Forget waiting: I found 11 early Black Friday Xbox controller deals ripe for the picking

Black Friday is still a month away, but great Xbox controller deals are already here.

The holidays are nearly upon us, and as savvy shoppers everywhere know, that means Black Friday is, too. The post-Thanksgiving sales event and its online-focused Cyber Monday extension are some of the best times to get everything from new furniture and appliances to useful accessories and electronics, and if you're a gamer, they also present a perfect opportunity to get new Xbox controllers for less.

A new controller is arguably the most valuable peripheral you can get to pair with your Xbox console or Windows PC, as having a quality gamepad in your hands will ensure your gaming experience is smooth and comfortable. Some advanced controllers even have special bonus features like extra paddle buttons or trigger locks that can give you an edge in competitive games; others have aesthetic additions like RGB lighting or snazzy miniature screens.

Black Friday may still be a month away, but many excellent early deals have actually gone live now — and no matter what you're looking for in a controller, there's a very good chance something that's currently on sale will satisfy your needs. To help you find your perfect gamepad and save big on it, too, I've put together a detailed list of all the best Xbox controller deals I've found while scouring digital storefronts below.

Black Friday 2024: Best early Xbox controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller

Was: $59.99

Now: $44.49 at Walmart Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ "It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but the Xbox Series X|S Controller delivers a fantastic ergonomic form factor, excellent tactile button responses, and slickly improves upon an already stellar design." Launch date: 2020 Features: Wireless for Xbox (and Windows PC w/ adapter), Bluetooth, USB-C port and cable (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Players that simply want Microsoft's standard and affordable Xbox controller, or something capable of wireless usage through Xbox/Bluetooth wireless ❌Avoid if: You're after a less expensive alternative, or a pricier, more advanced gamepad 💰Price check: $44.49 at Target (Red)

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Was: $179.99

Now: $140 at Walmart Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ "What you get with the Elite Series 2 is premium quality, premium features, and premium convenience. It's the best of the best, and unfortunately, that doesn't come cheap. If you can stomach that price point, though, you won't regret it." Launch date: 2021 Features: Carrying case, extra thumbsticks and D-pad, thumbstick tension control key, rubberized grips, trigger locks, charging dock, rechargeable batteries w/ 40-hour battery life, four detachable paddle buttons, wireless for Xbox (and Windows PC w/ adapter), Bluetooth, USB-C port and cable (wired use and charging), 3.5mm audio jack 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Hardcore players that want a very advanced version of the regular Xbox controller with tons of nifty features ❌Avoid if: You only game casually or need something budget-friendly 💰Price check: $140.99 at Target

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 Core

Was: $129.99

Now: $95.99 at Target (Red) Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐½ "The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 "Core" shaves off some of the bells and whistles to make its retail price more palatable, and in that, I'd say its a success. While the lack of paddles is perhaps the most irritating aspect of the package, aftermarket paddles can be incredibly cheap." Launch date: 2022 Features: Thumbstick tension control key, rubberized grips, trigger locks, rechargeable batteries w/ 40-hour battery life, wireless for Xbox (and Windows PC w/ adapter), Bluetooth, USB-C port and cable (wired use and charging), 3.5mm audio jack 👀See at: Target ✅Perfect for: People who like the sound of the features on the regular Elite Controller Series 2 itself, but don't care about a case, a charging dock, spare parts, or paddle buttons and want to save money ❌Avoid if: You need something affordable, or you don't mind paying extra for the goodies you get with the standard Elite Controller Series 2 💰Price check: $114.99 at Walmart (White) | $115.83 at Walmart (Blue)

Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma

Was: $149.99

Now: $91 at Amazon (White) Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ "The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is an excellent controller, with arguably superior sticks and buttons than the official Xbox controller itself. The extra features sweeten the deal, with a sensitivity clutch aspect that feels almost too good to be true. The big downside, as usual, is that it's wired only." Launch date: 2021 Features: USB-C port and cable (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack, two extra shoulder buttons, four back paddle buttons, trigger locks, sensitivity clutch, rubberized grips, RGB lighting 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Xbox or PC users that don't mind being limited to wired use only and want Elite Controller-style features, along with sweet RGB ❌Avoid if: You need a budget-friendly controller, or you want wireless connectivity 💰Price check: $96.25 at Amazon (Black)

Razer Wolverine V2

Was: $89.99

Now: $54.95 at Amazon Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Overall the Razer Wolverine V2 is a fantastic Xbox controller. As a step up from the in-box unit it's a worthwhile upgrade, with better buttons (and more of them), customizable features, trigger stops, and you know, it'll never run out of battery. It's also a perfect partner to Razer's new Xbox headsets with a dedicated profile button right there on the front." Launch date: 2020 Features: USB-C port and cable (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack, two extra shoulder buttons, trigger locks, rubberized grips 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Folks who want an advanced Xbox controller for a very affordable price, and like having extra buttons, trigger locks, and rubber grips ❌Avoid if: You want the back paddles, sensitivity clutch, and RGB lighting that comes with the Chroma variant, or you need something wireless 💰Price check: $58.50 at Amazon (Black)

