Cyber Monday’s ultimate gamer gift list: From Xbox consoles to stocking stuffers under $10

As the holiday season begins to light up like an Xbox home button, Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend is prime time to shop for the ultimate gamer gifts. I've put together a full list of fool-proof gift choices for the gamer in your life, whether they play on Xbox, Steam Deck, ROG Ally or a PC purist.



From Xbox Series X|S consoles and shiny new controllers, to wireless headsets and stocking fillers under $10, these picks won't disappoint like a fleece 'sleep, game, repeat' blanket from your Nan or the dodgy controller she got from Temu.

And it’s not just about getting a discount—some gifts are so cool they’re worth every cent, sale or not. So, whether you're shopping for a gamer friend or treating yourself (we won’t judge), this list has everything you need to make the season bright—and your gaming gear brighter.



Note: Prices on Amazon may be subject to fluctuation, so be sure to check prices before making your purchase. Any items currently on sale will be clearly indicated.

Gamer Gifts: Our favorite sale picks

Gamer Gifts: Under $10

FOR TIDY GAMERS ABXY Button Coasters | $7.99 at Amazon



Don't lay your hot winter cocoa mug down on your bare desk like an uncultured heathen, use these ABXY button coasters instead! You can even switch them up for a wrong wrong wrong Nintendo layout.

NO CRUMBS Finger Chopsticks for Gamers | $8.99 at Amazon



Ok, stick with me here: games and snacks go together like milk and cookies. What can potentially ruin this relationship? Grease in your precious devices. Nobody wants an oily Xbox controller. Not only are these guaranteed to get a few laughs, but they're also practical and will be used completely unironically, honest.

PLUSHIES FOR ALL AGES Minecraft plushies | from $9.97 at Amazon



Bees, pigs, goats, oh my! Cute and snuggly plush figures for Minecraft fans, young and old, choose between the Fox, Bee, Creeper, Mountain Goat, and Pig.

Gamer Gifts: Under $25

SERIOUS GAMING GIFT SteelSeries KontrolFreek No-Slip Thumb Grips: $12.99 at Amazon These thumbsticks can be applied to any Xbox controller, providing better control, grip, and accuracy. Customize your experience by mixing and matching these interchangeable thumbsticks — the 'git gud' gamer gift.

NOSTALGIA TRIP Evolution of the Controller poster

was: $13.59

now: $11.99 at Amazon



Many gamers will have owned other consoles in their gaming lifetime and may even play on multiple platforms. This poster takes us through history from the Atari joystick to the doomed Xbox Kinect and beyond.

GAMING ON THE GO CRKD ATOM Collectible Keychain Controller

was: $19.99

now: $15.99 at Amazon



This controller is ridiculously cute, and fits on your keychain. The lack of analog sticks mean it won't work for many modern games but you can connect to your mobile or Smart TV and play a bunch of retro games, so it's a great pick for emulator fans or frankly just a brilliant novelty gift.

GIFT FOR THE TREE Hallmark Keepsake Christmas Ornament 2024, Original XBOX Console | $22.99 at Walmart



This teeny tiny Xbox costs $22.99 but isn't your average decoration, it actually plays the startup sound of the OG console, and some music from Halo: Combat Evolved.

WARM TOES Xbox Socks | $14.99 at Amazon



Giving socks as a Christmas gift is predictable but comforting and a tradition as old as time. Shake up the formula by gifting these funky Xbox-branded socks, officially licensed for gaming athletes!

YOUR XBOX IS A TV 8BitDo - Media Remote for Xbox

was: $24.99

now: $14.99 at Best Buy The 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox is an accessory many gamers may not think they need, until they have one. With just the touch of a few buttons, you can watch TV, stream media, or listen to music on your Xbox Series X|S in a way that may feel more natural than a controller to others in family sharing the box as an entertainment system.

KEEP CHIPS FRESH Xbox Controller Chip Clips | $16.99 at Amazon



If you have a modicum of self-control and don't just eat the entire bag of snacks in one gaming session, then keep your chips fresh with these cute 'chip clips' shaped like your favorite console controller.

