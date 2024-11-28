8BitDo just announced an Xbox keyboard and mouse that's an ode to the OG Xbox, and it's stunning

What you need to know

8BitDo are launching a keyboard and mouse themed around the original 2004 transparent green Xbox.

The keyboard will be $119.99 and the mouse $59.99.

Both can be preordered now for launch on 16 January, 2025.

Specialists in retro recreations of gaming gear, 8Bitdo have just dropped an announcement so good it made us pause our Black Friday deals coverage, fans of the original Xbox and its green crystal transparent design will be rushing to grab this frankly stunning keyboard and mouse that are an ode to the 2004 model.



Feast your eyes on the 8BitDo Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard Xbox Edition, which is officially licensed by Xbox, for $119.99 and the 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse for $59.99. Both items are available for preorder and ship on January 16, 2025.

esigned with Xbox' and inspired by the original Xbox console, this keyboard is compatible with Windows 10/11, has RGB backlight with 8 light modes, and an integrated Xbox button to activate your Xbox Game bar.



Everything we know about the 8Bitdo Xbox range

Image 1 of 3 The 8BitDo Retro 87 mechanical keyboard will actually turn your PC into an Xbox, for realsies. (Image credit: 8BitDo ) The Xbox home button activates the game bar. (Image credit: 8BitDo ) Switch between 8 different RGB lighting modes. (Image credit: 8BitDo )

Now, before you get too carried away, it's worth noting that the listing for this Xbox keyboard explicitly states it's not compatible with Xbox consoles. However, given Xbox's recent stance that everything is an Xbox, you could make an argument otherwise. What it does feature is an integrated Xbox home button, just like the one on your controller, which activates the Xbox Game Bar. Inspired by the transparent green edition of the original Xbox, the keyboard also boasts RGB lighting, Kailh Jellyfish X switches, a hot-swappable PCB, and arrow buttons that match the iconic OG ABXY colors. It’s truly a thing of beauty.

Image 1 of 2 The 8BitDo Retro R8 mouse has left/right-hand mode switching (Image credit: 8BitDo ) There are programmable buttons on theme (Image credit: 8BitDo )

The matching 8BitDo Retro R8 Mouse is $69.99 and while it's listed on Amazon it's not currently available there for preorder like the keyboard, though we expect that to change soon. If you can’t wait, you can preorder directly through 8Bitdo.



The mouse features three connection modes: Bluetooth, 2.4G wireless, and wired USB-C, and it comes with a charging dock. According to the specs, you’ll get up to 100 hours of battery life using Bluetooth, and anywhere from 25 to 105 hours on 2.4GHz, depending on the selected polling rate. It’s equipped with Kailh Sword GM X micro switches, engineered to withstand up to 100 million clicks. Most importantly, it looks badass.



When PlayStation announced its 30th-anniversary version of the PS5 Pro console, I tweeted that Xbox needed to respond with a rendition of its OG console. While we’ll likely be waiting a while for anything that exciting, I’ll happily settle for this in the meantime.

