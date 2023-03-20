Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro PC headset review: Being a gamer never looked so good

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is an objectively fantastic gaming headset before considering the value of its swappable ear accessories and extra features. However, a nonremovable, necessary cable and a high price tag will deter gamers not wooed by the cuteness.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is one of the tech company's latest additions to its vast, sometimes confusing gaming headset range. A prime example of being greater than the sum of its parts, the Kitty V2 Pro offers a unique blend of high-quality sound, a dependable design, and a highly customizable, adorable aesthetic; while there are better options in a number of categories, no competitor is a one-to-one match.

After spending several weeks with it as my primary gaming headset, I can safely claim that the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is objectively awesome, with a suite of extra features that are sure to entice plenty of gamers. It's not perfect, though, and the retail price comparable to some fantastic wireless headsets prevents me from universally praising this cute gaming headset.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Pricing and availability

You won't get so much as a carrying case in the box, but you do get three sets of ears from which to choose. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro gaming headset retails for USD $199.99, and can be purchased directly from Razer or third-party retailers like Amazon. In the box, you get the Kitty V2 Pro headset, the interchangeable ears (Kitty, Bunny, and Bear), and the detachable Razer HyperClear mic.

You can purchase the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro in the standard Black colorway, as well as Razer's signature Quartz (think soft pink). Both colors are the same price, feature the same Razer Chroma RGB lighting in the earcups and attachable ears, and are available around the world via Razer's global network and partners.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro Connectivity Nonremovable USB Type-A cable (2m) Drivers 50mm Razer TriForce Titanium Frequency 20Hz to 20,000Hz Impedance 32 ohms Audio features Razer 7.1 surround sound Row 5 - Cell 0 THX Spatial Audio Mic Detachable, unidirectional Razer HyperClear cardioid Mic frequency 100Hz to 10,000Hz Headset controls Mic mute button Row 9 - Cell 0 Volume wheel Extra features Razer Chroma w/ Stream Reactive Row 11 - Cell 0 Interchangeable Kitty, Bear, and Bunny ears Row 12 - Cell 0 Cosplay Mode Weight 332g (headset only) Row 14 - Cell 0 40g (Kitty ears) Row 15 - Cell 0 40g (Bear ears) Row 16 - Cell 0 67g (Bunny ears) Row 17 - Cell 0 10.8g (mic only)

The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro's primary platform is absolutely Windows PC, but it's listed as being compatible with PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch (in Docked mode), as well. I did plug the headset into my Xbox Series X just for fun, and while the Cosplay Mode was activated for its Razer Chroma lighting, the headset does not function with Xbox consoles.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Design and build quality

From every angle, the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a pretty great looking headset. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

If you've ever seen a Razer Kraken gaming headset, then the Kitty V2 Pro should be immediately familiar. Characterized by circular earcups that seamlessly transition into oval earpads, with a glossy Razer logo embedded in the center, the Kitty V2 Pro is constructed entirely of high-quality, matte plastic (and metal bands to support the headband).

It's quite an attractive gaming headset, although there are certainly competitors on the market with sleeker designs made from more premium materials. Still, the Kitty V2 Pro has wonderful build quality and feels durable enough to survive years of hardcore gaming sessions. There's some creaking when flexing the headband, but I wasn't ever concerned that this headset would fall apart on me.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro has wonderful build quality, durable enough to survive years of gaming.

The interchangeable ears are attached to the plastic headband via three metal pins framing a simple port to power the RGB lights. The metal pins secure the ears to corresponding holes drilled into the Kitty V2 Pro. You have to be aggressive to tear the ears out of the headband in order to change them — almost concerningly so — but the tradeoff is that the ears feel very solid when installed. Apart from the tiniest amount of wiggle, the ears more or less seem like a permanent aspect of the headset's construction.

The connectors for the Kitty V2 Pro's headset are simple, but they get the job done. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

I'm not certain how well the ears' connectors will hold up after hundreds of changes, but at least after a few changes and weeks of use, the ears cling to the headset with the exact same tenacity they did fresh out of the box. Beyond that, it's worth noting that the headband and earpad cushions are not user replaceable or easily removed, so the Kitty V2 Pro's comfort levels may degrade as the cushions wear out following years of use.

Finally, I'm not a fan of the cable Razer used for the Kitty V2 Pro. For one, it is permanently attached to the headset. Considering the biggest point of failure for any wired headset is tearing or fraying in the cable, it's concerning that you can't easily replace it. While it does seem well reinforced, I'll always prefer a removable cable (not just for repairs, but also to help protect the headset and cable during travel).

