The unique 8BitDo Retro 87 mechanical keyboard (Xbox Edition) just hit its lowest-ever price, thanks to this special 25% discount that has reduced its price tag from $119.99 to $89.99 at Woot! (and fulfilled by Amazon).

The Retro 87 is a charmingly retro-styled keyboard modelled after the original Xbox, and it's the perfect gift for old-school Xbox fans looking to relive classic titles on PC. It can be yours thanks to this special discount that technically isn't part of Amazon Gaming Week, but is fulfilled by the same company!

8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard (Xbox Edition)

Was: $119.99

Now: $89.99 at Woot Relive classic Xbox titles on PC with the Xbox Edition of the Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard. This device is compatible with Windows 10/11, features RGB backlights with 8 light modes, an integrated Xbox Home button to bring up the Xbox Game bar, and more. 🤔Also available: 8BitDo NES inspired keyboard | was $99.99 now $89.99 on Amazon

Why should you by the 8BitDo Retro 87

Image 1 of 3 The 8BitDo Retro 87 mechanical keyboard will almost transform your PC into a full-blown Xbox. (Image credit: 8BitDo ) A special Xbox home button to activate the Xbox game bar. (Image credit: 8BitDo ) This keyboard features 8 different RGB lighting modes. (Image credit: 8BitDo )

Amazon Gaming Week has begun, providing the Xbox and PC gaming community with tons of huge discounts and deals on many gaming-related products. Unfortunately, one product isn't getting this treatment in a strictly official capacity, and that's the 8BitDo Retro 87 mechanical keyboard (Xbox Edition).

First announced in November 2024, the Retro 87 mechanical keyboard is a charming retro-themed gaming keyboard inspired by the 2004 Special Edition of the original Xbox, complete with an iconic transparent shell.

The keyboard mixes retro aesthetics with modern-day engineering as it features RGB lighting (with 8 modes), "Kailh Jellyfish X" mechanical switches, a hot-swappable PCB, and colored arrow keys inspired by the Xbox controller's ABXY face buttons.

It also features double-layered ABS keycaps with matte UV coating, a mix of Bluetooth/2.4G/USB-C connectivity, and an integrated Xbox home button that activates the Xbox Game Bar.

That last one is particularly handy if you regularly play Xbox games on PC via PC Game Pass, giving you access to a wealth of quick-access tools while playing.

This loving homage to the original Xbox normally runs for a $119.99 MSRP at most retailers. However, it's on sale with a 25% discount for a limited time at this Amazon-owned clearance business, Woot!, for $89.99. If you've been waiting for a price drop on this awesome keyboard, now's the time to grab it at the lowest price it's ever had.