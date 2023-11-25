Hurry! Keychron's gasket-mounted gaming keyboard is just $27 for Black Friday

Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards you can buy today, and while its Q and K series get all the attention, the brand is making inroads into its gaming-focused keyboards with the introduction of the C3 Pro. The keyboard launched four months ago, and it uses a gasket mount — like the $200 Q1 Pro — to reduce resonance within the board and make the keys much more flexible in daily use.

What you'll like the most though is the price. The C3 Pro debuted at $36, and while that's incredible in its own right, the keyboard is down to just $27 for Black Friday. That's such a low price that you should pick up the C3 Pro even if you have a gaming keyboard — it costs more to buy a full set of mechanical switches.

Keychron C3 Pro Gaming Keyboard: $36 $27 at Amazon The C3 Pro redefines budget gaming keyboards. It has a gasket-mounted design that gives you an excellent feedback in daily use, you get mechanical switches, and easy software customizability.

The Keychron C3 Pro takes budget gaming keyboards to a whole new level

Obviously, the C3 Pro doesn't have all the features that you'd get in a high-end mechanical keyboard. There's no RGB lighting — you're limited to red LEDs. The keycaps are made out of ABS, and you can pair the keyboard with Brown or the gaming-focused Red switches. The downside is that you can't change out the switches as they're soldered to the board. Having used both switches, I'd recommend the Red option if your main use case is going to be gaming; the Brown has a lot to offer in general use, but it isn't as good at gaming.

The keys have shine-through legends, so the red LED lighting looks vibrant, and there are 14 preset lighting modes available. You also get the industry-standard QMK software integration, so you don't need to install any drivers — you can make all the changes via the web-based interface.

The chassis itself is made out of plastic, but it has good build quality, and honestly, the gasket mounted design alone makes the C3 Pro an unmissable deal at $27.