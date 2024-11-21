Live
LIVE Razer deals on BlackShark, DeathAdder, and more discounts on world-class gaming hardware for Black Friday 2024
The latest (and hottest) deals on Razer Blade laptops, Huntsman keyboards, and more.
Razer has a fantastic track record of high-quality gaming hardware releases, ranging from fully-fledged Blade gaming laptops to its most lightweight Viper mouse and the wealth of peripherals alongside it. Black Friday is the best time of the year to grab a deal on its world-class devices and accessories, and I'm rounding up the hottest discounts for you.
Some deals offer massive Black Friday discounts, like Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense headset, reduced by $100 at Best Buy, and there are plenty more just like it. As always, be sure to check your My Best Buy membership benefits if you're a subscriber, or check out Amazon Prime as an alternative.
• Shop all Razer Black Friday deals at Best Buy
Savings across multiple retailers are already live, following the usual trend of ignoring this year's November 29 date for Black Friday. I'm watching for new deals and sharing the best here, so keep this page bookmarked while I update it live throughout the week and into Cyber Monday after the weekend.
QUICK LINKS
- 💻Blade 18 Mercury Edition RTX 4090 laptop: was
$4,499.99now $3,599.99 at Woot
- 🖱️DeathAdder V3 mouse: was
$69.99now $44.99 at Best Buy
- ⌨️Huntsman V2 keyboard: was $189.99 now $99.99 at Best Buy
- 🎧BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed wireless headset:
was $129.99now $99.99 at Best Buy
- 🔊Leviathan V2 soundbar: was
$249.99 now $189.99 at Best Buy
I may review all manner of tech products and accessories from dozens of companies, but it wouldn't be far-fetched to call me Windows Central's resident "Razer expert." I've personally used and tested more Razer gear than I can count, so many of the discounted products you'll find in this article were reviewed (and recommended) by yours truly.
🔥HOTTEST DEALS🔥
Razer Blade 18 Mercury Edition laptop: Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4090
Was: $4,499.99
Now: $3,599.99 at Woot
"The RTX 4090 inside is still the most powerful GPU you can get in a laptop, and it performs best in the Blade 18 (2024) with zero issues running any game you can think of."
👉See at: Woot.com
Razer DeathAdder V3 mouse
Was: $69.99
Now: $44.99 at Best Buy
"More than justifies its price tag with incredible performance and a design so light it simply fades away in use. As long as you're okay with a wire and a right-handed design, the DeathAdder V3 is guaranteed not to disappoint."
👉See at: Best Buy
Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard
Was: $189.99
Now: $99.99 at Best Buy
"Refinements to the first-generation Huntsman are the name of the game, but even greatness can be made better and the Huntsman V2 is a stunning gaming keyboard."
👉See at: Best Buy
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed wireless headset
Was: $129.99
Now: $99.99 at Best Buy
"The uncompromised core experience of the critically acclaimed BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), but at a far lower price tag. The reality is slightly more complicated, but this is still an incredible wireless gaming headset and a killer value."
👉See at: Best Buy
Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar
Was: $249.99
Now: $189.99 at Best Buy
"Anyone looking for a high-quality soundbar and subwoofer setup for their desktop PC will find the Leviathan V2 produces an incredible sound, customizable with a software-based audio equalizer and RGB suite, but other connectivity options are seriously lacking."
👉See at: Best Buy
GAMING MICE
Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro mouse
Was: $149.99
Now: $119.99 at Best Buy
"Easily one of the best gaming mice you can buy today. If you don't want fancy RGB lighting and other unnecessary features, the wireless Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is about as good as you can get."
👉See at: Best Buy
GAMING HEADSETS
Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed wireless headset
Was: $199.99
Now: $149.99 at Best Buy
"An objectively fantastic gaming headset before considering the value of its swappable ear accessories and extra features. However, a nonremovable, necessary cable and a high price tag will deter gamers not wooed by the cuteness."
👉See at: Best Buy
GAMING KEYBOARDS
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro keyboard
Was: $219.99
Now: $129.99 at Best Buy
"Even if you’re not a gamer, I give the new DeathStalker V2 Pro a huge thumbs up. The low profile, optical keys, and how clean this keyboard looks make it perfect for anyone who wants a wireless setup that screams minimalism."
👉See at: Best Buy
LIVE: Latest Updates
Iterating on its predecessor with cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and Intel's 14th Gen Core i9-14900HX processor, the Blade 18's 2024 refresh comes with NVIDIA's most powerful RTX 4090 graphics card if you spring for the 'Mercury Edition.' It's a fancy name for silver, but it looked great on the Blade 14 (2023) Mercury Edition when we tested that and should suit its gigantic 18-inch sibling just fine. Able to run absolutely any PC game out there, the Razer Blade 18 is the company's high-end gaming laptop with the best components you could hope for.
As I said in my review, "There's really nothing else to it: the Razer Blade 18 is the best gaming laptop in the world. Thankfully, the 2024 refresh sticks with a design that's as subtle as possible and doesn't scream, "look at me, I'm a gamer," with oversaturated RGB."
This beast of a portable gaming workstation doesn't see too many deals that bring it down to the realms of normality, but Woot has it for a rare 20% discount, and it won't last long at this price. — Ben Wilson
💻Blade 18 Mercury Edition RTX 4090 laptop: was
$4,499.99 now $3,599.99 at Woot