I've lost over 700 hours to this Xbox game and at its Black Friday price that'd be less than 3 cents per hour

If I'd had the time between work, kids, and generally having to be an adult, I'd have lost thousands of hours to The Division 2 by now. It's my favorite Xbox game of the last five years, and it's still getting new content, with even more on the horizon. If you haven't played it yet, it's so cheap for Black Friday that you could pick up all of that content and hundreds and hundreds of hours of fun for less than 20 bucks. Go buy it.

The Division 2 Warlords of New York edition (Xbox) | was $59.99 now $18 at Amazon This bundle contains the base game and the NYC-based expansion that also unlocks access to the current seasonal model. There's literal hundreds of hours of content in this shared-world, looter-shooter to play through for a stunningly low price.

✅Perfect for: Fans of looter shooters, continually evolving story content, and open-world exploration. ❌Avoid if: You're not a fan of sinking time into perfecting builds or if you want a cross-platform experience to play with friends on other systems. 👍Price Check: $23.99 at Microsoft 🔍Our experience: The Division 2 Warlords of New York review

More great Black Friday deals

This bundle gives you access to the base game and the expansion, and the latter is important since it unlocks the continued seasonal content. Better still is that this seasonal content is delivered for all players with the expansion, you don't have to buy a season pass to play.

The Division 2 is not only an addictive game with an engaging story and an engaging endgame loop, it's also one of the better examples of post-launch monetization. As games like Destiny 2 endure scrutiny over their aggressive monetization, The Division 2 gives you most of its content without the need to pay extra every season.

The Division 2 has a simply ridiculous amount of content to play

(Image credit: Windows Central)

To keep it as neat as possible, here's a bullet point list of all the content currently available in The Division 2 and its Warlords of New York expansion.

Base game campaign set in Washington DC with a level cap of 30, followed by five world tiers in the initial endgame loop.

Expansion campaign set in New York with an increased level cap of 40. The endgame then switches to SHD levels, where the target is level 1,000.

100-floor skyscraper known as The Summit, with an exotic gear piece project rewarded on first completion.

Countdown eight-player mode

Descent roguelike mode

Two raids

Excursion mode at Kenly College

Four-player Incursion, Paradise Lost

Classified assignments with special collectible items

Dedicated PvP Conflict mode

PvPvE Dark Zones

It doesn't end there, either. There are daily and weekly projects to complete, constantly refreshing activities and bounties across both maps, and the seasonal delivery model that is currently developing the story further as well as providing regular events and rewards. The season pass itself has 100 levels, and all of the best rewards are available on the free track. Buying the season pass just gets you additional goodies, but it's really not required.

Less than $20 gets you a frankly absurd amount of content to play through. Even without getting really into the grind, you can lose hundreds of hours to this game, never getting bored.

More to come from Year 5

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Despite being in its fifth year, The Division 2 isn't slowing down. It's already something of a Phoenix, long outliving its initially planned content thanks to its popularity with its players. Year 5 was something of a relaunch, developing the story of rebuilding one of the previously lost settlements. It's also already delivered the new roguelike Descent mode, as well as a punishing four-player Incursion which you could think of as a mini raid.

There's still more to come, though. Year 5 has two more seasons after the one we're currently on, with season 3 focusing back on New York City, and season 4 currently being slated to add the next story DLC as well as a revamp to the seasonal model.

Ubisoft has confirmed that another sequel, The Division 3, is coming (albeit not for quite some time), but there's still plenty of life left in the current title before that happens. While it's this cheap there's no excuse to miss out. You'll be hooked, just like I was.