BEST MINECRAFT MOB LEGO Minecraft The Fox Lodge House

was: $19.99

now: $15.99 at Amazon



What's the cutest animal in Minecraft? The fox of course! This a toy house shaped like a sleeping fox that contains a baby fox, arctic fox and some other Minecraft figures. Would look great on any gamers desk once put together. There's an insane amount of Minecraft Lego on Amazon but this set in particular is my favorite.

HOLD THIS FOR ME Master Chief Cable Guy | $24.99 at Best Buy



Cable Guys are cute but functional accessories specifically for holding controllers, TV remotes, and mobile phones. Whether you are a Halo enthusiast or not, this miniature Master Chief is badass and will add instant cool points to any gaming set-up.



👀Alternative: Banjo Kazooie on Amazon

PLAY 'EM ALL 100 Video Games Bucket List Scratch Poster | $21.97 at Amazon



You've probably seen the scratch-off world maps for avid travelers. Well, this is the gaming equivalent. Not only can you scratch off games as a visible achievement, but it will also inspire any player in a gaming rut to try something new.

COSPLAY FOR XBOX Xbox Series S Skins & Wraps | from $19.95 at Dbrand



We've yet to see any special edition Xbox Series S consoles available for public consumption, and the little powerhouse was left out of Microsoft's official wrap range, but thankfully, you can get a number of different designs from Dbrand to funk up your console.

PRETTY LIGHTS Govee LED Strip lights | was $39.99 now $22.99 at Amazon



Anything from the Govee range makes a great gaming gift, as they are a simple and effective way of jazzing up your gaming setup. You'll see many imitations of these strip lights popping up on cheaper discount sites, but I'd always recommend sticking with a reliable and thoroughly safety-tested brand like Govee. You can even get cheaper LED strip lights within the Govee range itself, but these work with the Govee Home app and other smart home products like Alexa and Google Home.

NO CONSOLE REQUIRED Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Xbox Series controller

Was: $49.99

Now: $21.99 at Best Buy Amazon's Fire TV Stick can now be bundled with an Xbox Wireless Controller for access to Xbox Cloud Gaming with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription —no console required. 👉See at: BestBuy.com

Gamer Gifts: Under $50

XBOX ON Xbox Logo Light | $23.99 at Walmart



The one and only home button, as a lamp. The white sphere with black X is powered either by USB (included) or 3 AAA batteries and can either stand alone or be wall mounted.

DIY FUNK POP Pop! Yourself Funko Pop Figure | from $30 at Funko



Looking for a gamer in their natural habitat? Just follow the inevitable trail of Funko Pop figures from their favorite games. If you do have a Funko lover in mind, it's almost impossible to know what they already have in their collection, but you can make your own! Make Funko of your recipient, or to be extra creepy, a tiny version of yourself for them to keep forever. We won't judge.

FOR THE BANJO BELIEVERS Banjo Kazooie 4.5 inch vinyl figure | $29.99 at Amazon



One for the Banjo believers who want to see the franchise return, this vinyl figurine may be the closest they get to their dream.

UNIQUE GIFT Sita Navas Art Prints | from $29 on RetroNerdStudio



Sita Navas creates some incredible Maya-styled art pieces featuring everything from Halo to Dark Souls. Their designs are renowned on Reddit and can be found via RetroNerdStudio. This particular print depicts Master Chief and Arbiter, but I implore you to check out all of their pieces for some really unique gift ideas. It's a gamer gift with a difference.

Play & charge PowerA Play & Charge Kit for Xbox Series X|S and One Wireless Controller

Was: $18.99

Now: $14.99 at Amazon "PowerA's charging kit offers excellent value for any Xbox One gamer with multiple controllers." — Matt Brown, former Senior Editor, Windows Central Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Features: Compatible with all PowerA Charging Stands and Stations, compatible with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers, two 1100 mAh rechargeable batteries with a battery of 40 hours.

KEEP EM COOL Xbox Series X Mini Fridge | was $88 now $44.92 at Walmart Microsoft embraced the meme in late 2021 by creating this amazing Xbox Series X replica mini fridge, complete with enough space inside for eight 12oz cans, a shelf for snacks, a USB port for charging peripherals, and a 12V jack for use in a vehicle. The iconic Xbox power button even lights up!

