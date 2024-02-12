Razer USB-C Dock review: Only Razer could make me care this much about a dock

The Razer USB-C dock is an excellent device for anyone who needs a portable and stylish dock for their laptop. The aluminum casing and braided cable perfectly match the aesthetics of Razer laptops and other accessories, giving you a sleek and cohesive look. It has all the ports I need for work, play, and podcasting, and most importantly, I can easily take it from home to backpack for working on the go. There are other USB-C docks with similar capabilities that are even cheaper, but the Razer USB-C dock has maximum style points and is a good choice for people who already don't mind paying a bit extra for the Razer brand.

Watching the announcements coming out of CES 2024, while exciting, doesn't often result in much I need, let alone can afford. Not this year, though; the product I was most excited about wasn't the crazy haptic feedback chair but the Razer USB-C Dock. Now, I already have a USB-C dock. I have many, so why did I care about this one? Because it's Razer. Well, ok, not entirely true. I genuinely wanted something more portable with all the ports I need on the go, and that would be stylish enough to match my Razer laptop. It being 'Razer' does help, though. I hit purchase the day it launched, and here's how I've got on with it so far.

Razer USB-C Dock: Price, availability and specs

Image 1 of 4 Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Razer USB-C Dock comes in compact and sleek packaging Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Razer USB-C Dock is $119.99 and comes packaged like some exciting game merch. Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The rear of the box shows all the ports and their function on the Razer USB-C Dock Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Inside you get the Razer USB-C Dock, instructions and those signature Razer stickers.

The Razer USB-C dock retails for $119.99 MSRP in the US and £119.99 in the UK, where I purchased. You can purchase it at Amazon or directly from Razer, who often offer vouchers over a particular expenditure or free shipping. My dock arrived directly from Razer within around 3 working days, and inside the box, you get instructions (for those who read them) and the Razer insignia stickers. It comes in Black and Mercury, depending on your preference.



The dock has 11 ports in total: 4 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, UHS-I SD/MicroSD card slots, and a 3.5 mm audio combo jack. The full specs are listed below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Category Razer USB-C Dock Connectivity USB-C Ports USB-C (input) 1 x USB-C 3.2 (10Gbps) 1 x USB-C with 85 W PD (100 W PD IN) 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 2 x USB-A 2.0 1 x Gigabit Ethernet SD Card Reader, UHS-I MicroSD Row 9 - Cell 0 HDMI Audio 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo port with 7.1 surround sound Display 3840x2160p – 60Hz, 50Hz, 30Hz, and 24Hz refresh rates Row 12 - Cell 0 2560x1440p – 144Hz, 120Hz, and 60Hz refresh rates Row 13 - Cell 0 1920x1080p – 240Hz, 144Hz, 120Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, 30Hz, and 24Hz refresh rates Row 14 - Cell 0 1366x768p – 240Hz, 144Hz, 120Hz, and 60Hz refresh rates Row 15 - Cell 0 1280x720p – 240Hz, 144Hz, 120Hz, 60Hz, and 50 Hz refresh rates Compatibility Windows 10 or later PCs with USB-C, Mac Systems w/MacOS 10.13 or later Laptop Power Delivery Up to 85 Watts via USB-C USB-C Cable Length 0.2 m / 0.66 ft. Finish Black or Mercury Aluminum Alloy Dimensions 130 mm x 70 mm x 15.5 mm Weight 185 g / 0.41 lbs.

Razer USB-C Dock: What's good

Image 1 of 4 Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Razer USB-C dock clips into your laptop's USB-C port instantly expanding your laptops capabilities. Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) There are 4 USB-A ports, 1 USB-C port, an Ethernet port, HDMI and UHS-I SD/MicroSD card slots. Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The USB-C port allows passthrough charging from your laptop charger or power bank. Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) Enjoy immersive 7.1 surround sound through the 3.5 mm audio jack for connected speakers or headphones.

I told the Windows Central team that I was more excited about the arrival of this dock than I had been for my new smartphone arriving at the end of last year. I was deadly serious. Because I am trying to work around two jobs and noisy kids, I often work between my house, parents, and friends. Wherever I can get peace on a given day, this means that while I have a chunky New-Q dock set up on my primary home desk, it's no good for me to throw into a bag for working on the move. I genuinely needed a portable solution that matched my sleek Razer Book.



The portability and aesthetics are the most important aspects to me, and it's a 5 out of 5 in both respects. The all-metal aluminum of the casing feels like you're holding something special straight out of the box. The dock is durable, lightweight, has precise thermal management, and looks good doing it. It weighs 185 grams (around 0.41 pounds), so it won't take up much weight in your backpack and is slim enough to fit in a side pocket easily.

The extra 4 USB ports are a lifesaver, too. I use a lot of wireless accessories when working and playing on my laptop, and while Bluetooth is an option, I much prefer using wireless receivers. I'd love to say it's because of the low latency, mainly because I am not a patient woman. I get angry trying to connect multiple Bluetooth accessories if they don't immediately work. Wireless receivers work first time, and especially with headsets, seem to have a more reliable and interference-free connection.



Image 1 of 2 Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) I ended up replacing the New-Q dock temporarily to see how the Razer USB-C dock fit into my home desk setup. Razer USB-C Dock (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central) The Razer USB-C dock turned out to be a tider solution as it runs from my laptop charger and not a bulky power brick.

Having used the Razer USB-C dock on the move and being pleased with its performance with all the accessories I threw at it, I ended up looking at my New-Q dock set up with its sprawling wires and chunky power brick and thinking the Razer USB-C dock could tidy up my desk much more efficiently.

