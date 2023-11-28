Final hours: Here are the last (actually good) Cyber Monday deals still happening, so take advantage while you can

Hey, everyone! I'm basically the last person still working at Windows Central, and it has been a long day. I figured the best use of my remaining time here would be to put together a list of all the best Cyber Monday deals that are still going on (and still in stock), so you don't have to sift through a bunch of dead and gone deals. Consider this your one (and only) stop as Cyber Monday ends, because this is your last chance to take advantage of a lot of these deals.

Cyber Monday 2023: The best remaining deals

Xbox Game Pass Core (12-months) | was $59.99 now $44.99 at Target Microsoft's entry-level subscription gives you the basics, but it's also evolved over its predecessor. You still get full access to all online multiplayer on Xbox consoles, Free Play Day weekends for select games, and exclusive discounts and offers. However, you can also play over 30 games for no additional cost, hand-picked by Xbox from first-party studios and third-party partners. 👀Other amounts: Xbox Game Pass Core (6-months) for $39.99 $29.99 at Target | (3-months) for $24.99 $18.74 at Target

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was $49.99 now $29.99 at CDKeys Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality video games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with online multiplayer access on Xbox. You can also stream many of those games to any device with Xbox Cloud Gaming, play a ton of EA's best games through EA Play, and enjoy exclusive perks, in-game DLC, and discounts. Charge up your account and take advantage of this deal. 💡Details: This is a worldwide code, so you can redeem it anywhere Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available (in the UK, this deal is £23.79) 👀Alternative deals: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) for $49.99 $37.49 at Target | (1-month) for $16.99 $12.74 at Target

✅Perfect for: Gifts to friends and family invested in the Xbox ecosystem, or just to give your account a boost with free cash to spend in the store or more months without worry about a subscription charge ❌Avoid if: You don't like free money? There aren't a lot of cons to this, if you're interested in Xbox Game Pass or spend money in the Microsoft Store 👀Alternative deal: PC Game Pass (3-months) for $29.99 $22.49 at Target 💰Price check: $100 at Best Buy ($100) | $49.99 at Best Buy (Ultimate) | $59.99 at Best Buy (Core) 🔍Our experience: Xbox Game Pass review 🤔Why Target? Target is a trusted retailer with reliable shipping, lenient return windows, great customer support, and price matching. If you apply for a Target RedCard, you can save an additional 5% on your orders and get other benefits like free shipping, an extra 30 days on return windows, and exclusive offers and discounts. Right now, new RedCard members can score a $50 credit on their first order of $50 or more at Target

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (Ryzen 9 7940HS, RTX 4060) + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | was $1,599.99 now $1,199.99 at Best Buy The Zephyrus G14 is consistently highly rated by critics and consumers alike, and is all-around the very best 14-inch gaming laptop you can buy. This configuration is perfect for 1440p gaming with its Ryzen 9 CPU and RTX 4060 GPU, and is enjoying a healthy Cyber Monday discount. If you want an excellent gaming laptop that's highly portable and actually viable as an everyday laptop, this is the one to get.

✅Perfect for: Those who want a balanced, compact gaming laptop with great performance, a premium design, a fantastic set of features, and surprisingly solid battery life when not gaming ❌Avoid if: You want a larger screen, as this is a 14-inch gaming laptop (16-inches tends to be the standard for a full-sized gaming laptop) 💰Price check: $1,595.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: We unfortunately haven't reviewed this laptop in years (I would in a heartbeat, though), but you can check out these glowing reviews from PCMag and Toms Guide 🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a trusted retailer with in-store pickups, fast standard shipping, lenient return windows, and great customer support. Those with My Best Buy memberships get a lot more benefits like exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, faster (free) shipping, better device protection, and more. If you want to learn more, check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships

Hulu, home to many original series, movies, and the most recent TV shows, usually charges $7.99 monthly for their ad-supported plan. Yet, an ongoing offer lets you enlist for merely a dollar per month, a promotional rate lasting a whole year.

