Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed headset review: A lot more value for a little less quality

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed almost seems like an impossible value proposition at first — the uncompromised core experience of the critically acclaimed BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), but at a far lower price tag. The reality is slightly more complicated, but this is still an incredible wireless gaming headset and a killer value.

If you've been looking at premium wireless gaming headsets in the near future, it's almost certain that you've come across the critically acclaimed Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), a refresh of an already popular esports-focused gaming headset. The BlackShark V2 Pro is genuinely excellent for $200, and is an easy recommendation. But what if I told you that you can get 99% of that experience for a full $70 less?

That's the value proposition of the new Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed, a $130 headset from Razer that offers an identical core audio experience as its much more expensive sibling, but cuts back in smart ways to deliver it at a far lower price tag. I've been using the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed alongside my daily driver, the BlackShark V2 Pro, and Razer has yet another win here. The company's investments in expanding its portfolio of gaming accessories to the budget sector continues with fervor.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Pricing and specifications

There's not a lot in the box, but it's more than enough to have a good time gaming. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Pricing highlights

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed has an MSRP of just $129.99 at Razer, a savings of $70 versus the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023).

At that price, you're getting an almost identical core experience to the BlackShark V2 Pro, but with reduced build quality and a missing feature.

The box includes the headset, the wireless dongle, and a cable to plug the dongle in and charge the headset.

Value rating: 5/5

Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Price: $129.99

Drivers: Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers (12-28,000Hz, 32 Ohms)

Mic: Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic (nondetachable, unidirectional)

Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless via 2.4GHz USB dongle, Bluetooth 5.2, wired via USB Type-C

Battery life: Up to 70 hours, fast charging via USB Type-C

Weight: 280g (0.61lbs)

Other features: Smart Switch button w/ 5 onboard sound profiles, Razer Synapse support, THX Spatial Audio

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is incredibly straightforward in its positioning — do you want a high-end, esports-focused wireless gaming headset without paying the same that the pros do? Well, this headset offers the same sound quality, mic quality, battery life, wireless connectivity, and design language as a headset that costs $70 more than it.

Surely, you must lose something in exchange for that value, right? Yes, but not nearly as much as you might think... But I'll get into all that. For now, just know that the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed has a retail price of $129.99 USD (€149.99 elsewhere in the world). That's a compelling price tag that puts it in line with other upper-range budget headsets. The headset is available practically anywhere Razer does business, and can also be found at third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

In the box, you get the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed headset (with its nondetachable mic), the Razer HyperSpeed USB Type-C wireless dongle, and a USB Type-C to Type-A braided cable that can be used to charge the headset, plug it into your device for a wired experience, or plug the wireless dongle into your device for a wireless experience. There's no carrying case or anything like that here.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Design and build quality

New textures on the volume dial and buttons are welcome, but everything else is a downgrade. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Design & build quality highlights

Design is almost identical to the BlackShark V2 Pro, but with some refinements.

However, build quality takes a noticeable and substantial downgrade versus the BlackShark V2 Pro.

The plastic is lower quality, the fabric doesn't feel as durable, and the mic is entirely nondetachable.

Design rating: 3.5/5

Design & build quality overview Materials: Plastic construction with fabric padding, metal-reinforced headband and headset sliders

Weight: 280g (0.61lbs)

Cup dimensions: 62 x 42mm (2.44 x 1.65in)

Other details: Memory foam cushions, nondetachable mic

Spoiler alert: The biggest areas in which the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed compromises in order to hit its lowered price point is in the build quality and comfort. Cuts had to be made somewhere, of course, and this is where they're all happening. Fortunately, the overall design is practically identical to the BlackShark V2 Pro, with its pilot-inspired design language and prominent volume dial. In fact, Razer made a handful of refinements here, adding a lovely, ridged texture to the volume dial and a sandpaper-like texture to the headset buttons.

Elsewhere, the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed looks and feels its price tag — and occasionally falls behind the competition in this price range. The plastic used to construct the headset is noticeably cheaper-feeling, with a rough texture and sharper edges. The fabric used for the padding isn't as breathable as the microtextured fabric of the BlackShark V2 Pro, and doesn't feel nearly as durable, either.

