PSA: This is the one Xbox / PC gaming accessory you should NOT buy for Black Friday — get this instead

As good as the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is, it's only good for about six months or so.

This is a bit of an anti-deal post, because what I'm about to recommend is not actually on sale, and the product that I'm telling you not to buy actually is on sale.

Yes, this is an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 post, as you might've guessed from the banner image up there. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is on sale right now at 17% off at Amazon, but you absolutely shouldn't buy it. I'm in the process of updating our official review on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 in the coming weeks to reflect my full reasons why, but in the interim, for those hunting deals on the best Xbox accessories, I wanted to write this quick PSA.

The main reason to buy an Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 are all those shiny premium features. The charge dock is superb. The battery life is insane. The back paddles give you an advantage. The configurability is sublime. However, I've gone through three of these controllers as of writing. My Elden Ring obsession over the past couple of years ruined not one, but two Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 controllers. I have one at my parent's place for when I visit there, and one at my partner's place where I typically live. Both are now dead. The right bumper no longer works on either of them, and the stick drift makes some games like STALKER 2 unplayable, when they have tuned the deadzones to a bit sensitive. And to make matters worse, it seems that Microsoft is no longer accepting repairs on these in some markets — indicating that a successor may be around the corner.

Either way, there's a better controller that you SHOULD buy to get a boost in Xbox and PC gaming, and while it's not on sale right now, it's still absolutely the better option. Say hi to the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro.

Why you should buy the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro over the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

While the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has the Wolverine V3 Pro beat on battery life and charging convenience with its dock, the wear and tear and quality issues make it impossible to recommend in 2024. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

I recently wrote an article giving an in-depth look at what makes the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro better than the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, but it ultimately boils down to wear and tear above all else.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro uses Razer's switches, and the firm has been making mice and keyboards for years. The V3 Pro hasn't been out for very long, but the clicky, tactile buttons and triggers give me a huge degree of confidence that it's not going to fall apart on me the same way my three Xbox Elite Controller Series 2s have.

I had similar issues with the first Xbox Elite Controller, albeit with the rubber grips falling off. This time around, the Series 2 has a notorious quality issue with its right bumper that have been replicated by plenty of people across the web if you search on socials and reddit. It's not impossible to repair to be fair, but it's also a pain, and requires special tools which infer additional costs.

The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro matches the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 in almost every way. It has the same trigger locks for more rapid firing, it has profiles that can be set up and adjusted. It even has Chroma lighting and back paddles. The paddles are great for competitive play, since you'll be able to activate jumps and reloads without having to take your thumbs off the movement sticks.

Get this instead of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Where the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 has it beat is on modularity for one thing. There are a range of additional sticks and adjustable parts to speak of. The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 bundle also comes with a powerful charging dock, which is arguably the best battery charger for Xbox in the business. The Elite Controller has an absolutely monstrous battery too, it simply doesn't run out. The Wolverine V3 Pro by comparison has a "decent" all-day battery life, but if you forget to plug it in after use you could find yourself out of juice. Also, Razer tends to get cheap when it comes to batteries. I could see the Wolverine V3 Pro battery degrading more rapidly over time than the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2, but it's hard to test that without a time machine — but my Razer mice tend to need charging every day after a year or so now.

Having to charge the controller more often is preferable to the bumpers straight up not working though, which is an eventuality that seems to be inevitable for all Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 models. I have one standard Series 2 and one from the Xbox Design Lab, and both have succumbed to the same issue.

Furthermore, it doesn't help that the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is no longer repairable via Microsoft. I wanted to look up getting the controller repaired officially through Microsoft before attempting cracking it open myself, only to be hit with a "this service is not available in your area" message. I'm based in Europe, so it might be a regional thing, but it's also not exactly encouraging even if you're in the United States.

So yeah! There's my PSA. For Black Friday / Cyber Monday, even without a deal attached, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro is still the best Xbox controller you can buy right now. It's also a bit cheaper than the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 bundle with the charge dock, and significantly cheaper in its Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament wired edition, too.

