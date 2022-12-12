How to get the Ridgeway's Pride exotic chest piece in The Division 2

Back with the release of TU11, Ubisoft added a bunch of new content to The Division 2, including some then new exotic gear. While time has passed since this content drop and two of the items are still fairly easy to get, one item requires a quest to be completed; Ridgeway's Pride.

Getting the Memento and the Backfire are pretty simple. But the Ridgeway's Pride has a number of steps that need to be completed in order to acquire it. It's an interesting piece centered around bleed damage and armor repair and is named after the infamous General Antwon Ridgeway, leader of the True Sons.

The process of acquiring it can take some time so be prepared for a bit of a grind. But if you're looking to fill the gap in your inventory, being prepared before you get started will make the process more efficient. Once you've completed the quest, though, and unlocked the item for the first time, it will be added to the general loot pool to earn alongside any other exotic gear.

Ridgeway's Pride: Gathering the pieces from The Summit

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Acquiring Ridgeway's Pride is going to require time spent clearing the PvE mode The Summit. And by clearing it I mean clearing all of it. Before you can even begin to piece together the exotic, you have to collect five pieces from The Summit which have a chance to drop from the large loot caches that appear between floors.

"Vest: Normal Body Armor" on floor 1-10

"Vest: Hard Shoulder Pads" on floor 11-20

"Vest: Challenging Hunting Knife" on floor 21-50

"Vest: Heroic Flag Patch" on floor 51-80

"Vest: Legendary Dog Tags" on floor 81-100

(Image credit: Windows Central)

You also need to make sure you collect "The Summit Access Keys" as you progress through the floors. You can't miss them, they're illuminated with a bright yellow column just as the access keys would be on the broadcast activities out in the open world. Without the keys, you can't get into the boxes.

You have to collect all five pieces from these caches, clear the final floor, and then fire the flare from the roof. This will reward you with the Ridgeway's Pride project. Make sure you have all five pieces before clearing floor 100 because if you don't, you won't get the reward until you go back and get all the pieces, then clear level 100 again. This is especially important to remember if you're playing solo as the final floor is pretty challenging.

The Summit is designed to be completed solo, but it's also a challenge. When you're in a group, enemies will scale as with other missions in the game, and the top twenty floors at legendary difficulty can also be completed solo, but you still have to be pretty good and have some suitable gear.

Ridgeway's Pride: Completing the project

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Once you've cleared The Summit and have the project in your possession, the next bit of the grind can begin. There are two stages to the project, and you'll need either some luck or clever inventory management.

Here's a quick breakdown.

Ridgeway's Pride: Stage 1

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Windows Central)

Donate any weapon with the Sadist talent .

. Donate an exotic component .

. Donate a chest piece with the Perfectly Unbreakable talent.

The easiest of those is the exotic component. If you don't currently have a spare exotic item you can break down to get one, the easiest way to obtain another is to complete the Weekly SHD Requisition project which will award you an exotic cache. Breaking down one exotic will give you one exotic component.

The others require a little luck. Sadist is fairly easy to come across as it isn't limited to one weapon or type of weapon and you might even have it attached to something in your stash. If not it shouldn't be too hard to get just by playing activities where weapons are the targeted loot.

The chest piece is the most tricky because Perfectly Unbreakable is attached to the Zero F's named Badger Tuff chest piece. For this, you're going to need a good amount of patience and some help from the RNG gods. Farm chest piece targeted loot and Badger Tuff targeted loot activities, and also check the vendors because you never know, it might pop up. Either way, if you have one, don't trash it, or grab the first one you see regardless of its roll.

Ridgeway's Pride: Stage 2

(Image credit: Windows Central)

Kill three named enemies from each faction and donate 3 of each faction keys .

. Kill two Rogue Agents .

. Kill two Hunters.

Not the most difficult steps in the world but each will just take a little time. For the first, named enemies will spawn throughout the world or you can simply go to specific missions for each and tick off the bosses. You don't need to take out three Black Tusk-named enemies, but you do need to donate three Black Tusk keys. Named enemies also appear on every 10 floors of The Summit.

The keys are what you normally use to open the faction chests around the map and if you need to top any up you'll find the boxes to loot them from littered in underground areas. They're also dotted about The Summit, and there's one in the lobby of The Pentagon missions, too, inside one of the shop units.

Rogue Agents are fairly difficult to eliminate, but they're also quite common in missions, the open world and they can also be found in The Summit. Patience is usually required to wear them down and take them out, but two is all you need. Remember to use the call for backup feature if you come across them and feel like you could use a hand, a random player will usually answer the call.

The last step is the one that you might be wondering about. If you already killed all the hunters in the game and claimed their masks, how are you supposed to spawn two more? Fear not, because they too can be found in The Summit, and if you already cleared floor 100 you'll remember bumping into a couple up there. Of course, that also means you have to go back and ascend to floor 100.

If you haven't yet collected all the Hunter masks in the game these will also suffice. Spawn and defeat any you haven't yet faced and they'll count to your tally. Likewise, you can now find Hunters in the Countdown game mode. It doesn't matter where you eliminate them, just find two and take them out.

Once you've completed all the steps the project will be complete and you'll be rewarded with the blueprint and another Zero F's chest piece to go and craft the Ridgeway's Pride. As always do this at the crafting bench either in The White House or in Haven.