The mic, which is mostly identical to its more expensive counterpart, is also entirely nondetachable. There's no way to stowaway or remove the mic, and making repairs in the (common) occurrence of mic failure (or more specifically, the connecting cable) is far more difficult now. All of this together doesn't install a ton of confidence in me regarding the long-term durability of this headset. To be fair, it's far closer to the expected for this price range, but it's worth highlighting the few differences between the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed and BlackShark V2 Pro.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Comfort

This headset is fine on its own, but it doesn't compare well to the Pro variant. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Comfort highlights

Despite its lower weight, the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed isn't as comfortable as its more expensive variant.

The clamping force isn't as refined, and the fabric used in the padding and cushions is both less breathable and less isolating.

While build quality is in line with what I expect at this price range, other headsets in the category do a little better with overall comfort.

I praised the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro for its supreme comfort and fit, and the perfect compromise between breathability and sound isolation wrought by the microtexture on the padding and cushions. Unfortunately, despite boasting a decently lower weight and a near-identical design, the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed cannot lay claim to the same level of comfort.

There's definitely less refinement to the clamping force and the way the headset rests on your head, likely due to the decrease in build quality and materials used, but most of it comes down to the padding. The memory foam padding just doesn't feel as inviting as on the BlackShark V2 Pro, and the faux leather fabric used here doesn't provide the same level of passive noise cancellation, isn't as breathable, and simple doesn't feel as comfortable on the skin as the fabric used in the BlackShark V2 Pro.

That doesn't mean this isn't a comfortable headset. I could still use it for hours without significant discomfort — but this is one area that competing headsets are now excelling. The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is comfy, but not as comfy as its more expensive variant or the best of its direct competitors.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Sound quality

Sound quality is the saving grace here, though, as it's very good. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Sound quality highlights

The speakers and drivers are essentially identical to the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro.

That means you're getting a first-class audio experience specially tuned for competitive gaming.

The only real difference is that the mic seems to lose an internal pop filter, but most users won't notice.

Audio rating: 5/5

Audio overview Drivers: Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers

Speaker frequency response: 12Hz to 28,000Hz

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Microphone: Razer HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, unidirectional

Mic frequency response: 100Hz to 10,000Hz

Sampling rate: 32KHz

Other details: SBC Bluetooth 5.2 codec, THX Spatial Audio support, external mic pop filter, five onboard sound profiles

The headlining feature of the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is that its core user experience — audio, battery life, and wireless performance — are utterly identical to the BlackShark V2 Pro. That means you're getting the same premium 50mm drivers and the same industry-leading HyperClear Super Wideband mic. I love the BlackShark V2 Pro at $200, so you're understandably getting an excellent audio experience here for just $130.

It's worth mentioning that one of the only features you really lose in this headset versus the BlackShark V2 Pro are the pro-tuned FPS sound profiles. You still get five generic onboard sound profiles you can switch between (and customize), so this isn't an omission most people are liable to notice. Even without those pro-tuned sound profiles, though, this headset is very specifically geared toward gaming. That means you get incredible detail and space, but the tone isn't as warm as many people might prefer for listening to busy, multi-instrument music.

I only use my BlackShark V2 Pro for gaming and video conferences, though, and for that the sound quality is simply unrivaled versus other headsets I've tested. It's crisp, all the right areas are punchy, and I never miss a moment. The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed offers the exact same experience for way less money, so if all you need is a very, very good sounding headset for gaming, there's nothing in this price range that directly competes.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Mic quality

The mic, especially, is significantly better than basically any other headset in this class. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Mic quality highlights

The Razer HyperClear Super Wideband mic is still a mouthful, but it's also still hands-down the very best mic on any gaming headset.

You lose the internal pop filter here, which most people won't notice, and the mic is no longer detachable, which more people will notice.

The mic records clear, detailed audio with a wide soundstage and excellent background noise cancellation. It's great.

Mics on gaming headsets are just, generally speaking, not good. Most are serviceable for casual gamers in voice chats or the occasional phone call, but that's about it. With the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, Razer set out to change that, redesigning the mic for greater clarity, detail, noise cancellation, accuracy, and overall quality. Oh, and it succeeded, too. The BlackShark V2 Pro still has one of the best mics on any gaming headset, even good enough for light content creation or streaming.

Well, this is once again an area where the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed offers a nearly identical experience. That puts it well above literally any headset in this price range. You apparently lose an internal pop filter (you still have the external one), but I didn't really notice the difference. I am sad that the mic is no longer detachable (nor is it retractable in any way), which makes me mildly concerned about durability. Still, the mic quality is excellent.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Connectivity

Now you can plug in directly, in addition to 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Connectivity highlights

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless is here once again, with a USB Type-C dongle attached via a cable.

