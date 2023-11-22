Yes, Microsoft has an Xbox mini fridge — and at over 50% OFF, I bought it to satisfy my soda cravings

Ever since the design of the Xbox Series X was revealed ahead of its launch in 2020, it's been lovingly compared to the shape of a refrigerator, resulting in the creation of one of my favorite Xbox memes. Microsoft felt similarly, because in December 2021, it launched the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge — a beautiful, hilarious, and fully functional replica of its premier gaming console.

It typically sells for anywhere from $80-100 these days, but with this amazing Black Friday deal, you can pick one up for just $39.97 at Walmart. That's the lowest it's ever sold for, and after eyeing the fridge for over a year now, this price drop has finally gotten me to fork over the cheddar.

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge | was $88 , now $39.97 at Walmart Microsoft embraced the meme in late 2021 by creating this amazing Xbox Series X replica mini fridge, complete with enough space inside for eight 12oz cans, a shelf for snacks, a USB port for charging peripherals, and a 12V jack for use in a vehicle. The iconic Xbox power button even lights up! Also at: Currys (UK, $39.99)

✅Perfect for: Collectors, Xbox superfans, and gamers that want to keep cool refreshments nearby while gaming ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a larger mini fridge that can hold more drinks and snacks 👍Price check: $99.99 at Target (12 cans) 🔍Our experience: The ice-cool Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is a first-class addition to any gaming room

At this low price, the intrusive soda cravings won

This mini fridge looks incredibly cool, and keeps everything inside it cool, too. (Image credit: Windows Central | Richard Devine)

Though I've wanted the thing ever since it hit shelves, I've spent a long time thinking about whether or not I should actually buy it. On the one hand, I'm hopelessly addicted to drinking soda while gaming, and thought it would be pretty sweet to be able to just reach behind me to grab a cold Diet Pepsi out of a giant Xbox Series X instead of (gasp!) having to walk downstairs to the kitchen. But on the other, you can get similarly sized mini fridges for considerably less than the MSRP of the replica, which is positioned somewhat as a collector's item. I found it hard to justify spending that extra money, even though I'm a big Xbox fan.

Thanks to Walmart's Black Friday offering, though, I didn't have to (there are lots of other deals available to Walmart Plus subscribers, by the way). At a few pennies shy of $40, the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is actually more affordable than most of its competition — and I absolutely pulled the trigger on it as a result. You should too if you're interested in it, as I doubt the price will ever go lower than this.

The fridge itself can hold eight 12oz cans and comes with a shelf for snack items, too, and features effective 4.5L thermoelectric cooling that'll keep anything you put in the "Xbox green" interior crisply chilled. Much like the actual Series X, there's also an onboard USB port with enough output to charge your phone or an Xbox controller (these Black Friday deals on Xbox controllers are awesome, by the way), as well as a recreated Xbox power button that fully lights up. Sweet.

Tragically, that oversized disc drive isn't functional, meaning that the fridge isn't versatile enough to play the best Xbox games (if only!). However, it is versatile enough to be taken on the go in a vehicle, as it has a 12V slot for powering it up with an automobile jack. I probably won't ever make use of this, being the homebody in desperate need of grass-touching that I am, but you might.

At the end of the day, this is probably the coolest mini fridge that will ever exist (ha), and when its price is marked down this far, it's totally worth getting. My colleague Richard Devine loves his (it's a slightly larger version that can hold 12 drinks, but it's not on sale), and I'm certain that I'll love mine, too. Monday can't come fast enough.