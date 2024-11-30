Cyber Monday’s ultimate gamer gift list: From Xbox consoles to stocking stuffers under $10
Looking for a gift for the gamer in your life? We've got something for every budget on this list of gamer gifts
As the holiday season begins to light up like an Xbox home button, Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is prime time to shop for the ultimate gamer gifts. I've put together a full list of fool-proof gift choices for the gamer in your life, whether they play on Xbox, Steam Deck, ROG Ally or a PC purist.
From Xbox Series X|S consoles and shiny new controllers, to wireless headsets and stocking fillers under $10, these picks won't disappoint like a fleece 'sleep, game, repeat' blanket from your Nan or the dodgy controller she got from Temu.
And it’s not just about getting a discount—some gifts are so cool they’re worth every cent, sale or not. So, whether you're shopping for a gamer friend or treating yourself (we won’t judge), this list has everything you need to make the season bright—and your gaming gear brighter.
Gamer Gifts: Our favorite sale picks
- 🎮CRKD ATOM Collectible Keychain Controller $15.99 at Amazon (save $4)
- 📺8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox $14.99 at Best Buy (save $10)
- 🚨Govee LED strip lights $22.99 at Amazon (save $3)
- 🔥Amazon Fire Stick 4K at Best Buy (save $28)
- 🔋PowerA Play & Charge Kit $14.99 at Amazon (save $3)
- 🍞Xbox Series S Toaster $30.99 at Walmart (save $5)
- 🎮Xbox Cipher Controller $45 at Amazon (save $25)
Gamer Gifts: Under $10
ABXY Button Coasters | $7.99 at Amazon
Don't lay your hot winter cocoa mug down on your bare desk like an uncultured heathen, use these ABXY button coasters instead! You can even switch them up for a wrong wrong wrong Nintendo layout.
Finger Chopsticks for Gamers | $8.99 at Amazon
Ok, stick with me here: games and snacks go together like milk and cookies. What can potentially ruin this relationship? Grease in your precious devices. Nobody wants an oily Xbox controller. Not only are these guaranteed to get a few laughs, but they're also practical and will be used completely unironically, honest.
Hallmark Xbox Controller Christmas Ornament | $9.99 at Amazon
What says Gamer Christmas better than an Xbox controller bauble? Finally, an Xbox controller that won't get stick drift, the perfect gift!
There is also a green version available at Walmart
Minecraft plushies | from $9.97 at Amazon
Bees, pigs, goats, oh my! Cute and snuggly plush figures for Minecraft fans, young and old, choose between the Fox, Bee, Creeper, Mountain Goat, and Pig.
Gamer Gifts: Under $25
SteelSeries KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips: $12.99 at Amazon
These thumbsticks can be applied to any Xbox controller, providing better control, grip, and accuracy. Customize your experience by mixing and matching these interchangeable thumbsticks — the 'git gud' gamer gift.
Evolution of the Controller poster
was: $13.59
now: $11.99 at Amazon
Many gamers will have owned other consoles in their gaming lifetime and may even play on multiple platforms. This poster takes us through history from the Atari joystick to the doomed Xbox Kinect and beyond.
CRKD ATOM Collectible Keychain Controller
was: $19.99
now: $15.99 at Amazon
This controller is ridiculously cute, and fits on your keychain. The lack of analog sticks mean it won't work for many modern games but you can connect to your mobile or Smart TV and play a bunch of retro games, so it's a great pick for emulator fans or frankly just a brilliant novelty gift.
Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2024, Original XBOX Console | $22.99 at Walmart
This teeny tiny Xbox costs $22.99 but isn't your average decoration, it actually plays the startup sound of the OG console, and some music from Halo: Combat Evolved.
Xbox Socks | $14.99 at Amazon
Giving socks as a Christmas gift is predictable but comforting and a tradition as old as time. Shake up the formula by gifting these funky Xbox-branded socks, officially licensed for gaming athletes!