The cable is also abnormally stiff, to the point where every cinch, bend, and twist from its packaging remain after several weeks of use. While it is a high-quality braided cable, it hunches around my desk in stark contrast to the soft, flexible cable of the Razer DeathAdder V3 mouse I'm also currently reviewing (stay tuned). The Kitty V2 Pro's cable is just so there, all the time, and it's hard not to notice it every time you move the headset or adjust it while playing. If only I could replace it with a better alternative...

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Comfort

I love the added touch of numbered lines on the metal headbands, which makes it much easier to ensure your headset is fitted properly. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro may be the most comfortable gaming headset I currently have on hand, but it's never by particularly large margins. My daily driver on PC for the last few years has been the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas, which is very comfy for long-term use. However, the Kitty V2 Pro sits better on my haed with more fine-tuned clamping force, and is lighter and less noticeable.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2, which I use with my Xbox Series X, is unbelievably comfortable to wear for a heavier wireless headset, but Razer's adorable gaming headset feels less stuffy around my ears after extended gaming sessions. In short, the Kitty V2 Pro is lovely to wear and use, and Razer did an excellent job with the comfort and ergonomics of this headset.

If I could change anything, though, it'd be the headband cushion. While not as bad as the Surface Headphones 2 (which can hurt the top of your head after a few hours of listening), the Kitty V2 Pro's headband padding is too thin, verging on "uncomfortable" following a long gaming session. Over time, wear may make this padding even worse. Perhaps the interchangeable ears restrict the space Razer has for thicker padding, but I'd still like to see improvement here regardless.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Sound quality

The Kraken Kitty V2 Pro sounds even better than it looks, which is great considering the price tag. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Sound quality is obviously a particularly important aspect of any prospective gaming headset, so it's fortunate that Razer is delivering a very respectable experience with the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. Equipped with Razer's customary 50mm TriForce Titanium drivers (the same units found in several other flashy Razer headsets), the Kitty V2 Pro sounds delightful no matter what you throw at it.

Listening to music, engaging in video conferences, watching videos, or playing competitive games — the Kitty V2 Pro handled it all with aplomb, offering deep punchy bass, accentuated mids and highs, and a great overall balance. It, like all other gaming headsets, leans more toward those low and high frequencies to help you pick out subtle footsteps and audio callouts without missing any of the action. Still, I didn't have to touch any of the included equalizer settings to tweak the audio. The Kitty V2 Pro sounds heccin' good.

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro has all the features I expect alongside its fantastic sound quality.

Yes, there are plenty of included settings in Razer Synapse to customize the audio profile, too. There are Bass Boost, Sound Normalizer, and Voice Clarity options (off by default), as well as a respectable equalizer with multiple presets and easy-to-use sliders to tinker with things to your heart's content. The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro also supports 7.1 Surround Sound and THX Spatial Audio out of the box, with in-depth options to choose what sound profile your headset uses in every application and game, and ways to tweak the various modes the spatial audio uses.

Razer Synapse isn't always perfect, but the Kitty V2 Pro has all the features I expect from a premium gaming headset, with a plethora of ways to customize the sound experience. Fortunately, most players shouldn't have to do much, since this headset sounds wonderful directly out of the box. This is by far the best-sounding gaming headset I have at my disposal.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Mic quality

I was surprised by the quality of the mic, typically a weakpoint for many gaming headsets. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is also equipped with a surprisingly capable mic. It's a fairly typical Razer HyperClear cardioid mic, which is easily detachable should you have little need for it. There's a mic mute button built directly into the headset, as well. In games, video conferences, and recording throwaway messages in Windows' Sound Recorder app, the Kitty V2 Pro's mic sound considerably clearer than both of my Turtle Beach headsets.

Speaking to the Windows Central's team in meetings, everyone reported that I sounded good using the Kitty V2 Pro, with one person mentioning that they were surprised by the quality (having been disappointed by the mics in some older Razer headsets they tested). While the mic on this headset will never compare to a dedicated streaming mic, it was more than good enough for my uses. Seeing as mics tend to seem like an afterthought with many other gaming headsets, this is a good thing.

Razer Synapse also provides multiple mic settings, including an equalizer, options to turn on mic monitoring or alter the base volume, and a handful of enhancement features like Volume Normalization, Voice Clarity, and Noise Cancellation. I turned off Volume Normalization, since it seemed to struggle a bit when my voice went from high to low (I have vocal stims), making my voice sound muffled at lower notes. Otherwise, I'm also happy with the features offered with the Kitty V2 Pro to improve the mic experience.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Extra features

Over 16 million colors, dozens of effects, and three adorable sets of ears. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

So far, the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is a respectable headset in every department; but for $200 as a wired-only headset, it needs to nail the basics. What helps justify the Kitty V2 Pro's high asking price is the extra features it has that you can't quite find in other headsets. Razer has a few things up its sleeve to appeal to the gamers that just can't help but be cute, and it's the finishing touch that makes the Kitty V2 Pro a truly worthwhile headset.