XBOX PYJAMAS Xbox Series X console wraps

was: $44.99

now $22.50 at Microsoft



Customize the look and style of the Xbox Series X without actually buying a new one with these well-made polymer finish wraps. Crafted by Microsoft, they will not restrict airflow and fasten with high-quality velcro. Choose from Mineral and Arctic Camo or Starfield designs. Currently only available for Xbox Series X (boo!)

Toasty Xbox Series S Toaster

Was: $36.71

Now: $30.99 at Walmart Is this an Xbox? No it's an Xbox toaster. Looking suspiciously like an Xbox Series S, an a fun gift for any Xbox gamer who's partner doesn't mind them littering the kitchen with novelty gear. Burns the X symbol onto your toast for... reasons.

CLEARLY A WINNER Xbox Wireless Controller

was: $64.99

now : $45 at Amazon You can never have too many Xbox controllers, and thankfully you get a bunch of different colors in the sale right now though you may need to try different retailers. If you want a recent color for your giftee, this year we saw the launch of the Sky Blue Cipher and Ghost Cipher which are the most recent designs and quite popular.

DON'T LEAVE IT AT HOME Game Traveler System Case for Xbox Series X | $49.99 at Best Buy



An extremely niche gift but one that would perfectly suit a traveling gamer who won't be without their Xbox console. This hard-wearing case can safely transport the Xbox Series X and two controllers, with built in mesh pockets for the power cord and HDMI cables. There's also an Xbox Series S edition, and a backpack both also at Best Buy.



$39.99 for Xbox Series S version

$39.99 for Xbox Series S Backpack

Gamer Gifts: Under $100

For cloud gaming GameSir G8 Plus Mobile Gaming Controller

Was: $99.99

Now: $63.99 at Amazon 💰Price check: $79.99 at Best Buy 🤩Alternative deal: $62.99 for the USB-C model The perfect companion for a gamer who may already have an Xbox and Xbox Game Pass, and want to take advantage of Xbox Cloud Gaming on their phone, this is my favorite mobile controller I've tested, and the Bluetooth version is universally compatible with all phones so you won't need to worry about your gift recipients model. Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½

Perfect for kids PDP REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print Edition | $79.99 at Turtle Beach



This will be a hit with the kids, and doesn't have a wire to get tangled up in as it's PDP's first wireless controller for Xbox, and the cheapest third-party so far. The controller houses a teeny tiny Steve figurine and comes with back buttons, LED lighting and even some in-game unlockable goodies.



FOR FALLOUT FANS MEGA Fallout Red Rocket | $79.99 at Target



This set has flown in and out of stock during pre-order at both retailers owing in no small part to the resurgence of the Fallout games this year, thanks to the Amazon series. Includes a Vault Dweller figure, Dogmeat companion, set of Power Armor and Nuka-Cola vending machine that will go down well with Fallout fans. It's currently in limited stock for shipping.



PICK'N'MIX Xbox Design Lab Controller | from $69.99 at Microsoft



You can never have too many controllers, and a truly original one of your own making for that special someone is a thoughtful gift. The Xbox Design Lab lets you customize the base Xbox wireless controller and the Elite 2 with your chosen color, metallic finishes, and even a laser-engraving message (their Gamertag is a good choice). These take up to 14 days to be delivered, though, so time is of the essence.

KEYBOARD FOR XBOX Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed

was: $179.99

now: $84.99 at Amazon A keyboard for Xbox? Yes, many games come with keyboard and mouse support now, giving more control. This fantastic 65% wireless gaming keyboard from Razer is incredibly sturdy and compact, with stellar reliability, up to 200 hours of battery life, and quiet linear switches. It's a great choice for PC gaming, and it's awesome for Xbox use, too.

Gamer Gifts: Under $200

MORE ROOM FOR GAMES WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S 1TB

was: $149.99

now: $99.99 at Best Buy The WD_Black 1TB C50 Storage Expansion Card is a must-have accessory for Xbox gamers. It adds 1TB of extra space to your Xbox Series X|S console simply by plugging it in and is one of the only ways to download and play more current-gen Xbox games.

WIRELESS SOUND SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X headset for Xbox

was: $179.75

now: $134.99



A brand that regularly appears on our list of best Xbox headsets, if you want to buy an impressive headset as a gift, you can't go wrong with Steelseries. This one works seamlessly with Xbox, supports simultaneous audio from two sources, and comes in Xbox colors, what's not to love?