Wireless performance is flawless, and you get even more options this time around with wired support.

There's still no multi-source audio mixing, but the headset is great at switching between sources as needed and media controls are present.

Connection rating: 4.5/5

Connectivity overview Connectivity: Razer HyperSpeed Wireless via USB Type-C 2.4GHz dongle, wireless via Bluetooth 5.2, wired via USB Type-C port

Platforms: Windows PC, PlayStation, Switch, Android, iOS

Other details: SBC Bluetooth 5.2 audio codec, no multi-source audio mixing, Smart Switch button, media controls on power button

Sorry, you still can't use a Razer BlackShark headset with Xbox, not even with the USB dongle. Like the BlackShark V2 Pro, this headset also still doesn't support multi-source audio mixing, making it less effective as a multipurpose headset. That being said, the all-around wireless experience is the same on the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed as the Pro, meaning it's excellent.

Also, you now have the option to plug the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed into your PC directly, a feature that was strangely omitted from the more expensive BlackShark V2 Pro. It's useful to have in a pinch when you're battery is running low or there's a lot of wireless interference, although that shouldn't be a problem often thanks to this headset's solid battery life and impeccable wireless performance.

Razer HyperSpeed continues to be fantastic with no stutters or noticeable latency and great sound quality. Bluetooth 5.2 is also solid, even without audio mixing. Sure, you can only play audio from one device at a time, but the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed will actually stay connected to multiple devices, and can automatically switch sources at times. If you're playing games and get a call on your phone, for example, it'll switch to your phone for the duration of the call, then switch back. Again, though, this just isn't as good as audio mixing and relies on the headset getting it right.

The experience of connecting to devices, switching between HyperSpeed and Bluetooth, and controlling your headset is pretty intuitive. The power button is used for initial connections and pairing, while the Smart Switch button handles quick source switching and sound profile changes. When you're connected via Bluetooth, the power button doubles as all of your media controls, with the expected single, double, and triple presses. Finally, you get an onboard mic mute that works as expected, as well as the volume dial that's dead simple to use.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Battery life

Battery life is identical to the BlackShark V2 Pro, so you don't have to worry about longevity. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Battery life highlights

The battery life is also the same as the BlackShark V2 Pro, rated up to 70 hours.

Again, this estimate is perfectly accurate, and sometimes even feels a little under what you can actually expect.

The charging experience is simple and effortless thanks to USB Type-C.

Battery rating: 4.5/5

Battery overview Battery life: Up to 70 hours

Charging: Fast charging via USB Type-C (6 hours per 15 minutes of charging)

Other details: Option to use wired via USB Type-C

You guessed it, the battery experience here is the same as the more expensive BlackShark V2 Pro. That is to say, this headset lasts a bloody long time and is easy to keep topped off. 70 hours is a very respectable time for any wireless gaming headset to last, and I'm still impressed by the accuracy of that estimate. There's no overexaggerating here, I can reliably get 70 hours or more of usage out of my BlackShark V2 Pro every time, and that also appears to be the case here.

Other wireless gaming headsets are starting to match or even surpass this number, but I have no complaints about the longevity of the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed. It lasts more than long enough for my uses, and it charges relatively fast. Also, the option to use the headset wired means you always have a back up should your battery die.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Extra features

Its feature set is almost identical to the BlackShark V2 Pro, minus the additional pro-tuned FPS profiles. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Extra features highlights

This is a very focused, competitive gaming headset, so there's not much in the way of extraneous features.

The onboard sound profiles are nice to have when you're changing between tasks, though.

Razer Synapse also gives you control over these sound profiles, as well as various features for the sound quality and mic.

Other features rating: 4/5

This isn't a Razer Kraken or Nari headset, so there's not any extra or experimental features here. It's a focused wireless gaming headset aiming to give players the best possible performance, and it does so. That being said, you still have five onboard sound profiles you can near-instantaneously switch between on the fly, which is useful when you go from gaming to listening to music to watching a movie to talking with your friends.

Once again, though, you get these onboard sound profiles or THX Spatial Audio. You can't quickly switch between them without Razer Synapse. Speaking of Razer Synapse, it's also here in all its glory, with some nice-to-have features like bass boost, voice clarity, sound normalization, and a host of mic features (including an equalizer).