Hulu + Disney Plus (w/ ads) | was $15.98 now $2.99/month for one year at Hulu Sign up for Hulu for just 99¢ a month for an entire year, and add Disney+ to that subscription for just $2 more a month. It's an astoundingly good deal for two of the best subscription services, although these subscription tiers come with ads built-in.

✅Perfect for: Anyone who loves watching TV shows and movies, since Disney+ and Hulu have massive catalogs of hits new and old, from Disney's Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and more to Hulu's vast library of TV shows and movies like Futurama, Predator, and so much more ❌Avoid if: You genuinely cannot stand ads, because this subscription bundle will include some ads in between episodes 🔍Our experience: We've not reviewed these services, but do we have to? Millions use and love Disney+ and Hulu every year, and I count among them

Xbox Series X + $50 Best Buy gift card | was $549.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy ($399.99 for Best Buy Plus/Total members) The Xbox Series X needs no introduction. It's the most powerful and feature-packed current-gen console on the market, but it is mighty difficult to find on sale (especially by itself). Best Buy already has one of the lowest prices, but you can also score a free $50 Best Buy gift card to spend on games, accessories, and anything else. If you're a My Best Buy member, you can save an additional $50.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the latest and greatest Xbox games at their absolute best, with the best visual settings, resolutions, and framerates ❌Avoid if: You don't have a 4K TV or high refresh-rate display that can take advantage of the Xbox Series X, or you'd rather save money and still be able to play all the same games 💰Price check: $449 at Walmart 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review



🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a trusted retailer with in-store pickups, fast standard shipping, lenient return windows, and great customer support. Those with My Best Buy memberships get a lot more benefits like exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, faster (free) shipping, better device protection, and more. If you want to learn more, check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships

Xbox Series S (512GB) + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | was $299.99 now $249 at Walmart The Xbox Series S was made for Xbox Game Pass. It's already the best-value current-gen console you can buy, and its compact, all-digital design makes it a perfect for casual gamers, new and young gamers, and those looking for a second console. This fantastic deal nets you the console and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $250.

✅Perfect for: Those who want an affordable entryway into current-gen gaming, or want to play as many games as possible while saving as much money as possible ❌Avoid if: You want to play games at the highest resolutions, visual settings, and framerates (you'll want the Xbox Series X for that), or if you have a lot of physical games 💰Price check: $249.99 at Best Buy 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series S review: Modern gaming at an affordable price 🤔Why Walmart? Walmart is a trusted retailer with reliable shipping, in-store pickups, and great customer support. If you sign up for Walmart+, you can get exclusive deals and offers, early access to sales, free shipping and grocery deliveries, and a ton of extra perks and bonuses. You can read more in our in-depth guide to Walmart+ memberships

Xbox Series S Carbon Black (1TB) | was $349.99 now $299.99 at Dell A normal Xbox Series S offers 512GB of storage for $300. This Cyber Monday sale means getting twice as much storage for the same price. This is the most balanced way to get into the current-generation Xbox ecosystem, perfect for newcomers. Also it's black, which is awesome by itself.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play current-generation Xbox titles with 1TB of internal storage while still saving some money ❌Avoid it if: You REALLY want the best visuals and framerates for Xbox games 💰Price check: $349.99 at Best Buy 🔎Our experience: Xbox Series S review: Modern gaming at an affordable price 🤔Why Dell? Dell may not be the first place people think of for buying consoles and accessories, but the Dell online store is actually surprisingly competitive, with great prices, fast and consistent shipping, and awesome customer support.