While I love that dock too, I said in my review that the power brick was "excessively large and heavy compared to the dock itself. It feels more than triple the size and weight of my Razer Book's power brick." Below in this photo, which I had to dig out from one of my Twitter ramblings, you can see the power brick in the background.

The New-Q has more ports, but the power brick is excessive in comparison. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

It may seem minor, but extra 'stuff' or unnecessary bulk around my desk irritates me. Enter the Razer USB-C dock to save my day. Look at this beauty. It tidies all of my cables, usess pass-through charging from my much smaller laptop charging cable,, and still delivers up to 85W of charging to my devices.

My desk has never looked so clear, and it helps that I now have the 'matchy-matchy factor' of the Razer dock with my Razer laptop. It does most of the things my previous dock did but is neater and tidier. It's a small dock with big dock energy.

Using the Razer USB-C dock, I can connect my laptop to my external monitor for some extra screen real estate. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Currently, on my desk, I have plugged into the dock a full-size keyboard, wireless mouse, Razer Kiyo webcam, Acer monitor, and the RODE NT USB mic, and I'm using the audio jack for a headset. The Razer USB-C dock is small but hugely expands my laptop for work, play, and podcasting.

Due to the dock's small stature, when I want to unplug everything and throw it in my bag. So long, bulky docks, Razer Dock is my new best friend.

Razer USB-C Dock: What's not so good

There are cheaper options, but do they look as good as this? (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Functionality-wise, there isn't much bad to say about the Razer USB-C dock, except that if you are going to use your laptop for streaming games or filming, you may start finding yourself running out of ports as this only has 11, of which only 4 are USB.

There are other docks with more ports that may suit your needs better. With my New-Q and its 16 ports, I can plug other things in, like my LED lights, whereas I have had to make some amendments to my setup to put this dock into my rotation. Admittedly, I'd solve some of these problems, though, if I weren't such a princess about having too many Bluetooth devices on the go.

The Razer USB-C Dock is simple and for that I love it, but some may want more capabilities with their dock like Thunderbolt. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

In addition to not having all the ports you may need, this isn't a Thunderbolt dock, which is one of the reasons why it is significantly cheaper than the Razer Thunderbolt 4 Dock Chroma, which retails for $329.99. Thunderbolt 4 massively broadens the capability of your USB-C ports, so you can connect more devices with less, giving you much higher data transfer rates and multiple display support.

Unfortunately, if you want all of that, you'll have to pay a higher price for it, but you can check out our list of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks to find something suitable. For me, though, I'm not doing demanding tasks like video production, 3D rendering, and such, so I'll take the cheaper option in the Razer USB-C dock.

Razer USB-C Dock: The Competition

You can't deny the Razer USB-C dock looks better next to the cheaper options, but so it should for $119.99. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

Speaking of cheaper, though, it's not the cheapest dock you can get with similar capabilities. Before I was even aware USB-C docks were something I could get excited about, I used a cheap Startech USB hub with a measly 4 ports, which looks like it's made of cheap plastic. It's not pretty, but it does extend my ports, and it's a much more wallet-friendly $43.99 at Amazon.



A more attractive option than the Startech, and from a reliable brand we often use at Windows Central for their power banks, is the UGreen Revodok Pro 210. It has an aluminum alloy finish, boasts 10 ports, and costs only $69.99 at Amazon. With a similar design and braided USB-C cable like the Razer USB-C dock, it's a tempting and cheaper option if you're not bothered about having the Razer branding on your accessories.

The NewQ dock is still a decent non-portable solution (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

If portability isn't a dealbreaker, and you're just looking for something to sit in your home office or gaming setup permanently, I highly recommend the New Q dock. Its rubberized base, brushed aluminum finish, and whopping 16 ports make it a fantastic dock if you can look past that power brick, and it's much cheaper now than when I originally reviewed it at $109.99 at Amazon.

Razer USB-C Dock: Should you buy?

The Razer USB-C dock is a must for Razer fans who want to expand their laptop's horizons. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

You should buy the Razer USB-C Dock if ...

✅ You want something portable and lightweight



The aluminum casing is light and slim and perfect for both travel and tidying up your cables on a desk.

✅ You have a Razer laptop



If you already have a Razer laptop, you're already initiated into the cult of Razer products. If you want matching accessories, the Razer USB-C dock is the cheapest dock option currently available from Razer.



You should not buy the Razer USB-C Dock if ...

❌ You want Thunderbolt support or more ports



This doesn't have Thunderbolt and won't offer the same data transfer rates or display support you may need for more intense use. If you're likely to need this or more ports and have a larger budget available, you can find something suitable in our best Thunderbolt 4 dock list.



❌ It's out of your budget



This might be cheap for a Razer USB-C dock, but it's not the cheapest option for a USB-C dock out there; you have many more options for less than $70 if you don't care about the Razer branding.

The true mark of a 5-star product for me is something I review that becomes utterly indispensable, and for me, the Razer USB-C dock is absolutely that. It has everything I need in a portable dock, and it looks great with my Razer Book for maximum fangirling. I've always wanted a Razer dock, and now, finally, they've made one that's affordable for me.



It may not be the cheapest option, but it's perfect for fans of Razer products. It's also ticked all the boxes I look for when reviewing tech: style, solving a problem, and making my life more convenient. If you're looking for a dock that can handle your work, play, and podcasting needs and don't mind paying a bit extra for the Razer brand, then you should definitely check this out.