8BitDo - Media Remote for Xbox
was: $24.99
now: $14.99 at Best Buy
The 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox is an accessory many gamers may not think they need, until they have one. With just the touch of a few buttons, you can watch TV, stream media, or listen to music on your Xbox Series X|S in a way that may feel more natural than a controller to others in family sharing the box as an entertainment system.
Xbox Controller Chip Clips | $16.99 at Amazon
If you have a modicum of self-control and don't just eat the entire bag of snacks in one gaming session, then keep your chips fresh with these cute 'chip clips' shaped like your favorite console controller.
LEGO Minecraft The Fox Lodge House
was: $19.99
now: $15.99 at Amazon
What's the cutest animal in Minecraft? The fox of course! This a toy house shaped like a sleeping fox that contains a baby fox, arctic fox and some other Minecraft figures. Would look great on any gamers desk once put together. There's an insane amount of Minecraft Lego on Amazon but this set in particular is my favorite.
Master Chief Cable Guy | $24.99 at Best Buy
Cable Guys are cute but functional accessories specifically for holding controllers, TV remotes, and mobile phones. Whether you are a Halo enthusiast or not, this miniature Master Chief is badass and will add instant cool points to any gaming set-up.
👀Alternative: Banjo Kazooie on Amazon
100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster | $21.97 at Amazon
You've probably seen the scratch-off world maps for avid travelers. Well, this is the gaming equivalent. Not only can you scratch off games as a visible achievement, but it will also inspire any player in a gaming rut to try something new.
Xbox Series S Skins & Wraps | from $19.95 at Dbrand
We've yet to see any special edition Xbox Series S consoles available for public consumption, and the little powerhouse was left out of Microsoft's official wrap range, but thankfully, you can get a number of different designs from Dbrand to funk up your console.
Govee LED Strip lights | was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon
Anything from the Govee range makes a great gaming gift, as they are a simple and effective way of jazzing up your gaming setup. You'll see many imitations of these strip lights popping up on cheaper discount sites, but I'd always recommend sticking with a reliable and thoroughly safety-tested brand like Govee. You can even get cheaper LED strip lights within the Govee range itself, but these work with the Govee Home app and other smart home products like Alexa and Google Home.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Xbox Series controller
Was: $49.99
Now: $21.99 at Best Buy
Amazon's Fire TV Stick can now be bundled with an Xbox Wireless Controller for access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription —no console required.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Gamer Gifts: Under $50
Xbox Logo Light | $23.99 at Walmart
The one and only home button, as a lamp. The white sphere with black X is powered either by USB (included) or 3 AAA batteries and can either stand alone or be wall mounted.
Pop! Yourself Funko Pop Figure | from $30 at Funko
Looking for a gamer in their natural habitat? Just follow the inevitable trail of Funko Pop figures from their favorite games. If you do have a Funko lover in mind, it's almost impossible to know what they already have in their collection, but you can make your own! Make Funko of your recipient, or to be extra creepy, a tiny version of yourself for them to keep forever. We won't judge.
Banjo Kazooie 4.5 inch vinyl figure | $29.99 at Amazon
One for the Banjo believers who want to see the franchise return, this vinyl figurine may be the closest they get to their dream.
Sita Navas Art Prints | from $29 on RetroNerdStudio
Sita Navas creates some incredible Maya-styled art pieces featuring everything from Halo to Dark Souls. Their designs are renowned on Reddit and can be found via RetroNerdStudio. This particular print depicts Master Chief and Arbiter, but I implore you to check out all of their pieces for some really unique gift ideas. It's a gamer gift with a difference.
PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox Series X|S and One Wireless Controller
Was: $18.99
Now: $14.99 at Amazon
"PowerA's charging kit offers excellent value for any Xbox One gamer with multiple controllers." — Matt Brown, former Senior Editor, Windows Central
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
Features: Compatible with all PowerA Charging Stands and Stations, compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers, two 1100 mAh rechargeable batteries with a battery of 40 hours.
