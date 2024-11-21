LIVE Razer deals on BlackShark, DeathAdder, and more discounts on world-class gaming hardware for Black Friday 2024

Razer has a fantastic track record of high-quality gaming hardware releases, ranging from fully-fledged Blade gaming laptops to its most lightweight Viper mouse and the wealth of peripherals alongside it. Black Friday is the best time of the year to grab a deal on its world-class devices and accessories, and I'm rounding up the hottest discounts for you.

Some deals offer massive Black Friday discounts, like Razer's Kraken V3 HyperSense headset, reduced by $100 at Best Buy, and there are plenty more just like it. As always, be sure to check your My Best Buy membership benefits if you're a subscriber, or check out Amazon Prime as an alternative.

Savings across multiple retailers are already live, following the usual trend of ignoring this year's November 29 date for Black Friday. I'm watching for new deals and sharing the best here, so keep this page bookmarked while I update it live throughout the week and into Cyber Monday after the weekend.

Why You Should Trust Me Why You Should Trust Me Zachary Boddy (They / Them) Social Links Navigation Staff Writer, Razer Enthusiast I may review all manner of tech products and accessories from dozens of companies, but it wouldn't be far-fetched to call me Windows Central's resident "Razer expert." I've personally used and tested more Razer gear than I can count, so many of the discounted products you'll find in this article were reviewed (and recommended) by yours truly.

🔥HOTTEST DEALS🔥

Razer Blade 18 Mercury Edition laptop: Intel Core i9 14900HX CPU, 32GB RAM, RTX 4090

Was: $4,499.99

Now: $3,599.99 at Woot "The RTX 4090 inside is still the most powerful GPU you can get in a laptop, and it performs best in the Blade 18 (2024) with zero issues running any game you can think of." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Woot.com

Razer DeathAdder V3 mouse

Was: $69.99

Now: $44.99 at Best Buy "More than justifies its price tag with incredible performance and a design so light it simply fades away in use. As long as you're okay with a wire and a right-handed design, the DeathAdder V3 is guaranteed not to disappoint." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy

Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard

Was: $189.99

Now: $99.99 at Best Buy "Refinements to the first-generation Huntsman are the name of the game, but even greatness can be made better and the Huntsman V2 is a stunning gaming keyboard." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed wireless headset

Was: $129.99

Now: $99.99 at Best Buy "The uncompromised core experience of the critically acclaimed BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), but at a far lower price tag. The reality is slightly more complicated, but this is still an incredible wireless gaming headset and a killer value." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy

Razer Leviathan V2 soundbar

Was: $249.99

Now: $189.99 at Best Buy "Anyone looking for a high-quality soundbar and subwoofer setup for their desktop PC will find the Leviathan V2 produces an incredible sound, customizable with a software-based audio equalizer and RGB suite, but other connectivity options are seriously lacking." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy

GAMING MICE

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro mouse

Was: $149.99

Now: $119.99 at Best Buy "Easily one of the best gaming mice you can buy today. If you don't want fancy RGB lighting and other unnecessary features, the wireless Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro is about as good as you can get." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ 👉See at: Best Buy

GAMING HEADSETS

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed wireless headset

Was: $199.99

Now: $149.99 at Best Buy "An objectively fantastic gaming headset before considering the value of its swappable ear accessories and extra features. However, a nonremovable, necessary cable and a high price tag will deter gamers not wooed by the cuteness." Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 👉See at: Best Buy

GAMING KEYBOARDS