ASUS ROG Raikiri Pro

Was: $149.99

Now: $129.99 at Amazon This third-party gamepad from ASUS has wireless, though it only works on PC since Xbox has proprietary wireless connectivity (you can use it wired with Microsoft's consoles). It also comes with four additional buttons, RGB lighting, and a small OLED screen with customizable animations, along with a custom "Republic of Gamers" design. Launch date: 2023 Features: Wireless for Windows PC, Bluetooth, USB-C (wired use and charging), 3.5mm audio jack, four extra buttons, RGB accents, trigger locks, OLED screen with animations, up to 35 hours of battery life 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: Players that like the sound of a premium controller with wireless PC connectivity, extra buttons, and some snazzy flair ❌Avoid if: You need something cheaper or want a controller with more useful features 💰Price check: $139.99 at Newegg

ASUS ROG Raikiri

Was: $99.99

Now: $79.99 at Newegg This less expensive version of ASUS' Raikiri Pro doesn't come with wireless functionality or the OLED screen, but otherwise, it's the same controller. At $50 less, I'd say this one is the better value, so keep it in mind if you can live with only playing wired-only on PC (and Xbox). Launch date: 2023 Features: USB-C (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack, four extra buttons, RGB accents, trigger locks 👀See at: Newegg ✅Perfect for: Folks looking for a "mid-range" controller that's not much pricier than a regular gamepad, but still comes with some bells and whistles ❌Avoid if: You're in need of something wireless or a controller that's either more advanced or more budget-friendly

PowerA Wired Controller

Was: $29.99

Now: $25.87 at Amazon (Blue) If all you need is a simple, no-nonsense Xbox controller without frills or a high price tag, look no further than PowerA's wired controller. It's been a fan-favorite Xbox accessory for years now, and with its rock bottom price tag, it's easy to see why. Launch date: 2020 Features: USB-C (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: People who simply need a basic, yet reliable Xbox controller and don't mind sticking to a wired connection ❌Avoid if: You want something with lots of extra features, or you prefer to have wireless connectivity as an option 💰Price check: $26.88 at Walmart (Black)

PowerA Advantage Wired Controller

Was: $44.99

Now: $34.76 at Walmart (Cosmic Clash) Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Last year, PowerA released an "Advantage" version of its wired Xbox controller with a pair of extra buttons and trigger locks. This makes it an excellent alternative for folks who need a budget-friendly gamepad, but also want a few nice features. Launch date: 2023 Features: Two extra buttons, trigger locks, USB-C (wired use), 3.5mm audio jack 👀See at: Walmart ✅Perfect for: Gamers that need an affordable controller, but also want some useful extras ❌Avoid if: You want something more advanced or need to have wireless connectivity 💰Price check: $37.99 at Amazon | Other versions at Walmart

Xbox Controller + Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K + 1-month Game Pass Bundle

Was: $126.27

Now: $74.99 at Amazon This nifty bundle from Amazon gives you an Xbox Wireless Controller, an Amazon Fire TV stick, and a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $74.99 with this deal. With all of that, you can effectively play Xbox games on your TV with Xbox Cloud Gaming without actually owning a console. Launch date: 2024 Features: Xbox Wireless Controller, Amazon Fire 4K TV Stick, one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: People that want to play Xbox games, but can't or don't want to buy a console ❌Avoid if: You already have an Xbox console or an Xbox controller you enjoy using

Razer Universal Quick Charging Stand

Was: $39.99

Now: $19.99 at Amazon Our experience: Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ "Players wanting to display their Xbox Wireless Controller with a premium, quality charging stand that matches practically any controller color and design should look no further than Razer's Universal Quick Charging Stand, as long as they're willing to pay the cost." 👀See at: Amazon ✅Perfect for: You want to replace the AA batteries in your controller with rechargeable ones, while also displaying it as it charges ❌Avoid if: You're looking to charge multiple controllers at once, or own a wired controller 💰Price check: $38.77 at Walmart

Black Friday Xbox controller deals: FAQ

The standard Xbox Wireless Controller is the best overall gamepad for most people, especially when it's on sale for under $50. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

What's the best Xbox controller that's on sale? All of the gamepads listed above are excellent, but that does make it difficult to determine what the best Xbox controller on sale is. Generally, I tend to recommend the regular Xbox Wireless Controller to most people, as it offers a great balance of value and price and has fallen under $50 in the lead-up to Black Friday. PowerA's gamepads are also exceptional choices for anyone who needs something budget-friendly, while Microsoft's Elite Controller Series 2 (or its "Core" variant) or one of Razer's Wolverine gamepads are what you should go with if you're after something premium.

When does Black Friday start? Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving, and this year, the holiday is on November 28. That means Black Friday is officially slated to begin on November 29, though keep in mind that there are already tons of early deals like the ones I've listed here available, with more sure to come online over the course of the next several weeks. Keep an eye out for killer discounts!