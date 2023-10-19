The best early graphics card deals for Black Friday: Top GPU discounts available now

The annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events may be an entire month away, but that doesn't mean you need to wait for savings. In fact, there are already plenty of fantastic deals available well in advance, and that includes discounts on graphics cards (GPUs). These highly desirable components are at the heart of every gaming PC build.

Deals on GPUs are pretty rare, as they're in extremely high demand but also sometimes in short supply (thanks, chip shortage). However, the market has recovered quite a bit in the last few years, and as a result, there are lots of graphics card deals you can peruse now.

To help you find the best of them, we've rounded up our favorites below, along with details about each GPU that you can use to choose something suitable for your performance target. Note that we'll update this list frequently as new early Black Friday deals hit digital shelves, so check back often.

Best early graphics card deals for Black Friday

PNY GeForce GTX 1650 | was $209.99 now $157.91 at Amazon Released as a mid-range card back in 2019, NVIDIA's GTX 1650 is now one of the most affordable GPUs on the market for those looking to game at 1080p with solid settings and framerates. This 25% discount on one knocks the price down to just under $158. Price check: $159.99 at Best Buy | $184.49 at Newegg

PNY GeForce RTX 3060 | was $339.99 now $249.99 at Amazon If you'd like something beefier than the 1650 for 1080p, the RTX 3060 is definitely considering. With one, you'll be able to reach high FPS at high settings without much trouble, especially since you'll have the option to use NVIDIA's excellent DLSS upscaling. Price check: $244.99 at Newegg

Acer Predator BiFrost Intel Arc A750 | was $269.99 now $219.99 at Amazon Intel's Arc A750 is another great option for high-end 1080p gaming, delivering performance that's slightly better than the RTX 3060 in many cases. It also costs a bit less with this deal, though is worse for ray tracing since NVIDIA DLSS is more effective than Intel XeSS or AMD's FSR 2. Price check: $269.99 at Acer

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 Gaming OC | was $279.99 now $259.99 at Amazon AMD's Radeon RX 7600 is the newest of the 1080p-focused cards on sale, and offers the best raw performance. It's also a bit more expensive, though, and you won't be able to use DLSS with it. Price check: $259.99 at Best Buy

Gigabyte Eagle GeForce RTX 3070 | was $499.99 now $399.99 at Newegg The RTX 3070 may be a few years old now, but it's still an incredible mid-range card for gaming at 1440p. You can look forward to great high-end performance at this resolution, and the card even has enough headroom for 3440x1440 ultrawide as well. Price check: $549.90 at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC | was $879.99 now $769.99 at Amazon The 4070 Ti offers an elite 1440p experience, and it's pretty awesome for ultrawide and 4K gaming, too. It's quite pricey, but this $110 discount makes picking one up hurt your wallet considerably less. Price check: $769.99 at Newegg

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 Trinity OC | was $1,299.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon Falling just a bit short of NVIDIA's flagship RTX 4090, the RTX 4080 is the second-most powerful Team Green GPU that money can buy. It's intended for use as an elite 4K gaming card with ray tracing, and thanks to this deal, you can save $200 on one. Price check: $1,099 at Newegg

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX | was $999.99 now $949.99 AMD's best GPU trades blows with the RTX 4080 in terms of raw performance despite being several hundred dollars cheaper, though the tradeoff is that it's worse for ray tracing since NVIDIA still leads on that front. Still, this is a top option for high-end 4K gaming. Price check: $949.99 at Newegg

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

Black Friday always falls on the final weekend of November, just a day after the holiday of Thanksgiving. This year, the sales event itself doesn't kick off until Nov. 24, 2023, and once it does, it will run through that weekend to Cyber Monday.

While there are many Black Friday GPU deals available now — and we expect to see many in the days and weeks following it, too — the best ones are sure to come when Black Friday weekend actually arrives. That doesn't mean you shouldn't pull the trigger on great deals you find early, though, especially since some of what's on offer now may not be during the event.

Black Friday buying advice

Three years later, the RTX 3070 is still a killer card.

Where should I look for GPU deals on Black Friday?

While there's no way to know for sure which retailers will be offering the best deals until Black Friday actually comes around, we can make quite a few educated guesses based on past sales. This is because generally speaking, most major retailers that have offered great deals before continue to do so each Black Friday consistently.

For good discounts on graphics cards that are actually worth buying, the best US retailers to hunt at are Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and B&H Photo. Across the pond, UK buyers will likely find the most success with Amazon UK, Overclockers, Currys, Scan, eBuyers, and CCL Computers. If we see other vendors offer lots of noteworthy deals once Black Friday starts, we'll be sure to update this list.

What to expect from Black Friday GPU deals in 2023

While it's impossible to predict which specific GPUs will go on sale during Black Friday, we definitely expect to see lots of last generation cards from NVIDIA and AMD get some discounts. That means graphics cards from Team Green's GeForce RTX 30 series, as well as those from the Radeon RX 6000 lineup. GPUs like the RTX 3070, RTX 3080, and the RX 6800 are some of the best ones on the market in terms of overall value, so definitely keep an eye out for deals on these.

We also wouldn't be surprised to see a fair number of price cuts on cards that are even older than that, such as the GeForce 1660 Super or the RX 5700 XT. While the GPUs have been outclassed by newer options, they often sell for some of the lowest prices you'll find during Black Friday — and they still deliver respectable performance, especially if you're trying to put together more of a budget or mid-range build.

There will likely even be some notable deals on the latest and greatest that NVIDIA and AMD have put out in the GeForce RTX 40 series and Radeon RX 7000 series, as well as the Intel Arc lineup. Since these cards are newer, they're more expensive than others, and also go on sale less often. That said, if there's a time to find them at a reduced price, it's Black Friday.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a GPU?

The RTX 4070 Ti is an excellent GPU for elite 1440p gaming. (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Windows Central)

With good deals on graphics cards generally few and far between outside of major sales events like Black Friday, it's one of the best times of the year to pick a GPU up if you're looking for one. Not only can you potentially save hundreds on some of the priciest cards on the market, but you can also get inexpensive ones for even less than you'd have to pay normally. That's money saved you can put towards other components or PC gaming accessories.

Are GPU prices finally going down?

Though the cost of GPUs was sky-high throughout 2020 and 2021 due to ongoing silicon shortages, the market began to recover in 2022, and it's easier to get your hands on one this year than it's been in a long time. As a result of the increased supply, the average prices of most cards have gone down significantly compared to where they were in recent years. With that said, many of the latest cards are still very pricey, as their MSRPs are higher than GPUs from previous generations, so don't expect everything to be more affordable.