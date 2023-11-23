Our favorite Xbox headset for over a year has been dethroned by a cheaper rival — but it's a top buy at $50 off

SteelSeries has long made some of the highest-quality and highest-rated gaming headsets in the world, and the best the company has ever made is enjoying a hefty discount for a limited time. The critically acclaimed SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is currently on sale for just $297.49 at Amazon, a fantastic $50 savings off. Yes it's still expensive, but you are getting the best, and the wireless version is very rarely discounted like this.

Act fast, though, as this is one of the most popular headsets we have ever written about at Windows Central, and it's in demand.

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless for Xbox | was $349.99 now $297.49 at Amazon This premium Xbox gaming headset is truly phenomenal, with best-in-class sound quality, incredible design and build quality, and an AI-powered noise-cancelling mic. Hot swap between batteries to never run out of juice when playing your games, and experience 360° immersive spatial audio. This topped our list of best Xbox headsets for over a year, and at this price, it's a must-buy.



🫖UK DEAL: was £329.99 now £268.99 at Amazon

Why choose the Steelseries over the Turtle Beach?

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro has garnered acclaim as one of the top-rated gaming headsets, receiving a perfect 5/5 score in our review by experts. Its standout features include a meticulously detailed and dynamic soundstage, impeccable design and construction, a feature-rich Hi-Fi DAC for improved audio performance and convenient headset customization, and an exceptionally comfortable fit. This headset continues to hold its place among the "best of the best" on our list of the best Xbox gaming headsets. However, it recently relinquished its top spot to the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, currently available at a discounted price of $279.99 on Amazon. The Turtle Beach model, slightly more budget-friendly at its regular price, proved to be a more sensible recommendation for most gamers, even without the simultaneous USB input function.



While the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro is reduced in price, it stands out as the best option in the current sale. The wireless version of this headset, which is rarely discounted, now boasts Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity, enhanced multiplatform compatibility, and active noise cancelling – making it a compelling choice for those seeking the ultimate audio experience when playing the best Xbox games.

You're still getting the DAC and its built-in OLED display, the epic sound and mic quality, and the comfy fit and finish that lets you game for hours without fatigue. With a $50 discount, It's an awesome deal no matter how you slice it, and it's one that you shouldn't pass on if you're in the market for a new premium gaming headset.

Again, though, you need to move quickly to secure this headset. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro for Xbox Wireless is incredibly popular, and we are regularly asked to find deals on it, so there's not much time to wait.