Xbox Series X Mini Fridge | was $88 now $44.92 at Walmart
Microsoft embraced the meme in late 2021 by creating this amazing Xbox Series X replica mini fridge, complete with enough space inside for eight 12oz cans, a shelf for snacks, a USB port for charging peripherals, and a 12V jack for use in a vehicle. The iconic Xbox power button even lights up!
Xbox Series X console wraps
was: $44.99
now $22.50 at Microsoft
Customize the look and style of the Xbox Series X without actually buying a new one with these well-made polymer finish wraps. Crafted by Microsoft, they will not restrict airflow and fasten with high-quality velcro. Choose from Mineral and Arctic Camo or Starfield designs. Currently only available for Xbox Series X (boo!)
Xbox Series S Toaster
Was: $36.71
Now: $30.99 at Walmart
Is this an Xbox? No it's an Xbox toaster. Looking suspiciously like an Xbox Series S, an a fun gift for any Xbox gamer who's partner doesn't mind them littering the kitchen with novelty gear. Burns the X symbol onto your toast for... reasons.
Xbox Wireless Controller
was: $64.99
now : $45 at Amazon
You can never have too many Xbox controllers, and thankfully you get a bunch of different colors in the sale right now though you may need to try different retailers. If you want a recent color for your giftee, this year we saw the launch of the Sky Blue Cipher and Ghost Cipher which are the most recent designs and quite popular.
GameSir G7 SE wired controller
Was: $44.99
Now: $35.99 at Walmart Orange | Blue | Purple | White
Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
"With great build quality and hall effect sensors in the joysticks and triggers, the GameSir G7 SE feels like a premium peripheral that's built to last. I have no doubt you could enjoy years of gaming with this controller."
Launch date: 2024 (orange, blue and purple) 2023 (white)
Features: Hall-effect sticks, hall-effect triggers, quick latch back buttons, magnetic swappable face plates, switchable profiles and companion software.
👉See at: Walmart
Game Traveler System Case for Xbox Series X | $49.99 at Best Buy
An extremely niche gift but one that would perfectly suit a traveling gamer who won't be without their Xbox console. This hard-wearing case can safely transport the Xbox Series X and two controllers, with built in mesh pockets for the power cord and HDMI cables. There's also an Xbox Series S edition, and a backpack both also at Best Buy.
$39.99 for Xbox Series S version
$39.99 for Xbox Series S Backpack
Gamer Gifts: Under $100
GameSir G8 Plus Mobile Gaming Controller
Was: $99.99
Now: $63.99 at Amazon
💰Price check: $79.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: $62.99 for the USB-C model
The perfect companion for a gamer who may already have an Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, and want to take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming on their phone, this is my favorite mobile controller I've tested, and the Bluetooth version is universally compatible with all phones so you won't need to worry about your gift recipients model.
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
PDP REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print Edition | $79.99 at Turtle Beach
This will be a hit with the kids, and doesn't have a wire to get tangled up in as it's PDP's first wireless controller for Xbox, and the cheapest third-party so far. The controller houses a teeny tiny Steve figurine and comes with back buttons, LED lighting and even some in-game unlockable goodies.
MEGA Fallout Red Rocket | $79.99 at Target
This set has flown in and out of stock during pre-order at both retailers owing in no small part to the resurgence of the Fallout games this year, thanks to the Amazon series. Includes a Vault Dweller figure, Dogmeat companion, set of Power Armor and Nuka-Cola vending machine that will go down well with Fallout fans. It's currently in limited stock for shipping.
Xbox Design Lab Controller | from $69.99 at Microsoft
You can never have too many controllers, and a truly original one of your own making for that special someone is a thoughtful gift. The Xbox Design Lab lets you customize the base Xbox wireless controller and the Elite 2 with your chosen color, metallic finishes, and even a laser-engraving message (their Gamertag is a good choice). These take up to 14 days to be delivered, though, so time is of the essence.
Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed
was: $179.99
now: $84.99 at Amazon
A keyboard for Xbox? Yes, many games come with keyboard and mouse support now, giving more control. This fantastic 65% wireless gaming keyboard from Razer is incredibly sturdy and compact, with stellar reliability, up to 200 hours of battery life, and quiet linear switches. It's a great choice for PC gaming, and it's awesome for Xbox use, too.
Gamer Gifts: Under $200
WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB
was: $149.99
now: $99.99 at Best Buy
The WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card is a must-have accessory for Xbox gamers. It adds 1TB of extra space to your Xbox Series X|S console simply by plugging it in and is one of the only ways to download and play more current-gen Xbox games.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X headset for Xbox
was: $179.75
now: $134.99
A brand that regularly appears on our list of best Xbox headsets, if you want to buy an impressive headset as a gift, you can't go wrong with Steelseries. This one works seamlessly with Xbox, supports simultaneous audio from two sources, and comes in Xbox colors, what's not to love?
Turtle Beach Stealth Wireless Controller
was $199.99
now: $179.99 at Amazon
There's no beating around the bush, this is one hell of an expensive controller, but it's a showstopper. It's wireless and has a built-in LCD screen for mobile notifications and onboard customization, hall-effect triggers, and microswitch buttons. It also has a charger and a fancy carry case with pass-through charging.
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless with Lumectra
Was: $149.99
Now $134.99 at Best Buy
Another controller a little out of the ordinary, this is PowerA's first ever wireless controller for Xbox (thanks to a wireless dongle) and it comes with a magnetic charging stand. The controller boast hall effect sticks that twist to adjust height, and some showstopping lighting that can be changed on the fly.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3
Was: $199.99
Now: $149.99 at Amazon
"The Stealth 700 (Gen 3) feels like it should be far more expensive, frankly. Dual wireless USB switching between Xbox and PC, dual sound mixing between Bluetooth and USB, premium quality and comfort, stunning, immaculate sound, and great features make this one of the best value premium headsets on the market.." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: Amazon.com
Xbox Gamer Gifts: Consoles
Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are fantastic gaming consoles; you can't go wrong with either console, here are the best deals right now on both boxes.
Xbox Series S — The affordable little box
Xbox Series S 512TB White
was: $299.99
now $219.99 at BJs Wholesale (members only)
The best value console is the all digital 512GB Series S, but since the launch of the new 1TB models it's a little harder to get a good deal on. There's an alternative offer here at Best Buy for $249.99 if you're not a BJs member.
Xbox Series X — The most powerful Xbox console
Xbox Series X 2TB All-Digital (Galaxy) Edition
Was: $599.99
Now: $599.99 but with FREE $75 gift card at Best Buy
"Unmatched value, a truly huge stable of studios building exclusive content, and power that rivals some of the most powerful gaming PCs out there. The Xbox Series X is the best video game console Microsoft ever made." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Best Buy.com
Xbox Series X 1TB All-Digital (White) Edition
Was: $449.99
Now: $399.99 at Best Buy
"The Xbox Series X hardware will not disappoint. It's powerful, sleek and modern, and games that are optimized to take advantage of all the new hardware will truly shine." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Best Buy.com
Gamer Gifts: Xbox gift cards
What do you get the gamer who seems to have a game collection or accessory selection rivaling Santa's Grotto, a gift card! The best gift for both of you is letting them pick their own gift and saving you the headache. A gift card can be as thoughtful as a perfectly wrapped present, for you're bestowing upon them the splendid gift of choice.
Ok, it may seem that gift cards aren't the most imaginative choice, but an Xbox gift card is actually a very versatile gift and will be appreciated by any Xbox gamer for funding their habit. Credit with these can be used on anything in the Xbox and Microsoft stores. That's everything from games to accessories to extending Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Speaking of which, you can get discounts on these if you're savvy about picking them up from third-party retailers, giving your loved one access to a sleigh-load of the best Xbox Game Pass games.