SOCIAL GAMING Turtle Beach Stealth Wireless Controller

was $199.99

now: $179.99 at Amazon



There's no beating around the bush, this is one hell of an expensive controller, but it's a showstopper. It's wireless and has a built-in LCD screen for mobile notifications and onboard customization, hall-effect triggers, and microswitch buttons. It also has a charger and a fancy carry case with pass-through charging.



Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐

LIGHT SHOW PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless with Lumectra

Was: $149.99

Now $134.99 at Best Buy



Another controller a little out of the ordinary, this is PowerA's first ever wireless controller for Xbox (thanks to a wireless dongle) and it comes with a magnetic charging stand. The controller boast hall effect sticks that twist to adjust height, and some showstopping lighting that can be changed on the fly.





BEST MID RANGE HEADSET Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3

Was: $199.99

Now: $149.99 at Amazon "The Stealth 700 (Gen 3) feels like it should be far more expensive, frankly. Dual wireless USB switching between Xbox and PC, dual sound mixing between Bluetooth and USB, premium quality and comfort, stunning, immaculate sound, and great features make this one of the best value premium headsets on the market.." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👉See at: Amazon.com

Xbox Gamer Gifts: Consoles

Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are fantastic gaming consoles; you can't go wrong with either console, here are the best deals right now on both boxes.

Xbox Series S — The affordable little box

BEST VALUE Xbox Series S 512TB White



was: $299.99

now $219.99 at BJs Wholesale (members only)



The best value console is the all digital 512GB Series S, but since the launch of the new 1TB models it's a little harder to get a good deal on. There's an alternative offer here at Best Buy for $249.99 if you're not a BJs member.

Xbox Series X — The most powerful Xbox console

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND Xbox Series X 2TB All-Digital (Galaxy) Edition

Was: $599.99

Now: $599.99 but with FREE $75 gift card at Best Buy "Unmatched value, a truly huge stable of studios building exclusive content, and power that rivals some of the most powerful gaming PCs out there. The Xbox Series X is the best video game console Microsoft ever made." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy.com

SNOWY Xbox Series X 1TB All-Digital (White) Edition

Was: $449.99

Now: $399.99 at Best Buy "The Xbox Series X hardware will not disappoint. It's powerful, sleek and modern, and games that are optimized to take advantage of all the new hardware will truly shine." — Jez Corden, Executive Editor Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy.com

Gamer Gifts: Xbox gift cards

What do you get the gamer who seems to have a game collection or accessory selection rivaling Santa's Grotto, a gift card! The best gift for both of you is letting them pick their own gift and saving you the headache. A gift card can be as thoughtful as a perfectly wrapped present, for you're bestowing upon them the splendid gift of choice.

Ok, it may seem that gift cards aren't the most imaginative choice, but an Xbox gift card is actually a very versatile gift and will be appreciated by any Xbox gamer for funding their habit. Credit with these can be used on anything in the Xbox and Microsoft stores. That's everything from games to accessories to extending Xbox Game Pass subscriptions. Speaking of which, you can get discounts on these if you're savvy about picking them up from third-party retailers, giving your loved one access to a sleigh-load of the best Xbox Game Pass games.

FOR THE GAMER THAT HAS EVERYTHING Xbox $100 gift card

Was: $100

Now: $88 at Newegg



Xbox Gift Cards are one of the most versatile gifts you can get for a loved one, or even to 'treat yo'self' to a new controller or any number of the amazing games on sale right now through the dashboard. To get this deal, add the gift card to checkout and use code BFDDY2A282, to deduct $12 off.



👉See at: Newegg

Handheld gaming gifts

All the Cloud Gaming ☁️ Logitech G Cloud (64GB)

Was: $299.99

Now: $259.99 at Best Buy "The Logitech G Cloud possesses plenty of potential and promise, but its imperfect experience (especially with Android) and high price tag prevent it from delivering on its vision of the future." — Zachary Boddy Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com

Simple Charging 💡 ASUS ROG Ally 65W Charger Dock

Was: $64.99

Now: $29.99 at Best Buy Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ @ Best Buy 👉See at: BestBuy.com