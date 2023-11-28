Hurry! Grab this fight stick for Xbox at its lowest-ever price and unleash your Killer Instinct on Xbox

It's almost like Iron Galaxy Studios are in cahoots with 8bitDo, This officially licensed Xbox compatible arcade stick is now available at its lowest-ever price of just $74.99 at Woot, down from the regular $119.99. On the same day that the Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition dropped on Xbox surprisingly early.



Launched earlier this year, this wireless 8Bitdo arcade fighting stick has quickly become a coveted accessory for Xbox gamers. It boasts compatibility with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows OS, and is the perfect gift for a fighting game enthusiast, and especially players of the classic Killer Instinct games. You'll need to move fast though, as historically deals at Woot go out of stock very quickly, and with interest piqued around the launch, there will be a bunch of new gamers checking out the series.

This arcade stick features a 3.5mm audio jack, customizable button mapping, fast-mapping and profile setting buttons. It also has a long battery life of up to 30 hours, and can be used in wireless 2.4G or wired USB mode. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore fighter, the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick will give you the edge you need to beat your opponents. For a limited time only, you can get the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick in white edition for only $101.99, the lowest price ever. This is a great deal for a premium arcade stick that is officially licensed by Xbox.

You want a fight stick with a heavier construction, this one is pretty lightweight — though heavier builds like the HORI Fighting Stick are considerably more expensive.

Why choose the 8BitDo arcade stick for Killer Instinct?

This arcade stick is designed to give you the ultimate control and precision in your favorite games, and it works with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10 devices. Today, you can get it for a killer deal at Woot, where it is on sale for only $74.99, down from its regular price of $119.99. That’s the lowest it has ever been, and you don’t want to miss this opportunity to save 38% on this amazing accessory. Currently, Woot only have the white on sale, but Amazon are also listing the black at a slightly smaller discount — we think the white is cooler anyway.



The 8BitDo Arcade Stick is not your ordinary controller. It features a customizable layout, with a large 8-way joystick and eight full-size buttons that you can swap and remap to suit your preferences. You can also adjust the sensitivity and toggle between D-input and X-input modes. It has a 1000mAh rechargeable battery that lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge, and it connects wirelessly via Bluetooth or 2.4G receiver, or wired via USB-C cable. It also has a turbo function and a switch for toggling between Xbox and Nintendo Switch modes.

More importantly, there has been a recent crackdown by Xbox on using unlicensed third-party accessories on Xbox, of which the fighting stick market was primarily affected. Luckily, this particular stick does carry the Xbox licensed label, so you don't need to worry about its compatibility. While the selection of officially licensed fighting sticks for Xbox is somewhat limited, featuring brands like Hori and 8BitDo, it's reassuring to have quality options. And, with Microsoft gradually expanding its program for approved third-party wireless Xbox controllers, we can look forward to more choices in the future. Until then, the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick has stood out as the best value option, combining nostalgia and high-quality performance to fight for a place among the top Xbox controllers.



But the best part is that you can use it to play the new Killer Instinct Anniversary Edition, which came out today and has all the content and improvements from the classic series. You can enjoy the arcade-style fighting with Jago, Orchid, Fulgore, and more and show off your skills and combos.



If you want to dominate in fighting games, you need the 8Bitdo Arcade Stick for Xbox. It gives you the accuracy and control you need for games like Killer Instinct and Mortal Kombat 11 on Xbox Game Pass. And feel like you are in the arcade. This really is the best way to experience your fighting games.