ASUS ROG Ally (AMD Ryzen Z1, 512GB SSD) + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) | was $599.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy The ASUS ROG Ally is one of the best gaming handhelds on the market today, giving you complete freedom and control with Windows 11 and access to basically every PC game imaginable. It's also an excellent partner for Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, so it's great that the ROG Ally's first major sale since its launch comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in the box. 👀Alternative deal: ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB SSD) + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) for $619.99 at Best Buy

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play practically every PC game imaginable while on-the-go, on a vivid and responsive 120Hz display ❌Avoid if: You don't have much interest in a gaming handheld, as traditional consoles and gaming PCs are more cost effective if you don't want to play anywhere 💰Price check: From $499.99 at ASUS 🔍Our experience: Asus ROG Ally review: So close to being the perfect gaming handheld 🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a trusted retailer with in-store pickups, fast standard shipping, lenient return windows, and great customer support. Those with My Best Buy memberships get a lot more benefits like exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, faster (free) shipping, better device protection, and more. If you want to learn more, check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships

Lenovo LOQ Tower (Core i5-13400F, RTX 3050/3060) + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months) | from $649.99 at Lenovo One of the best deals from the beginning of Black Friday season is back for Cyber Monday and is better than ever, with even bigger savings on the higher-end (and highly recommended) RTX 3060 configurations. This is the perfect gaming desktop for 1080p gaming and is my go-to recommendation; at this price it's a no-brainer, especially with 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate included. 👀Alternative deal: Lenovo LOQ Tower (RTX 3050) + Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month) for $899.99 $749.99 at Best Buy — It comes with less Game Pass in the box, but this deal upgrades the entry-level configuration with 16GB of RAM and a 500W PSU, making this another excellent deal (and the model I reviewed)

✅Perfect for: You want an affordable, compact gaming PC perfect for playing modern and classic PC games at 1080p resolutions and medium-to-high settings ❌Avoid if: You're looking to play games at higher than 1440p resolutions or want to max out every visual setting 🔍Our experience: Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8) review: An adept, compact, and affordable 1080p gaming desktop 🤔Why Lenovo? Lenovo may not be well-known as a retailer, but it's still a trusted a reputable company. When you buy Lenovo products straight from the source, you're getting better support and more options. Lenovo also sells plenty of other goods, though, often offering better deals than you'll find anywhere else

Xbox Wireless Controller — Stormcloud Vapor Special Edition | was $69.99 now $49.99 at Best Buy This special edition controller has a unique vaporous design that makes it stand out from other options available. It's worth noting that Special Edition controllers can sell out and become very difficult to get your hands on (especially this one), so if you're interested in this design you should grab it while it's on sale. It also unlocks a new Dynamic Background for your Xbox Series X|S console.

LG Class A2 OLED (48-inches) | was $1,299.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy LG's most affordable OLED TVs still look incredible, even if they don't have quite as many features or game as well as the more expensive models. The picture quality is phenomenal, and you're still getting those impeccable, perfect blacks. This size is exclusive to Best Buy in the US, and is just $550 right now. Full disclaimer: This TV is usually discounted, but this is still the lowest price the TV has ever been sold at.

✅Perfect for: Those who want the absolute best contrast levels you can get in a TV, with impeccable picture quality and lots of features ❌Avoid if: You're trying to find the most affordable TV possible, as OLED TVs are still more expensive than regular smart TVs 💰Price check: $1,596.99 at Walmart (C3, 65-inches), $1,796.99 (B3, 77-inches) 🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a trusted retailer with in-store pickups, fast standard shipping, lenient return windows, and great customer support. Those with My Best Buy memberships get a lot more benefits like exclusive discounts and offers, 60-day return windows, faster (free) shipping, better device protection, and more. If you want to learn more, check out our in-depth guide on My Best Buy memberships

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S (1TB) | was $149.99 now $124.99 at Best Buy The WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card is a must-have accessory for Xbox gamers. It adds 1TB of extra space to your Xbox Series X|S console, simply by plugging it in, and is one of the only ways to download and play more current-gen Xbox games. Right now, it's also the most affordable. 👀Alternative deal: WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card — 1TB + Forza Motorsport Race Day Car Pack for $149.99 $124.99 at Western Digital

There were some great deals this year (and there are still some great deals going on for a little while longer), so I hope you were able to find something for yourself (or get some holiday shopping done) while also saving money.