Xbox $100 gift card
Was: $100
Now: $88 at Newegg
Xbox Gift Cards are one of the most versatile gifts you can get for a loved one, or even to 'treat yo'self' to a new controller or any number of the amazing games on sale right now through the dashboard. To get this deal, add the gift card to checkout and use code BFDDY2A282, to deduct $12 off.
👉See at: Newegg
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months)
Was: $49.99
Now: $27.99 at CD Keys
Simply the cheapest way to play the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and a huge library of first and third-party games including Diablo 4, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, the upcoming Indiana Jones and more.
Full list of Xbox Game Pass games
👉Also available: 1-month Game Pass Ultimate was $16.99 now $11.49 at CDKeys
💰Price check: $49.99 at Best Buy
Handheld gaming gifts
ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1, 512GB)
Was: $499.99
Now: $349.99 at Best Buy
"I personally like the ROG Ally quite a lot and find myself wanting to play with it every day. It gives me plenty of freedom to get the Ally doing exactly what I want and access any gaming service I want. I love how light and balanced it feels in my hands, and the fact that it's the only modern gaming handheld that doesn't make my hands cramp up is enormous. Plus, it can run my best PC games rather easily." — Rebecca Spear
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: BestBuy.com
💰Price check: $399.99 at Walmart
🤩Alternative deal: ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB) for $649.99 $449.99 at Best Buy w/ My Best Buy Plus
Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 512GB)
Was: $699.99
Now: $472.97 at Amazon
"Thanks to its large 8.8-inch display, built-in kickstand, and detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Go stands out as one of the most versatile Windows gaming handhelds available. The casing is a bit thick and might be hard for some to hold. Additionally, battery life isn't ideal, the setting software is limited, and sometimes gameplay can be choppy. However, the graphics render beautifully, and the combined effect of the gorgeous color gamut and crisp resolution of the display makes for a great visual experience." — Rebecca Spear
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $499.99 at Best Buy
🤩Alternative deal: Lenovo Legion Go (Ryzen Z1 Extreme, 1TB) for $749.99 $549.99 at Best Buy
Samsung Pro Ultimate microSD Card (512GB)
Was: $79.99
Now: $55.36 at Amazon
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ @ Amazon
👉See at: Amazon.com
💰Price check: $59.99 at Best Buy
Logitech G Cloud (64GB)
Was: $299.99
Now: $259.99 at Best Buy
"The Logitech G Cloud possesses plenty of potential and promise, but its imperfect experience (especially with Android) and high price tag prevent it from delivering on its vision of the future." — Zachary Boddy
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com
JSAUX 6-in-1 Steam Deck & ASUS ROG Ally Docking Station
Was: $49.99
Now: $29.99 at Amazon
"In a word, yes, you should definitely pick up the JSAUX Steam Deck dock. For $50, this is an elegant solution to using your Deck either as a desktop PC or just for hooking it up to your TV to play games on the big screen, making it one of the best Steam Deck accessories." — Richard Devine
Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½
👉See at: Amazon.com
🤩Alternative deal: JSAUX 5-in-1 Steam Deck & ASUS ROG Ally Docking Station for $39.99 $23.99 at Amazon
ASUS ROG Ally 65W Charger Dock
Was: $64.99
Now: $29.99 at Best Buy
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Best Buy
👉See at: BestBuy.com
dbrand ASUS ROG Ally Killswitch Case & Skin
Was: $64.90
Now: $49.95 at dbrand
"It's a bit costly, but the ROG Ally Killswitch from dBrand definitely improves upon the gaming handheld experience. The rubber casing makes the device less likely to slip from your hands, while also providing a slightly thicker grip for a more comfortable hold. A kickstand with built-in microSD card storage slots is also very nifty. Additionally, being able to protect the screen, joysticks, and buttons with a removable covering makes the ROG Ally easier to travel with without needing a bulky carrying case to do so." — Rebecca Spear