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Competition

There are better built and more premium headsets, but few will sound or perform as good as this one. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

There are more gaming headsets than you can shake a very large stick at, and a lot of them are quite good right now. Companies are getting better at delivering quality products, so how does the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed compare? Well, the most obvious comparison is to the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). The V2 HyperSpeed costs $70 less, and all you lose on paper are some onboard pro-tuned FPS sound profiles. If that sounds too good to be true, that's because it is — sort of. That $70 is mostly getting you a lot more fit and finish in the V2 Pro, as it feels less hollow, has more refined construction, should be more durable, and is more comfortable to wear.

If you don't need a wireless connection, you can get great wired gaming headsets for a little less than this. The Corsair HS50 Pro is $25-35 less than the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed, and should offer similar comfort and sound quality (but a considerably worse mic). The brand-new HyperX Cloud 3 Wired at $100 is even better, with a more comfortable fit and a solid detachable mic. If you want that without the cable, the HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless is actually $40 more than the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed, but you are still getting great comfort and build quality, plus an even greater 120 hours of battery life.

The Alienware Dual-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW720H) costs $20 more than the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed, but you're also getting great comfort and some RGB lighting. You could also consider the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless, which is ridiculously affordable and supports Xbox, but it's an older headset with older hardware. The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7X looks and feels great, and supports both Xbox and multi-source audio mixing, but you're also paying $50 more to own it.

Of course, you can't go wrong with any of the options on our list of the best PC gaming headsets.

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Score card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attribute Notes Rating Value Offering a nearly identical audio experience as a far more expensive headset is a surefire way to be one of the best values in PC gaming. 5/5 Design Cuts had to be made somewhere, and they were mostly made in the build quality and comfort of this headset. It's still good, though. 3.5/5 Audio With the same drivers and mic as the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), how could this not be amazing gaming headset? 5/5 Connectivity A decent Bluetooth experience and the added option for wired makes up for the lack of Xbox support and multi-source audio mixing. 4.5/5 Battery A reliable 70 hours of continued usage continues to be excellent here. The option to plug in also means you always have a back up. 4.5/5 Other features Razer Synapse gives you some helpful additional options, and onboard sound profiles are good to have, but there's not a lot. 4/5

BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed: Final thoughts

The Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is another hit from Razer, this time prioritizing value over quality. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

You should buy this if ...

✅You want an excellent wireless PC gaming headset on a budget With the same audio, wireless, and battery experience of the more expensive BlackShark V2 Pro (2023), this headset is an incredible value that bests much of the competition in almost every core category.

✅You're only interested in the best gaming experience. The BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed can double as a multipurpose pair of headphones, but its tuning and feature set are specifically tailored toward competitive gaming, making it one of the best in its class at what it does.

You should not buy this if ...

❌You need the best comfort and build quality The biggest weakness for the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed is that it's just not as comfortable as its best competitors, and its overall fit and finish leaves some to be desired. If this is important to you, it may be worth paying extra for the BlackShark V2 Pro or looking elsewhere.

❌You need extra features like multi-source audio mixing or Xbox support This headset's highly focused approach to a pure, high-performance gaming experience does mean you lose out on features like multi-source audio mixing (although you do get pretty good Bluetooth support). This headset's also a no-go on Xbox, sadly.

My first question to Razer when I was told about the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed was "Why should anyone buy the V2 Pro now?" Razer gave me a relatively vague answer about how the V2 Pro was catered toward true professionals, while the V2 HyperSpeed was designed for casual gamers who still wanted a pro-level experience.

After using this headset for a while, though, I know the real answer — the V2 Pro (2023) is the headset for those who want the performance and the premium quality. The V2 HyperSpeed is for those willing to trade that quality for a lower price tag. This headset just isn't built as well as its more expensive sibling. You won't see Razer marketing that part of it, though. On paper, all you lose is a couple grams of weight and the pro-tuned FPS profiles most players don't really need.

That does mean the Razer BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed outperforms many of its closest competitors in sound quality, mic quality, wireless performance, and battery life, but often loses out when it comes to overall fit and finish. It's also a comfortable headset, but not as comfortable as the best in this category. At just $130, though, it's a fantastic value for anyone who really just wants a very, very good headset. Because at the end of the day, this is an awesome wireless PC gaming headset.