Ugreen have pulled it off with this design (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

UGreen makes some incredibly reliable accessories for gaming and computing, and they are one of the first brands I always look at when I need a charging solution. Their Nexode range represents the more premium end of their lineup, designed to stand out with higher power output, multi-device support, and travel-friendly portability across the range.

The UGreen Nexode power bank I have boasts a generous 20,000mAh capacity, easily enough to keep all your devices topped up, and supports fast charging at up to 130W. That's enough to juice up a laptop or gaming handheld like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally with ease.

Despite its short and stocky appearance, this power bank is surprisingly lightweight. My son regularly squeezes it into his jeans pocket, not exactly what I would recommend (I prefer tossing it in my backpack), but it’s doable if you need power on the go and don't have a bag.

The whole Genshin Impact range is on sale right now (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

That brings me to the only real downside: the Genshin Impact branding might mean nothing to me, but apparently, it makes the power bank way too appealing to teenagers.

According to my son, it’s the “coolest-looking battery pack ever,” and it always gets attention when he and his friends bring it to concerts or festivals. I think that's more thanks to its ability to charge 3 phones at once, though... a great way to make friends!

As for me, I’ve genuinely taken this thing around the world. It's been on three international trips already. It falls under the limit for flights, so there are no issues bringing it through airport security, and it’s handled everything I’ve thrown at it: laptop, phone, Steam Deck, and my Logitech G Cloud, all charged from one device without needing to carry extra bricks or adapters.

And while I don’t know anything about the Genshin lore, the pixel-art dragon animation that appears when the power bank boots up makes me smile every time.

It's not often I see the Genshin Impact power bank discounted (it's normally just the less jazzy grey version in the sales), and with it being the last day of the Prime Day sales, now is the best chance to get this at $20 off.