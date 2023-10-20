Your couch called, it wants a new gaming TV for Black Friday 2023: Here are the best deals going on now

If you're searching for one of the best gaming TVs for Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5, Black Friday is definitely a time when you can get one at a major discount. To support the desired 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates in your favorite games, you must get a TV with at least one HDMI 2.1 port. Of course, you'll also need one of the best HDMI 2.1 cables as well since using an older cable won't support these top-tier features.

But what kind of TV should you get for gaming? Anyone wanting to get the most out of their gaming consoles' visuals will want a 4K TV with an OLED panel. You see, OLEDs offer true black, meaning the pixels actually turn off when displaying black.

This makes it so that colors and details come through far more vibrantly, even in darkly lit scenes. The day I switched to OLED, I realized I would never want to go back to anything else during my gaming sessions. Without further ado, here are the best Black Friday gaming TV deals going on now.

The best early gaming TV deals for Black Friday

LG C2 Series OLED Evo TV — 55-inch| was $1,499.99 now $1,279.71 at Amazon This is a slightly older OLED TV that was released in 2022, but that just makes it a more affordable option. It offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, a connection you need to play Xbox Series X or PS5 with 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, that gorgeous OLED panel allows colors to really pop against true black for truly stunning visuals. Price check: $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Amazon Fire TV —55-inch | was $549.99 now $449.99 at Amazon Amazon's own TV is a 4K UHD 55-inch display with Alexa built into it. You can navigate using the remote's buttons or voice commands. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports as well as an HDMI ARC port. You can plug in both an Xbox Series X and a PS5 to get the best resolution and refresh rate currently available to either of them.

LG Class B3 Series OLED TV — 77-inch | was $3,299.99 now $1,996.99 at Amazon As with the smaller 55-inch C2 Series OLED, this 77-incher features four HDMI 2.1 ports to once again get the most out of the latest gaming consoles from Xbox and PlayStation. This is an extremely thin 4K UHD Smart TV with built-in Alexa that will be perfect for any living room or game den. Similar deal: $1,999.99 at Lenovo

When does Black Friday start?

Pinning down the exact day for Black Friday deals is somewhat tricky. Amazon's actual Black Friday deals event runs from Nov. 23 through Nov. 24, however, each retailer is different. Most will have awesome deals leading up to these days while others will trail the days or weeks afterward with serious discounts.

Gaming TV FAQ

I personally own the LG C2 Series OLED TV and I absolutely love the amount of color and detail it provides for my games. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

What is the best type TV for gaming? There is some debate over which display type is best for gaming TVs, but largely the most common answer is OLED. As you can read in my OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED vs Mini LED comparison, OLEDs offer some of the very best features including super fast 0.1ms to 1ms response times, refresh rates as high as 240Hz, wide viewing angles, extremely vibrant imagery, and crisp details. All of this works together to provide an amazing viewing experience for your gaming needs. Something I especially love about OLEDs is that they offer true black, meaning the pixels actually turn off when displaying black rather than showing grey like most other panel types do. This results in the colorful pixels next to the black ones really popping to show off better details in every scene.