Look, I'll say it: I love the ears. They look great, and it's awesome that you can swap them out if you'd rather be a bear or a rabbit than a cat. Now, they actually light up, making it easier to customize your headset and help the ears stand out. Razer Chroma continues to be the gold standard for RGB lighting; the Kitty V2 Pro supports the entire world of fancy effects and colors that the platform offers.

I love the ears on the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, and it's awesome that you can swap between different kinds.

Additionally, this headset supports Razer's Stream Reactive lighting, meaning streamers can configure their Kitty V2 Pro to dynamically react to stream alerts, actions, and much more. Want to pose with your headset even when you're away from your PC? Cosplay Mode means the Kitty V2 Pro stores its current Chroma profile on the headset, so it lights up whenever it's connected to power, including portable power banks. Sure, my Xbox Series X can't actually use the Kitty V2 Pro, but it can certainly make the headset glow.

The only issue I encountered is that, for whatever reason, my Kraken Kitty V2 Pro refuses to automatically enable the lights when my PC is first powered on. I can see the lights flash along with everything else during the startup process, but then the Kitty V2 Pro goes dark when the rest of my setup adapts my settings. I have to unplug the Kitty V2 Pro and plug it in again to get the RGB lights to flash on. It's a minor inconvenience, but a strange one.

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Competition

Its most aggressive stance (bear ears and a red color), the Kitty V2 Pro is ready to go to war with any would-be competitor. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

There are a million and one great gaming headsets, and many of them are solid competitors for the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. Pick any of the best PC gaming headsets and you'll likely be content. However, only one of them features the cute aesthetic of the Kitty V2 Pro. If you want a great headset with adorable ears, your only real option is Razer (there are countless no-name companies making cheap variants of cat-ear headsets, but none of them compare).

Inside the Razer world, the Kitty V2 Pro stands at the top of this particular niche market. The Razer Kraken Kitty can still be had for $149.99, but the Kitty V2 Pro is, understandably, superior in every single way and, in my opinion, worth the added cost. There's also the wireless Kraken BT Kitty Edition, but this headset is even more inferior to the Kitty V2 Pro, with its only advantage being that it's wireless (and there are much better wireless gaming headsets).

If you want the aesthetic of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, then this is the best headset for you.

If you're not looking at the Kitty V2 Pro for its design, though, you can find plenty of amazing gaming headsets that may offer a little more for your money. The Razer Kraken V3 Pro should offer a very similar design and sound profile, but is entirely wireless and features Razer's HyperSense haptics (and costs the same as the Kitty V2 Pro). The Razer BlackShark V2 is an excellent, eSports-focused wired gaming headset for half the cost of the Kitty V2 Pro, with a wireless variant still undercutting Razer's flagship catlike headset.

Outside of Razer, there are plenty of incredible headsets from SteelSeries, Turtle Beach, and LucidSound that could entice you away either with more features (usually wireless connectivity) in the same price range or similar quality for less. If you want some ideas, you can check our list of best Xbox headsets, as many are also compatible with Windows PCs.

If the aesthetic of the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro is what appeals to you, though, and you love this design as much as I do, the Kitty V2 Pro is the best headset for you (and there's no competition).

Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro: Should you buy it?

Razer did a great job with the Kraken Kitty V2 Pro, although its appeal will be understandably limited. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

You should buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro if ...

You want a premium, design-focused gaming headset with cat, bunny, or bear ears

You don't mind paying extra for the best headset with these features

You're okay with a wired-only headset

You should not buy the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro if ...

You want the absolute best bang for your buck

You need a wireless headset

You don't care about the interchangeable ears

Justifying a $200 price tag for a wired gaming headset with some attachable ears may seem complicated on paper, but it's actually very straightforward with the Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro. Do you want cat ears on your gaming headset? Great, this is the one to get. It's durable and comfortable, it sounds amazing, it has a solid mic, it's packed with extra features, and it looks absolutely perfect for any gamer who desires this aesthetic. Is it worth $200? I think it is.

Of course, I've also wanted a headset with cat ears for years, now, so I'm happy to accept a slightly higher retail price in exchange for an admittedly more complicated, niche design. What's important is that the Kitty V2 Pro is, at its core, a fantastic gaming headset that nails all of the fundamentals and gives you a great experience — it also just comes with cat, bunny, and bear ears in the box for which you pay a little extra. If you're in the market for a premium wired headset and you dig the ears, just buy this headset.